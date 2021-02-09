President of Honduras and his Cabinet relinquished their right for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine as a prioritized group

This means that the Honduras President and all members of his cabinet will be vaccinated according to their age and health condition.

In the case of the officials of other State Powers, President Hernández exhorted them in joining his decision. "With all due respect due to the independence of the State Powers and democratic institutions , I invite the other branches of the State to do the same, and that every senior government official be categorized, as any other regular citizen, according to their age and health status. It is the fair thing to do." Hernández said.

The Central American country is expecting to start the national vaccination process in a few days, aiming to immunize about 81 percent of the population eligible to receive treatment.

According to the guidelines of the Pan American Health Organization / World Health Organization (PAHO / WHO), the first phase of vaccination will target health, relief and security workers, ant the elderly population with one or more morbidities or residing at nursing homes and day centers. In that sense, Hernández instructed that the quota that corresponds to the officials of the Executive Branch be assigned to the elderly, who are more vulnerable to the deadly effects of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the second phase will target adults over 60 years of age, a population with comorbidities and underlying conditions between 18 and 60 years of age, and essential workers.

Honduras counts with a success record of its National Vaccination Program. Since the program started 40 years ago, there has been 39 years without cases of diphtheria, 31 years without records of polio cases, 23 years without records of measles, 19 years without records of congenital rubella. In 2016, PAHO certified the eradication of measles outbreaks.

SOURCE Government of Honduras