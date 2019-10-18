President of Honduras: No one in the State of Honduras is above the law

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After hearing the verdict in a New York court that declared his brother guilty, the president of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández, reiterated that "this verdict is not against the state of Honduras" and strongly rejected that the country be qualified as a narco state.

On the contrary, "Honduras has been a reference in the fight against drug trafficking in the region; the results of this fight have been highlighted by the same agencies of the United States, such as the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Southern Command, the Department of State and the U.S. Embassy in Tegucigalpa."

"These crimes have cost more than 67 deaths of Hondurans, and in my opinion, it is outrageous that drug traffickers and confessed murderers present themselves as if they have more credibility as honest citizens," Hernández said.

"But do not get the wrong impression by believing that this will stop us in our commitment to the Honduran people to do what we have to do to recover peace and tranquility." The president said that "we won't forget the sacrifice of justice operators to achieve something that had never happened in the country's history: to turn Honduras into a hostile territory for drug trafficking."

President Hernandez reiterated the willingness of his government to keep on fighting drug trafficking "with the same decision and courage that have always characterized us." He reaffirmed that he "will continue collaborating with the authorities of the United States and with other countries until this plague that causes so much pain and death in our families is eradicated."

No one is above the law; we are all subject to it. We will continue firmer and more determined than ever to continue our fight against criminals, he concluded.

SOURCE President Juan Orlando Hernández