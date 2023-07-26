President of Ukraine instructs the Government to review the reasons behind the sanctions against Parimatch in response to the public petition

KYIV, Ukraine, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 25th, the President of Ukraine officially responded to a petition signed by over 25 thousand Ukrainians, calling for a review of the decision to impose sanctions on Parimatch.

In a notable move, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy not only addressed the petition itself but also set out a practical approach to the next steps. He instructed the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, along with the Interdepartmental Working Group on Implementation of the State Sanctions Policy, to conduct an independent assessment re-evaluating the reasons behind the imposition of Ukrainian sanctions regime on Parimatch companies. Once again, the President demonstrated his genuine concern for Ukrainian businesses amidst the ongoing war, highlighting the vital role of the business community in contributing taxes, generating employment, and fostering an orderly market often in a challenging environment. This decision also publicly reaffirms the President's stated commitment to listen to the voice of the people, and recognising the petition as a democratic means of actively engaging with the government's decisions.

The public response to the petition and the initiated additional review is an unprecedented step that clearly shows strength and courage behind the President's commitment to transparent and fair decisions. These qualities are inherent in a democratic country where the rule of law, responsibility and objectivity prevail. At the same time, this is a powerful signal to the market and the European community that sanctions are a working tool for combating Russian aggression.

Once again, we emphasize our commitment to fully cooperate with the authorities and provide all the information required by the resulting investigation. Parimatch trusts that the review will result in an eventual cancellation of the decision on sanctions. We have no doubt that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will react and take all necessary measures to establish justice.

We thank all concerned Ukrainians who joined this petition for their trust and continue to defend the truth.

We stand with Ukraine.

For more information about the petition, please visit https://justice4business.com/en/home-page/

