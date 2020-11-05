President Steven Politis, Esq. Named Chief Executive Officer of Alcott HR

"We recruited Steve with the intent of him becoming the company's CEO," said Basso. "Over the past several years, he has developed a new exciting vision for the company's continued growth and development." Prior to joining Alcott HR in 2015, Politis had a professional relationship with Alcott HR for over 20 years

As President, a role he began in 2018, Steve led new initiatives, expanding the company's business model to serve a broader cross-section of businesses with its flexible PEO model and new concierge consulting offering. Alcott HR will continue to leverage its greatest strength, it's talented team of dedicated professionals, to continue to deliver a personalized, full-service model for outsourced HR solutions.

This commitment is reflected in Alcott HR's new tagline "Passion for People and Performance." According to Politis, "One of the lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic is that no two businesses are exactly alike. I am proud that each of our clients had the opportunity to discuss their unique situation and needs with our subject matter experts. Our talented team offered best practice advice in the areas of human resources, benefits, finance, as well as other departments, that resulted in customized, and actionable solutions that our clients appreciated during these difficult times."

About Alcott HR

At Alcott HR, we have a Passion for People and Performance™. We empower leaders to focus on their core business purposes and meaning which enables them to more quickly and efficiently grow their business. Alcott HR provides clients and business owners with customized solutions for running their business, including HR best practices, regulatory compliance, payroll, training and development, employee benefits, risk management support, workers' compensation insurance and employment related administration. We serve a diverse group of successful profit and not for profit businesses across the U.S. Get to know us by visiting www.alcotthr.com.

