President Trump Is Saving U.S. from Paris Climate Agreement, Reports Physicians for Civil Defense

TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Nov 4, the United States submitted formal notification of its withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement to the United Nations. The withdrawal will take effect one year from delivery of the notification, reported Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Adhering to the agreement would cost about 400,000 U.S. jobs; impose an income loss of $20,000 on the average family of four; and decrease U.S. GDP by $2.5 trillion by 2015, according to Heritage Foundation analysts.

"The Agreement requires transferring hundreds of billions of dollars to UN and Third-World bureaucrats, while starving our economy of affordable, reliable energy," states Physicians for Civil Defense president Jane M. Orient, M.D. "There is no way the U.S. or the world's energy needs can be met with costly, weather-dependent, environment-destroying, intermittent wind and solar power. China knows this, and is building hundreds of new coal-fired generating stations in China and more than 300 in other countries."

The announcement of Trump's action coincided with the release of a paper in BioScience, in which some 11,000 scientists warn of a "climate emergency." Lead authors William J. Ripple and Christopher Wolf are affiliated with the Department of Forest Ecosystems and Society at Oregon State University. More than 10 percent of signatories are students or post-doctoral fellows, and fewer than 10 percent are in fields related to the dynamics of earth's atmosphere.

"No evidence is presented that any of the 'we musts' would affect global temperature," Dr. Orient stated. "Nor do these biological scientists acknowledge that carbon dioxide, which is essential for life, has been decreasing from much higher levels in past eons because of sequestration by corals and other marine organisms."

"Ironically, this paper is released as heavy early snowfall has destroyed much of the U.S. harvest and farmers scrambled to save their livestock."

The President's action is sound policy, based on sound science, concludes Physicians for Civil Defense.

Physicians for Civil Defense distributes information to help to save lives in the event of war or other disaster.

