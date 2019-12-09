President Trump recognizes work against drug trafficking of the President of Honduras

During the Israeli American Council National Summit 2019, Trump assured that "we're delighted to have with us President Juan Orlando Hernandez of Honduras and the First Lady of Honduras. And I have to tell you — thank you, sir — that President Hernandez is working with the United States very closely. You know what's going on our southern border. And we're winning after years and years of losing. We're stopping drugs at a level that has never happened."

From his end, President Hernández thanked President Trump, the American people and their representatives in the US Congress "for the support they have given us in the firm fight against drug trafficking, human trafficking and transnational crime. Strategic allies such as the US, Israel and other friendly countries, have made it possible to achieve our goals and objectives."

"My commitment has been clear since we were presiding over Congress and we passed the extradition law, we purged the police, we built maximum security prisons, we managed to pass many laws to strengthen the legal framework for the fight against organized crime and the results are tangible: in six years we have dropped from 87% of drug trafficking through Honduran territory to only 3%," said Hernández.

SOURCE President Juan Orlando Hernández