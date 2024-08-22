President Trump Thanks #WalkAway Founder, Brandon Straka For New "MUST SEE" Viral Video About Democrats Destroying America

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- President Trump publicly thanked Brandon Straka, a former Democratic Party supporter turned conservative, for his newly released video titled "6 Years Later: Why I Still #WalkAway From the Democrat Party".

This intense and compelling new video details in rapid-fire fashion the destruction, division, and damage the Democrats have done to America's culture, values, freedom, and its people in the past 6 years.

President Trump Thanks Brandon Straka For New "MUST SEE" Viral Video About Democrats Destroying America

The video, released just 3 days ago, has gone immediately viral, with cumulative views of over 8M already on X; and has been praised by President Trump, Vivek Ramaswamy, Lara Trump, Mike Huckabee, Ric Grenell, Kari Lake, and many others.

This is not the first time President Trump has acknowledged the work that #WalkAway Campaign has done around the country. In 2018, while then serving as president, Trump praised the #WalkAway March on Washington, a massive march and rally in DC organized by #WalkAway, saying, "#WalkAway movement marches today in DC. Congratulations to Brandon Straka for starting something very special." The event brought thousands of disaffected Democrats to DC for a full weekend of activities.

Straka's #WalkAway Campaign is also known for creating video content that debunks liberal lies and myths, such as their educational video series "The Hard Truth". The first episode of the series is a 5 minute video by Straka breaking down various lies the mainstream media has told about Donald Trump, such as the dishonest portrayal that Trump "mocked a disabled reporter". That video, which gained millions of views on Twitter (now X), was also retweeted and praised by the former president.

Straka describes this new video as "intense" and at times "heart wrenching", saying this new video is a relentless depiction of the ways in which the left has assaulted American values since he created and released his first video 6 years ago.

"This video strikes at the heart of what every American has experienced in the past 6 years. From the left's "war on reality", to their presumed ownership of minorities, their growing authoritarianism and their weaponization of our justice system. The choice going into November could not be more clear. A vote for this party is a vote for the complete destruction of this country.

The time is now for every Democrat to #WalkAway", says Straka.

Straka is available for any interviews about the release and content of this video, and to provide any commentary about the Democratic Party's relentless ruination of common sense policies and American culture.

Contact: Brandon Straka

#WalkAway Campaign Founder

[email protected]

X/Facebook: @BrandonStraka

SOURCE WalkAway Foundation