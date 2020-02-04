President Trump's Address Delivers Powerful, Unifying Vision for America; A Stellar Record Backs Him Up, Says Family Research Council

WASHINGTON, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Research Council President Tony Perkins released the following statement in response to President Donald Trump's State of the Union Address:

"President Trump delivered a powerful, and inspiring speech tonight that touched on all that makes America great. When the president stepped up to address Congress tonight, he did so with the highest approval ratings of his presidency. He's earned this support by delivering on his promises, and that's exactly what's made him the target of unrelenting attacks from those desperate to stop his administration from succeeding. But they're not only on the wrong side of history on the issues -- they're on the wrong side of the American people too.

"He is not afraid to take the slings and arrows that come for standing up for these values. In the face of this barrage, President Trump gave a cheerful and unifying vision of what America can be. The president spoke very movingly about protecting the most vulnerable among us including unborn children. He championed the values that have made America a truly exceptional nation: strong families, religious freedom, the sanctity of human life, a strong military and pro-growth economic policies.

"This is a speech that will no doubt resonate with the American people. But we can be grateful that to this president, actions matter more than words. In my twenty-five years in the political arena, I've seen no president who has done more to advance the sanctity of life and to protect and restore religious freedom at home and abroad.

"President Trump is advancing policies that make America a good and prosperous nation," concluded Perkins.

