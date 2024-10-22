President Trump's Largest Crypto Holding Invests Into Nationwide Napkin Advertising Campaign Ahead of Election

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The #1 Trump Meme Coin, $TRUMP, has teamed up with NapkinAds to distribute millions of customized Trump-themed napkins across restaurants and bars nationwide ahead of the upcoming election on November 5th. This unique partnership aims to both promote the $TRUMP project and stimulate buzz and excitement around former President Donald Trump during social gatherings.

As diners and patrons enjoy meals with friends and family, they will encounter conversation-stimulating napkins featuring bold and engaging Trump-themed designs. This strategic move is designed to capitalize on the social nature of dining experiences, encouraging patrons to discuss both the $TRUMP project and the broader political landscape.

Steven Steele, Marketing Director of the $TRUMP meme coin, emphasized, "With this initiative, we are not just promoting a cryptocurrency but are galvanizing communities to engage with a movement that has political and financial significance."

John Zauner, Head of Partnerships at NapkinAds, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "We're excited to support $TRUMP in their mission to bring people together and elevate civic conversations. By creatively integrating their message into everyday settings, we aim to amplify their outreach and impact."

This innovative approach underscores the disruptive nature of both the cryptocurrency and advertising industries, using memorable and tangible items to bridge the gap between digital and physical spaces.

About $TRUMP Meme Coin:

Launched in 2023, $TRUMP Meme Coin has quickly gained prominence as a cultural phenomenon to become President Trump's largest crypto holding. Inspired by Donald Trump's influence, the coin aims to rival established meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, with a focus on entertaining and engaging its community through strategic partnerships and social impact. To date, $TRUMP has donated $1,924,255 to support U.S. vets and child rescue. MAGA Memecoin is not affiliated with or endorsed by Donald J. Trump.

About NapkinAds:

NapkinAds specializes in innovative advertising solutions that transform ordinary dining experiences into dynamic marketing platforms. With a reach spanning over 100,000 restaurants and bars, NapkinAds leverages its extensive network to deliver targeted messaging directly into the hands of consumers.

