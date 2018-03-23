President Trump's Transgender Military Policy Reflects Promise to Move Away from Political Correctness

"President Trump is keeping his pledge to end the Obama era of social experimentation in our nation's military. In the fall of 2016, I co-moderated a veterans townhall meeting where candidate Donald Trump was asked how he would handle social engineering and political correctness being forced on the military. He responded saying, 'We are going to get away from political correctness.' The revised personnel policy announced today does exactly that – it moves the military away from political correctness and puts the focus on the military's mission: preparing to fight and win wars.

"President Trump is moving the military away from the crippling policies of the Obama era that left our nation's defenses at its lowest levels of readiness since before WWII. He recognizes that the last thing we should be doing is diverting tax payer dollars from mission-critical training to funding for controversial gender reassignment surgeries and transgender sensitivity training for service members. The president is keeping his promises and advancing policies essential to keeping our military strong and our country safe," concluded Perkins.

Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Jerry Boykin, former U.S. Army Delta Force commander and current Family Research Council executive vice president, offered the following reaction:

"It pleases me that our commander-in-chief is more focused on military readiness than on appeasing special interest groups," concluded Boykin.

