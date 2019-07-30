President Tsai awards the winning teams in the 2019 Presidential Hackathon finals, demonstrating the openness of Taiwan's commitments to open government open data and strength of applied social innovation

This year, with the theme of Smart Nation, through a cross-departmental cooperation, cross-sectoral and public-private partnership competition, the government service reconstruction is practiced in the hackathon's spirit of sharing and collaborating. The hackathon aims to improve public services by encouraging civil servants towards innovation. After three months of intensive hands-on practice and selection, five domestic teams and two international teams were selected. Distinguished guests at the award ceremony, including representatives from various countries in Taiwan, and a total of more than 110 domestic and foreign VIPs, witnessed the results of the second Presidential Hackathon.

The second Presidential Hackathon focused on six major issues including "open governance", "cross-domain cooperation", "industry development", "global partners", "national sustainability" and "urban and rural innovation". Proposals came from various institutions and government ministries, local governments, civil associations and NGOs. After the primary election, two workshops, mentoring meetings and re-elections, 10 teams were selected to hold the finals in the Office of President. Among the five award winners this year were "Rounding Team", a team composed from the Ministry of Health and Welfare. The solution provides home-based hospice care families or individuals with a safe and secure knowledge-sharing platform. "The Aged Dwelling Plan", from the Ministry of the Interior and Ministry of Health and Welfare, whose proposal compiles a prioritized index for the aged, and gives a reference for them to choose a friendly living environment based on key metrics. "Judicial Yuan" provides a real-time reference, which helps people to easily read and understand the sentencing references, so that the legal terms in the court's judgment can be instantly translated into common phrases, helping the public to understand the meaning of the court's judgment.

The other two teams were "Fraudulent Loan Alert", which reduces the occurrence of fraudulent loans and short selling cases to establish a detection system for these occurrences, and "Gov Data Opener", an interactive platform which provides the National Development Council with an effective tool to allow people access and use government open data.

This year's Presidential Hackathon added the International track, with "Enabling Sustainable Infrastructure" as the main theme, allowing domestic and foreign teams to communicate by observing and presenting their solutions with each other. The award-winning International teams include Malaysia's "Mentadak", to improve the Malaysian government's e-procurement system, and assist manufacturers to participate in infrastructure projects, and "CoST" from Honduras, which aims to increase the transparency of the environmental impact assessment of Honduras and optimize the efficient allocation of resources for the country.

In the future, the ten excellent teams selected today will continue to assist the government in implementing their solutions in the government's policy plan. It allows civil experts and the government continue to collaborate and share innovative solutions, face new challenges and problems in the future, and to stimulate new responses and solutions, to become the innovation engine of Taiwan's open governance. It shows to the world that Taiwan is willing to share its experience in democracy and technology development, and has the ability to do its part for the sustainable development of the world.

SOURCE Executive Yuan