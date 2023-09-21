President Zelenskyy oversees historic Memorandum of Understanding with Arizona Defense and Industry Coalition (AZDIC) to support Ukraine's military and rebuilding efforts through defense and industry connections

News provided by

Arizona Defense and Industry Coalition (AZDIC)

21 Sep, 2023, 19:30 ET

Agreement formalizes cooperation with Ukrainian leadership to develop strategic industries in partnership with Arizona businesses

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed a historic agreement between Ukraine's Ministry of Strategic Industries and the Arizona Defense and Industry Coalition (AZDIC), which will help streamline Ukraine's acquisition of essential resources for its defense, while aiding efforts to rebuild the nation while still in conflict.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed today at the Embassy of Ukraine in Washington, D.C., by AZDIC President Lynndy Smith and Ukraine Minister of Strategic Industries (MSI) Oleksandr Kamyshin. President Zelenskyy participated in the event, overseeing the signing and congratulating the parties. The MoU will facilitate the development of joint ventures and production opportunities, with AZDIC forging vital connections between Ukraine and defense and mining entities in Arizona and other targeted U.S. states.

"With AZDIC's unmatched network of over 1,200 defense contractors and non-defense companies in Arizona, we knew we were in a unique position to help find actionable solutions for Ukraine," said AZDIC President Lynndy Smith. "We appreciate Ukraine's enduring partnership, and we look forward to supporting their cause through Arizona's defense connections."

"I want to express my sincere appreciation to AZDIC for their steadfast commitment to Ukraine during this unjust war," stated Ukraine Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin. "AZDIC's dedication and role in facilitating conversations with essential defense technologies will not only ensure our success in the war but also contribute significantly to our long-term resilience and progress."

Following the signing, President Zelenskyy also personally thanked Smith for AZDIC's support.

The event was also attended by U.S. Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona; senior staff from the office of U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema, also of Arizona; and senior leadership from the international law firm Squire Patton Boggs, Rick Stilgenbauer and Everett H. Eissenstat.

"Arizona has already played a critical role in supporting Ukraine's defense against Russia's illegal invasion, and this agreement will further strengthen our partnership while bolstering Arizona's defense community," said Senator Mark Kelly.

"Arizona Defense and Industry Coalition's leadership building strong connections between Ukraine and Arizona's defense and mining industries will strengthen our national security, fuel strong Arizona careers, and expand economic opportunities for our state," said Senator Kyrsten Sinema.

The landmark agreement follows a weeklong AZDIC delegation trip to Ukraine in June in partnership with Rebuild Ukraine Reconstruction, when AZDIC leadership met with high-ranking officials within the Ukraine Ministries of Defense, Strategic Industries, Digital Transformation, and Foreign Affairs, among others—with the goal of identifying Ukraine's specific needs related to defense, joint production, and reconstruction.

From these conversations, AZDIC produced a 170-page document detailing solutions around munitions development, de-mining, and more.

"We have worked diligently to identify companies and universities in Arizona that want to assist our partners in Ukraine. Clearly we have demonstrated that Arizona strongly supports Ukraine and has a strong desire to begin this work immediately," said Rick Stilgenbauer, AZDIC Advisory Board Member and Senior Policy Advisor at Squire Patton Boggs. "AZDIC is already working on its second series of proposals for Ukraine."

AZDIC is currently planning a second delegation to Kyiv this fall, and looks forward to welcoming Ukrainian pilots to train on F-16s at Morris Air National Guard Base in Tucson, Ariz., in October. Meanwhile, AZDIC is committed to establishing similar partnerships between Ukraine and other states across the nation through its umbrella organization, the Global Defense & Industry Coalition (GDIC).

About Arizona Defense and Industry Coalition (AZDIC)
The AZDIC is a partnership of regional organizations inspired by Senator McCain, comprising the defense and mining industries, military, veterans, and more. AZDIC's mission is to unify the Arizona defense industry and its stakeholders to help secure both state and national security through better communication and policy reform. For more information on AZDIC, email Lynndy Smith at [email protected].

SOURCE Arizona Defense and Industry Coalition (AZDIC)

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.