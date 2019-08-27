Presidential Candidate Ben Gleib gaining momentum in early states after unveiling new policy

LACONIA, N.H., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comedian, TV host, political commentator, activist, and presidential candidate Ben Gleib has seen a recent surge in momentum following speeches in Iowa and New Hampshire in the past week, and receiving coverage by acclaimed media outlets. He has also embarked on a more aggressive fundraising campaign, currently ranking #20 among Democrats actively running, according to FEC filings . (Some ranked have dropped out.)



Speeches at the Seven County Rally in Knoxville, Iowa and Belknap County Summer Blue Bash in New Hampshire were received enthusiastically by crowds of Democrats. He was the closing speaker at the Iowa AFL-CIO convention, alongside 15 other top-tier candidates. Drawing on his experiences as the only candidate who is a union member (AFL-CIO), Gleib followed Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and more to great response and received one of the only standing ovations of the convention.



Gleib introduced his " Connected Democracy " policy proposal. Known globally as "Liquid Democracy", it would move us closer to direct democracy by getting representatives to take secure online votes from their constituents before voting on major legislation. Gleib also announced that as president he would use this same process to decide if he signs executive orders. This would not require any new legislation to implement. He already launched a sample version at GLEIB2020.com .

Among other TV and print interviews, Gleib was just the subject of a Des Moines Register article by noted columnist Rekha Basu who said, "Face it: After a brash former TV host with no political experience becomes president… a comedian running the country doesn't seem so strange anymore."



Gleib has been campaigning in Iowa & New Hampshire for 21 of the last 37 days. Also, he currently ranks #16 of all Democratic candidates on Twitter.

Ben Gleib, host of "Idiotest" (Netflix, Game Show Network), Chelsea Lately, the TODAY Show, CNN, ABC News, and creator of "Telethon for America" announced his candidacy in May 2019. He's currently seeking to be added to the polls to qualify for the DNC debates.

For more information: GLEIB2020.com

