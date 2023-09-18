Presidential Candidate's Campaign Launch Tuesday

News provided by

Dave Gardner for President Election Committee

18 Sep, 2023, 08:38 ET

Live Webcast and Press Conference at 1:00 p.m. EDT September 19

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (Dave Gardner for President Election Committee) – Independent presidential candidate Dave Gardner will deliver his first stump speech in a live campaign launch webcast on Tuesday. Public and press are invited to attend and ask questions.

Gardner promises to address two critical questions on the minds of many voters:

Continue Reading
Website Banner Photo
Website Banner Photo
Candidate Dave Gardner
Candidate Dave Gardner

1) Why enter a race in which he has very little chance of being elected?
2) Won't his candidacy potentially be a spoiler, stealing victory from the preferred major-party candidate?

The campaign will also premiere its launch video during the webcast. The video will be public on the Dave the Planet 2024 YouTube channel following the webcast. Early, embargoed, access is available to journalists on request.

"Most candidates launch their campaigns with a big, in-person event – complete with waving flags and cheering crowd," notes Dave Gardner. "We're launching virtually because it will consume far less energy and have a smaller carbon footprint. That is the kind of behavior we get when we admit to ourselves that we're in an ecological overshoot emergency."

Voters and journalists can register to participate in the webcast, or view the livestream on the Dave the Planet 2024 Facebook page and YouTube channel (links below).

A transcript of Gardner's speech will be available on the campaign website following the launch event. See the Journalists page.

Dave Gardner announced on September 6 his candidacy for U.S. President in the 2024 election. He promises to declare an emergency and launch a "National Project to Get the U.S. Out of Ecological Overshoot." He explains ecological overshoot means people are demanding more from Earth than she can sustainably provide year after year, and the people of the U.S. are demanding more than their share.

Dave warns, "Continued business as usual will result in a dead planet. We have a moral obligation to leave the children of the world a planet worth inheriting." So, his administration will shrink the U.S. footprint – by contracting the material throughput of the economy, putting the nation on an energy diet, and ethically and voluntarily contracting the population that demands that energy and consumes that throughput.

Gardner is available for interviews and guest appearances.

Campaign Website: davetheplanet2024.com
Webcast Registration: https://streamyard.com/watch/ZuiMPhgbxJFY
Livestream on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pvwnQyGI79U

CONTACT: Dave Gardner (719) 600-2742, [email protected] 

Paid for by Dave Gardner for President Election Committee

SOURCE Dave Gardner for President Election Committee

Also from this source

New Candidate for U.S. President Wants to Shrink Economy

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.