Presidential Heating & Air Conditioning Acquires Shipley, Expanding Plumbing and Whole-Home Services Across Montgomery County

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Presidential Heating & Air Conditioning, a trusted home-comfort provider serving Montgomery County and the surrounding communities, today announced the acquisition of Shipley Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning, effective August 24, 2026. Shipley will become part of Presidential and transition to the Presidential name, expanding Presidential's services to include plumbing, drain clearing, water heater maintenance, repair and replacement, fixture installation and more.

Ron Shipley, owner of Shipley Plumbing, Heating & Cooling and Chris Nixon, GM of Presidential Heating & Air Conditioning

Shipley customers will continue to receive attentive local service while gaining access to Presidential's heating and cooling maintenance, repair and replacement capabilities. Presidential customers will now be able to turn to the same team for a wider range of home-comfort needs, including plumbing.

"Our customers and our team have always been at the center of Shipley," said Ron Shipley, owner of Shipley Plumbing, Heating & Cooling. "Joining Presidential gives us the opportunity to preserve that local commitment while offering customers more services and giving our team enhanced training and growth opportunities. We're excited about what we can deliver together."

"We are proud to welcome Shipley's customers and team," said Chris Nixon, General Manager of Presidential Heating & Air Conditioning. "This combination allows us to bring trusted plumbing expertise to Presidential customers and dependable support to Shipley customers. Most importantly, it strengthens our ability to provide a seamless, high-quality experience throughout Montgomery County."

The acquisition supports Southern Home Services' strategy of strengthening its established Centers through complementary local partnerships. Presidential is part of the Southern Home Services network and benefits from shared resources, training and operational support while remaining focused on the needs of its local community.

Customers may continue to request service through their familiar channels during the transition. For information or to schedule service, call Presidential at (301) 670-0853 or visit PresidentialHeatandAir.com.

About Presidential Heating & Air Conditioning

Founded in 1982, Presidential Heating & Air Conditioning serves homeowners in Montgomery County, Maryland, Washington, D.C., and surrounding communities. Presidential provides heating and cooling maintenance, repair and replacement and is expanding its capabilities to include plumbing and drain services. Learn more at presidentialheatandair.com.

About Southern Home Services

Southern Home Services is a trusted provider of heating, air conditioning, plumbing and electrical services across the United States. Its local Centers deliver quality solutions and customer care with the support of a growing home-services network. For more information, visit southernhomeservices.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Desirae Mills, Director of Communications | [email protected] | 407-790-5548

SOURCE Southern Home Services