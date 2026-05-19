Southern Home Services Expands Mid-Atlantic Presence with Acquisition of Blazer Heating, Air & Plumbing in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Home Services, a leading consolidator of home service brands across the Southeast, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic United States, announced the acquisition of Blazer Heating, Air & Plumbing, a thirty-seven year old, locally-owned and highly trusted provider of residential HVAC and plumbing services in the greater Richmond, Virginia market. The acquisition strengthens Southern Home Services' growing Mid-Atlantic footprint and expands the organization's presence in one of Virginia's most established, populated and growing residential home services markets.

Eric Griswold, Regional Vice President - Southern Home Services; Bryan Benak, CEO - Southern Home Services; Bobby Broyles, GM - Blazer Heating, Air and Plumbing; Scott Broyles, owner - Blazer Heating, Air and Plumbing; Drew Poskon, COO - Southern Home Services

"Blazer has built an outstanding reputation in Richmond. The business is synonymous with community stewardship, trust, quality workmanship, and customer care," said Jarrod Brinker, Chief Strategy Officer for Southern Home Services. "We are excited to partner with this respected local brand and provide them with additional resources to continue their expansion into the greater Richmond area."

Founded in 1989, Blazer Heating, Air & Plumbing has become a trusted name throughout Mechanicsville, Glen Allen, Chesterfield, Henrico, Hanover and the rest of the greater Richmond metro market. The Company has grown by delivering reliable service to its customers, investing in its people, and maintaining a strong commitment to the community.

"We have always focused on building a company our employees could be proud of and our customers could trust," said Scott Broyles, Owner of Blazer Heating, Air & Plumbing. "Joining the Southern Home Services family allows us to continue growing while providing additional resources and opportunities for our team."

As part of the transition, Bobby Broyles will continue leading the business as General Manager, helping guide the next phase of growth and operational excellence for the company while keeping the local feel and successful culture intact.

"This is an exciting opportunity for our team and the customers we serve," said Bobby Broyles, General Manager of Blazer Heating, Air & Plumbing. "We're proud of the reputation Blazer has earned over the years, and partnering with Southern gives us the ability to build on that momentum, continue investing in our people, and deliver an even stronger customer experience moving forward."

Blazer customers will continue receiving the same trusted service from the same local team they know and rely on today, now backed by the additional support, resources, and operational expertise of Southern Home Services.

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP served as legal counsel to Southern Home Services in connection with the transaction. Williams Mullen P.C. served as legal counsel to Blazer Heating, Air & Plumbing. Marriott & Co., LLC served as financial advisor to Blazer Heating, Air & Plumbing.

About Southern Home Services

Southern Home Services is a house-of-brands home services platform supporting trusted, locally operated HVAC, plumbing, and electrical companies across the South, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions. Since 2016, Southern has provided the leadership, resources, and operational structure that empower its local brands to deliver dependable service, exceptional care, and trusted expertise to homeowners in their communities.

For more information, visit www.southernhomeservices.com.

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SOURCE Southern Home Services