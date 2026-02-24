Southern Home Services Expands in Alabama with Strategic Acquisition of Dunn's HVAC, Plumbing & Electrical

ANNISTON, Ala., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Home Services, a leading consolidator of home service brands across the Southeast, Midwest and Mid-Atlantic United States, announced the acquisition of Dunn's HVAC, Plumbing & Electrical. Dunn's is headquartered in Anniston, AL with significant operations in Pelham, AL and is one of the highest rated multi-trade service companies in the greater Birmingham area. This acquisition strengthens Southern's presence in Alabama and adds another high-growth metro area to its densifying Southeast footprint.

L to R: Donny Dunn - Dunn's owner, Maegan Dunn - Dunn's COO, Bryan Benak - Southern Home Services CEO, Drew Poskon - Southern Home Services COO.

"Dunn's is an exceptional company with a reputation for high quality service, deep community roots, and a team-first culture," said Jarrod Brinker, Chief Strategy Officer for Southern Home Services. "Alabama continues to be a priority growth market for us, and partnering with a respected local brand like Dunn's allows us to expand thoughtfully while staying true to what matters most: delivering reliable, high-quality service to our customers."

Founded on a commitment to honesty, integrity, and customer satisfaction, Dunn's has built a strong reputation delivering "Dependable service DUNN right" to homeowners and businesses across central and eastern Alabama for over a decade.

"We have been intentional in building a strong process-driven organization with an exceptional team," added Maegan Dunn COO of Dunn's HVAC Plumbing, & Electrical. "Southern Home Services recognizes that foundation and brings the resources and strategic support to accelerate growth while preserving the culture and standards that have defined Dunn's."

"Joining forces with Southern Home Services marks an exciting new chapter for Dunn's," said Donny Dunn owner of Dunn's HVAC Plumbing, & Electrical. "We are proud of the relationships we've built in this community and confident that Southern's resources and commitment to excellence will elevate the level of service our customers and team members have come to expect."

Dunn's customers will continue to receive the same high-quality service from the same trusted technicians, now supported by Southern Home Services broader network and resources.

About Southern Home Services

Southern Home Services is a consolidator and operator of premier home services business centers focused on residential HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services. With a commitment to being the company customers recommend and employees are proud of, Southern partners with established service brands to accelerate growth, elevate customer experience, and deliver dependable home solutions.

Clew Partners served as buy-side advisor to Southern for this transaction.

MEDIA CONTACT

Desirae Mills, Director of Communications

[email protected]

407.790.5548

SOURCE Southern Home Services