Presidential Historian Doris Kearns Goodwin to Keynote RMA Annual Risk Management Conference

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Presidential historian and author Doris Kearns Goodwin will be the featured speaker on Day One of RMA's Annual Risk Management Virtual Conference, November 9-13.

Goodwin will kick off the conference with a session that brings to life some of our most successful presidents to provide insight for today's leaders. By sharing her deep understanding of the ambition, resolution, and resilience of some of our nation's most revered presidents, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author will explain how past setbacks and triumphs provide historical context for the cultural, economic, and political transformations that define today's turbulent times.

The message is sure to resonate with financial risk management practitioners as they adapt to the continuing challenges of the COVID-19 crisis. The conference will also feature keynotes by Citizens Financial Group CEO Bruce Van Saun, TIAA President and CEO Robert Ferguson Jr., and Acting Comptroller of the Currency Brian Brooks. Through sessions that span the universe of current and emerging risks, plus a new Internal Audit track, the conference will equip attendees with knowledge, connect them to industry leaders, and provide opportunities to collaborate with like-minded professionals to facilitate business results.

"We've worked hard to put together an agenda that is relevant and provides the latest knowledge and expertise on the challenges facing the industry today," RMA President and CEO Nancy Foster said. "Attending the RMA Annual Risk Management Virtual Conference is a wise investment in your career, the success of your institution, and the well-being of your stakeholders."

Information on registration and the agenda is here.

About RMA

Founded in 1914, The Risk Management Association is a not-for-profit, member-driven professional association whose sole purpose is to advance the use of sound risk management principles in the financial services industry. RMA promotes an enterprise approach to risk management that focuses on credit risk, market risk and operational risk. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, RMA has 2,500 institutional members that include banks of all sizes as well as nonbank financial institutions. They are represented in the Association by 18,000 individuals located throughout North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia/Pacific.

