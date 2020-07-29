Presidential Orders Make Canada Pharmacy Shopping Easy for Everyone

VANCOUVER, B.C., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huge changes are in store for millions of uninsured American families, seniors and individuals looking to save their hard-earned money on prescription medications. Canada Pharmacy is pleased to announce everyone will soon be able to receive their prescriptions much cheaper and easier from our licensed online pharmacy. It comes thanks to a series of Executive Orders just signed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Save Big Using Canada Pharmacy

The new measures mean lifting restrictions to shop freely at Canada Pharmacy and reap the huge savings, all from the safety of home. It means barrier-free buying of name brand or generic versions of prescription and regular medications without the hassle, expense, or risks of going to a drug store.

The Executive Orders ensure Canada Pharmacy will continue passing on significant savings to customers, looking to find a cheaper alternative than shopping big box pharmacies. The Presidential move also lifts barriers targeting cross border shopping. It means it will soon be even easier to receive your prescriptions and medications from our online, licensed pharmacy – right to your door. Delivered in one of our secure and discreet packages.

Canada Pharmacy remains committed to ensuring everyone, regardless of insurance or income, has barrier-free access to the important prescriptions and over the counter medications they need. While remaining committed to providing everyone's medications at prices they can afford today and tomorrow. Shopping for all your daily drug store needs just got easier and cheaper, thanks to these new Presidential Orders and Canada Pharmacy's commitment to customers.

CanadaPharmacy.com

PO Box 520, 800-15355 24th Ave

Surrey, BC V4A 2H9

Toll-Free: 1-800-891-0844

[email protected]

