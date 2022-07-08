Presidential Releases Moon Rock Prerolls and Blunts in Mini Sizes

Presidential's Moon Rocks feature the brand's signature estate-grown, high-quality flower infused with premium THC distillate through their proprietary process, then coated in top-tier kief. The new PeeWee Prerolls and Blunts offer Presidential's most popular products in smaller sizes perfect for individual sessions. The PeeWee Prerolls will be available in packages of three 0.5g prerolls, rolled in natural hemp paper cones. The PeeWee Blunts will also come in packages of three, with 0.7g blunts rolled in 100% tobacco-free wraps that burn slowly and smoothly. Both the Prerolls and Blunts will be available in Presidential's top five flavors: Classic, Grape, Peach Mango, Strawberry and Watermelon.

"Presidential is committed to engaging with our consumer base to understand their needstates and preferences, allowing us to offer innovative, in-demand products," said Everett Smith, co-founder and CEO of Presidential. "As the fourth best-selling preroll in California, behind three mini prerolls, it's clear that consumers are excited about mini products. We are thrilled to offer our beloved Moon Rock line in smaller, 'peewee' sizes."

Presidential cannabis is available at over 400 retailers across California. For more information please visit, www.presidentialmoonrocks.com .

About Presidential

Launched in 2012, Los Angeles-based Presidential is one of the largest infused flower cannabis companies and the third largest pre-roll brand in California. Presidential products can be found in 400+ retail stores across the state including MedMen, Stiiizy, Harborside, Emjay, MMD, Project Cannabis, Catalyst, Empire, March & Ash, Coachella Smoke Co., Culture and many more .

Dubbed 'The World's Strongest Pre-Rolls', Presidential is renowned and loved as the producer of the #1 ranked Infused Moonrock Blunt and is one of the top-selling brands overall in California. The brand is co-founded by Everett Smith, a former professional athlete and entrepreneur, and businessman and entrepreneur John Zapp. Everett and John take pride in continuing to lead product innovation in the cannabis industry and their goal is to combine organically grown cannabis with cutting-edge science & technology to create the safest and most reliable products on the market. Together, they have proven that great entrepreneurs and teams are made through experiences, hard work and inspiration.

In 2022, Everett and John debuted a NY-style pizzeria, Esco's, as well as a speak-easy style lounge, the Presidential Suite, located in West Hollywood off of La Brea. Esco's diners can find entry to the Suite through an NYC subway car in the restaurant, which also features monthly-rotating art installations.

