Presidential Sites Summit August 27-30, 2018

The summit also features:

The White House as Depicted in Movies and Television with the Motion Picture Association of America – Tuesday, August 28: This evening event is a panel moderated by David Rubenstein and will take place at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on a stage inspired by the White House Oval Office.

A Large Gathering of Presidential Descendants: Descendants of U.S. presidents have been invited to convene for a special reception and the above event at the Kennedy Center to honor their connection to White House history.

World-Renowned Speakers: The Summit features general and breakout sessions with speakers including author Douglas Brinkley; Archivist of the United States David Ferriero; former White House Chief of Staff to Laura Bush assistant to George Bush, Anita McBride; former Press Secretary to Bill Clinton, Mike McCurry; presidential descendent of William McKinley and Grover Cleveland, Massee McKinley; Pastry Chef to five Presidents, Roland Mesnier; former Press Secretary to Gerald Ford, Ron Nessen; journalist Soledad O'Brien; legal historian Jeffrey Rosen; prominent White House historian William Seale; historian and author Richard Norton Smith; and author and historian Mark Updegrove among others.

WHERE: Summit sessions will be held at Willard InterContinental 1401 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20004.

Learn more about the Summit and see a complete schedule of events here.

This event is open to the public. Register for the Summit here.

About The White House Historical Association

First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy envisioned a restored White House that conveyed a sense of history through its decorative and fine arts. In 1961, the White House Historical Association was established to support her vision to preserve and share the Executive Mansion's legacy for generations to come. Supported entirely by private resources, the Association's mission is to assist in the preservation of the state and public rooms, fund acquisitions for the White House permanent collection, and educate the public on the history of the White House. Since its founding, the White House Historical Association has contributed more than $47 million in fulfillment of its mission. To learn more about the White House Historical Association, please visit www.whitehousehistory.org.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/presidential-sites-summit-august-27-30-2018-300644738.html

SOURCE White House Historical Association

