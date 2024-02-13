Presidents' Cognition and Appropriate Use of the MoCA Test

MONTREAL, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - MoCA Cognition, the company behind the world's leading test for early detection of cognitive impairment—the Montreal Cognitive Assessment or MoCA Test—is reasserting its terms of use and copyright restrictions in response to recent widespread media coverage relating to the presidential race.

The MoCA Test is a copyrighted work owned by MoCA Cognition. The MoCA Test cannot be reproduced, or distributed, in whole or in part, by others, including the media, without express permission from MoCA Cognition. The MoCA Test was designed and explicitly meant only for use by healthcare professionals to assess their patients. Administration, scoring and interpretation of the MoCA Test are reserved to healthcare professionals and require specific training and certification.

For the general public concerned with their cognitive performance, MoCA Cognition offers the scientifically validated "XpressO by MoCA" app, a rapid cognitive self-assessment tool that can predict performance on the MoCA Test and suggest when users should consult with a healthcare professional.

Visit www.mocaxpresso.com to learn more information about the XpressO by MoCA.

About MoCA Cognition

The Montreal Cognitive Assessment, or MoCA Test, created by Dr. Ziad Nasreddine was recently ranked number 1 among 53 cognitive screening tests for early detection of Alzheimer's Disease (Outcome Measures for Alzheimer's Disease: A global inter-societal Delphi consensus. Alzheimer's and Dementia. 2023).

Along with his continued dedication to patients at his high-volume memory clinic, Dr. Nasreddine leads MoCA Cognition, a research and innovation-focused company driven to deliver the next generation of cognitive screening solutions. Our mission is fueled by our passionate belief that everyone deserves a memorable life. To learn more about MoCA Cognition, visit www.mocacognition.com

