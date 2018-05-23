Presiding Bishop Michael Curry to Preach at Beloved NJ Bishop's Funeral

Bishop George E. Councell led the Diocese from 2003-2013

The Right Reverend George Edward Councell, Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of New Jersey from 2003 until he retired in 2013, died May 21 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Hamilton, NJ from complications from a stroke suffered the previous Thursday. He was 68.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 29, at 10 AM at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 801 W. State Street in Trenton, NJ. The Most Reverend Michael Bruce Curry, Presiding Bishop of The Episcopal Church, will preach.



His gifts for listening, pastoral care, and healing became the hallmarks of his episcopate.



"I will always be grateful for the pastoral gifts that were embodied in George Councell," said the Right Reverend William H. Stokes, Councell's successor as Bishop of New Jersey. "He turned over to me a diocese that had been broken, but that had experienced tremendous healing through his ministry and his capacity to love Jesus and love God's people."



Bishop Councell actively encouraged recognition and giving voice to marginalized communities within the church. Councell allowed his clergy permission to officiate over same-sex marriages in their churches in 2013.



"It was very dear to me to keep everyone at the table, the Lord's table, and not needlessly build these boundaries among one another," he said in a 2013 interview. "The church isn't the totally safe place I want it to be [for the LGBTQ community], but I think we've made it a safer place for them, and a place where they can come, and be seen as people who want the same things as all of us: to have a healthy, happy, strong, supportive family."

