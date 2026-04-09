Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church to Visit Fresno for Historic Consecration of San Joaquin Valley Bishop

First episcopal consecration in the Diocese of San Joaquin in 38 years

FRESNO, Calif., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Most Rev. Sean W. Rowe, Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church, will travel to Fresno on April 18 to consecrate the Rev. Dr. Gregory W. Kimura as the sixth bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of San Joaquin during a ceremony at 10 a.m. at St. James Episcopal Cathedral.

The consecration marks the first episcopal consecration in the Diocese of San Joaquin since 1988, making it a historic moment for the diocese and its congregations throughout California's Central Valley and High Desert.

Kimura will succeed The Rt. Rev. David C. Rice, who served as diocesan bishop for twelve years.

As bishop, Kimura will serve as the spiritual leader of the Episcopal Diocese of San Joaquin, which includes 19 congregations and ministries across the Central Valley, stretching from Lodi and Stockton in the north to Bakersfield and Ridgecrest in the south, and the Episcopal Conference Center Oakhurst (ECCO), with diocesan offices and the cathedral located in Fresno.

A fourth-generation Alaskan, Kimura has served Episcopal and Lutheran congregations in Alaska and California. Most recently he has been rector of St. James' Episcopal Church in South Pasadena, and previously served as President and CEO of the Japanese American National Museum, a Smithsonian Affiliate, in Los Angeles.

"I look forward with enthusiasm and humility to serving Christ and the people of the Episcopal Diocese of San Joaquin," Kimura said. "The Episcopal Church welcomes everyone with a message of God's love for all people in the wonderful diversity God has created."

The consecration will be led by The Most Rev. Sean W. Rowe, Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church. As presiding bishop, Rowe serves as the chief pastor and primate of the Episcopal Church, which includes 106 dioceses in 22 countries and territories and is part of the worldwide Anglican Communion, one of the largest Christian traditions in the world.

His visit to Fresno highlights the significance of the moment for the Diocese of San Joaquin, which has experienced a period of renewal and rebuilding in recent years. The upcoming consecration represents another important step in the continued life and growth of the diocese.

The consecration service will include a traditional procession of bishops and clergy from across the country in ceremonial vestments and the historic "laying on of hands," when bishops gather around the bishop-elect in prayer — a moment that marks the formal beginning of a bishop's ministry.

The service is expected to draw clergy and church leaders from across the United States.

Seating for the ceremony is limited. A livestream of the ordination and consecration will appear on the Diocesan YouTube page. More information and the livestream link are available at:

www.diosanjoaquin.org/consecration

Media Opportunities

Members of the media are invited to attend the consecration.

Interview opportunities may be available with:

Bishop-elect Gregory Kimura

Presiding Bishop Sean W. Rowe

Media are encouraged to contact the diocese in advance to arrange interviews.

About the Episcopal Diocese of San Joaquin

The Episcopal Diocese of San Joaquin serves congregations across California's Central Valley and includes 19 congregations and ministries as well as the Episcopal Conference Center in Oakhurst. The diocesan cathedral and offices are located at St. James Episcopal Cathedral in Fresno.

The Episcopal Church is part of the worldwide Anglican Communion and has a continuous presence in the United States dating to the American Revolution.

SOURCE Episcopal Diocese of San Joaquin