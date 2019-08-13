Presidio Health Announces General Availability of Hospitalist Revenue Cycle Functionality

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Presidio Health, a healthcare technology and clinical intelligence company, announced the general availability of hospitalist coding and business intelligence functionality in their PerformMD™ and PerformCycle™ solutions. "We are very pleased with the response to our hospitalist functionality," said Tom Gregory, Chief Technology Officer at Presidio Health. "Hospitalist data acquisition, coding and reporting are a natural evolution of our products, which serve the multi-specialty, emergency medicine and urgent care markets."

"Hospital Medicine and the hospitalist specialty is the fastest growing in the US," said Dr. Douglas Evans, CEO and Founder of Presidio Health. "After starting in large academic medical centers 20 years ago, there are now over 50,000 hospitalists in over 75% of hospitals in the US. Our newest Presidio Health release allows us to meet the unique medical coding and reporting needs of the hospitalist specialty, leveraging transformational technologies like Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Machine Learning. The constantly changing landscape of healthcare reimbursement and regulation requires technologies such as artificial intelligence to continuously improve performance. This announcement is another milestone in the evolution of our platform, as healthcare organizations continue to implement advanced technologies to save cost, increase revenue and future proof their revenue cycle."

About Presidio Health, Inc.

Founded in 2003, Presidio Health is a provider of SaaS based services that acquire, normalize and read medical charts using the latest generation NLP technologies. Their innovative PerformMD™ platform increases the velocity and accuracy of medical coding and automates feedback and web-based education for clinical providers, allowing chart deficiencies to be tracked and physician documentation to improve significantly. Presidio's PerformCycle™ business intelligence dashboard allows for easy one-click access to real-time and trendline coding and billing data. This easy to use management tool provides their customers full visibility and transparency to make actionable financial decisions across the entire business cycle.

