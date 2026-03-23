Presky Capital Portfolio Company ScanShield AI Expands Nationally Following a Six-Month Field Validation with Fortress Roofing

ATLANTA, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ScanShield AI, an artificial intelligence–powered roof inspection platform backed by Presky Capital, today announced its national expansion following six months of successful real-world deployment with Fortress Roofing, based out of Kennesaw, GA. During this initial phase, the platform was implemented across active roofing operations, helping refine its technology while demonstrating how AI can streamline roof assessments, reporting, and overall project efficiency.

With this proven foundation, ScanShield AI is preparing to roll out its technology to additional markets and partner companies nationwide with an Early Access Initiative designed to accelerate adoption of AI-driven inspection workflows across the roofing industry.

The technology of ScanShield AI analyzes drone and ground-level roof imagery using computer vision to identify damage patterns, generate a standardized 0–100 roof condition score, and produces branded inspection reports in minutes. Reducing inspection time while improving documentation consistency and reporting accuracy.

Atlanta-based Fortress Roofing has actively used ScanShield AI in daily operations since its initial deployment.

"Before ScanShield, inspections required manual documentation, photo sorting, and significant post-visit reporting," said Tiffany Gore, Director of Business Intergation. "We've dramatically reduced reporting time and improved consistency across our team, and the standardized condition scoring has strengthened how we present findings to homeowners."

The roofing industry has traditionally relied on manual inspection processes and subjective assessments. As storm activity increases and insurance carriers demand more structured documentation, contractors are increasingly seeking digital solutions that improve consistency and efficiency.

To support this shift, ScanShield AI's Early Access Initiative provides qualified contractors with three months of full platform access ahead of the company's commercial subscription rollout. Contractors participating in the program will receive advance notice regarding future subscription tiers and pricing.

"Our goal is to modernize inspection workflows across the roofing industry," said Keith Priddy, Managing Partner at Presky Capital. "The field validation with Fortress Roofing demonstrates that AI-driven inspections can improve efficiency, consistency, and professionalism. We're excited to begin expanding this capability nationwide."

In addition to inspection analysis, ScanShield is developing expanded capabilities including structured documentation storage, smart inspection templates, and workflow integrations designed to support contractors with a broader operational platform. Industry analysts note that vertical software solutions tailored to construction trades are gaining traction as contractors seek purpose-built tools rather than generic CRM systems.

About ScanShield AI

ScanShield is an artificial intelligence-powered roof inspection and reporting platform built for contractors, inspectors, and home-service professionals. The system combines computer vision, automated scoring, and workflow integration to deliver faster, more standardized roof assessments.

For more information or to apply for early access, visit:

www.ScanShield.ai

About Fortress Roofing

Fortress Roofing is a residential roofing contractor serving the greater Atlanta area. The company specializes in storm damage restoration, retail roof replacement, and inspection-based project management.

About Presky Capital

Presky Capital is a private investment firm focused on acquiring and scaling technology-enabled businesses across construction, home services, and property intelligence.

Media Contact:

Keith Priddy

[email protected]

SOURCE Presky Capital