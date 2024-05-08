PRESONUS DEBUTS THE ALL-NEW QUANTUM AUDIO INTERFACES

Available in four new models, these industry-leading interfaces empower creators to leap into high-quality audio production

BATON ROUGE, La., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Announced today, PreSonus Audio Electronics, Inc. introduces the new line of Quantum Audio Interfaces. Featuring all-new MAX-HD mic preamps, high quality, low-noise converters, custom-low latency drivers, and front-facing instrument inputs co-developed with Fender, these USB-C audio interfaces are available in four distinct models: Quantum ES 2 , ES 4 , HD 2 , and HD 8 .

The all-new Quantum is the ultimate recording interface for your favorite digital audio workstation (DAW), featuring a list of compelling capabilities, including Auto Gain, Loopback, Reamping (HD series only), and Universal Control software. The Auto Gain function sets the perfect gain level for microphones and instruments, ensuring the perfect take, every time. Loopback audio makes creating monitor and streaming mixes quick and easy. Reamping allows users to send audio directly from the DAW and re-record it through different amps and effects to experimentally sculpt sound. Universal Control allows users to control basic routing functions and critical preamp functions like preamp gain, phantom power, and more – using any mobile or desktop device.

Quantum interfaces offer an unrivaled hardware/software solution for creators poised to produce, record, mix, and master their audio. Boasting seamless integration with Studio One , users can benefit from custom templates and control their hardware directly from their DAW. Additionally, Quantum ES comes with six months of Studio One+, while Quantum HD comes with 12 months of Studio One+ Hybrid – a powerful music creation ecosystem that features unlimited access to music production software, exclusive content, and gigabytes of extras.

"We're so excited to launch the next generation of Quantum Audio Interfaces – the culmination of 30 years of engineering expertise resulting in the highest quality audio interfaces PreSonus has ever made," said Max Gutnik, SVP of Product at PreSonus Hardware. "The new Quantum Audio Interfaces are crafted with sleek, modern design, class-leading performance, and a set of powerful new features that serve creators at every level."

QUANTUM ES 2 ($229.99 USD, £199.00 GBP, €229.00 EU)

2 x 2, 24-bit / 192 kHz USB-C Audio Interface.

All-new, next-generation PreSonus MAX-HD preamp provides transparency and accuracy across the frequency range with +75 dB of gain.

2 balanced ¼-inch TRS main outputs and high-power headphone output for flexible monitoring.

Access to six months of Studio One+.

Zero-latency monitoring via Universal Control application.

QUANTUM ES 4 ($329.99 USD, £289.00 GBP, €329.00 EU)

4 x 4, 24-bit / 192 kHz USB-C Audio Interface.

All-new, next-generation PreSonus MAX-HD preamp design provides transparency and accuracy across the frequency range with +75 dB of gain.

Universal Control and your Quantum ES 4 also enable speaker switching—easily check your mixes on two different speaker sets for accuracy.

2 balanced ¼-inch TRS main outputs plus 2 balanced ¼-inch TRS line outputs and 2 high-power headphone outputs for flexible monitoring.

Zero-latency monitoring via Universal Control application.

Access to six months of Studio One+.

QUANTUM HD 2 ($499.99 USD, £429.00 GBP, €499.00 EU)

20 x 24, 32-bit 192 kHz USB-C Audio Interface.

High-performance converters with 124 dB dynamic range let you hear and capture audio with stunning clarity and fidelity.

Two all-new, next-generation PreSonus MAX-HD preamps provide transparency and accuracy across the frequency range with +75 dB of gain.

2 Re-amp outputs let you send audio from your DAW to your favorite outboard gear and record it again, so you can experiment with different amps, pedals, and mic placement to get the exact sound you want without cutting multiple takes.

Universal Control and your Quantum HD 2 also enable speaker switching—easily check your mixes on two different speaker sets for accuracy.

16 channels of ADAT Optical input (up to 48 kHz) plus stereo S/PDIF I/O make connecting your digital gear fast and easy.

2 balanced ¼-inch TRS main outputs plus 2 balanced ¼-inch TRS line outputs and 1 high-power headphone output gives you flexible monitoring.

DSP monitor mixer plus loopback audio make creating monitor and streaming mixes quick and easy.

Zero-latency monitoring via Universal Control application.

Access to 12 months of Studio One+ Hybrid.

QUANTUM HD 8 ($999.99 USD, £869.00 GBP, €999.00 EU)

26 x 30, 32-bit / 192 kHz USB-C Audio Interface.

High-performance converters with 124 dB dynamic range let you hear and capture audio with stunning clarity and fidelity.

Eight all-new, next-generation PreSonus MAX-HD preamps provide transparency and accuracy across the frequency range with +75 dB of gain.

2 Re-amp outputs let you send audio from your DAW to your favorite outboard gear and record it again so you can experiment with different amps, pedals, and mic placement to get the exact sound you want without cutting multiple takes.

Universal Control and your Quantum HD 8 also enable speaker switching—easily check your mixes on two different speaker sets for accuracy.

16 channels of ADAT Optical input (up to 48 kHz) plus stereo S/PDIF I/O make connecting your digital gear fast and easy.

ADAT standalone mode adds 8 pres and 10 outputs to your existing audio interface – so you can connect up to two additional Quantum HD 8s through ADAT for a total of 24 mic pres at sample rates up to 48 kHz.

2 balanced ¼-inch TRS main outputs plus 8 balanced ¼-inch TRS line outputs and 2 high-power headphone outputs give you flexible monitoring.

DSP monitor mixer plus loopback audio make creating monitor and streaming mixes quick and easy.

Access to 12 months of Studio One+ Hybrid.

Images of the PreSonus Quantum Interfaces can be found HERE . Full product descriptions and specifications on PreSonus Quantum Interfaces can be found HERE .

Video assets can be found below:

Official Launch Video HERE

Demo: Introducing The Quantum ES HERE

Demo: Introducing The Quantum HD HERE

Demo: How to set up your new Quantum Audio Interface HERE

For technical specs, additional information on new PreSonus® products and to find a retail partner near you, visit www.presonus.com and www.fender.com . Join the conversation on social media by following @PreSonus and @Fender.

