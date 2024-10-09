PRESONUS INTRODUCES "THE DAW FOR ALL" STUDIO ONE PRO 7 WITH ALL-NEW, INNOVATIVE PRODUCTION TOOLS

Featuring first-to-market Splice® integration, AI-powered Stem Separation, an integrated Launcher, and more

BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PreSonus Audio Electronics, Inc. is introducing the most innovative version of its digital audio workstation to date: Studio One Pro 7 . Bridging the gap between loop-based music production, mixing, mastering, and live performance, PreSonus' DAW offers all the essential tools within a single platform. Version 7 provides creators with new, advanced production tools, workflow improvements, and extensive sound libraries designed to drive creativity. With over 30 new features within the DAW, the highly anticipated features include AI-powered Stem Separation, first-of-its-kind Splice Integration, a dynamic Integrated Launcher, a new virtual instrument named Deep Flight One™, and improvements on the DAW's go-to drum machine, Impact. Crafted for producers, beat makers, and musicians, Studio One Pro 7 provides the tools to create inspiring music with exceptional speed and convenience, setting a new standard for music production.

Studio One Pro 7 is an all-in-one production powerhouse with everything you need to record, produce, mix, master, and perform in one intuitive application. PreSonus partners with DJ Jazzy Jeff to launch Studio One Pro 7.

"For 15 years, we have worked hand-in-hand with our incredible community of talented Studio One creators. At PreSonus, our mission is to fuel creativity with innovative tools and intuitive workflows," said Arnd Kaiser, General Manager, Software at PreSonus. "Studio One Pro 7 is the culmination of years of research, development, and collaboration with the musicians and audio pros who bring our software to life."

First-to-market integration with Splice:

Studio One Pro 7 includes a first-of-its-kind integration with music creation platform Splice. Splice empowers creatives to use samples, and AI sound discovery as the building blocks of creativity. Directly integrated into Studio One Pro 7, users can search and preview millions of samples and 'Search With Sound' to find sounds that match, harmonically and rhythmically.

"Putting Splice directly into the creative workflow has been a goal of ours; so to see the Splice experience seamlessly integrated in Studio One Pro, with our AI driving creativity and sound discovery has been incredible," said Kakul Srivastava, CEO of Splice. "We'll continue to work closely with our community to build new Splice experiences that directly address their creative needs."

New Studio One Pro 7 Features:

AI-Powered Stem Separation – One of the most in-demand features, AI-powered Stem Separation allows creators to un-mix audio into four separate tracks which ultimately isolates stems from existing audio tracks. The separated audio events can be bounced again into a single file allowing for quick creation of instrumentals.

– One of the most in-demand features, AI-powered Stem Separation allows creators to un-mix audio into four separate tracks which ultimately isolates stems from existing audio tracks. The separated audio events can be bounced again into a single file allowing for quick creation of instrumentals. Splice Integration – PreSonus has partnered with Splice – the industry-leading catalog of royalty-free sounds and producer tools, to provide the company's very first in-DAW experience. Using "Search with Sound", creators can drop in audio or capture a selection within a track and instantly discover compatible sounds from Splice that sync to the project's key and tempo. While existing Splice users will enjoy this powerful integration, users new to Splice will have access to thousands of Splice samples – hand picked and made free for Studio One Pro 7 users, regardless of whether they are subscribed to Splice or not.

– PreSonus has partnered with Splice – the industry-leading catalog of royalty-free sounds and producer tools, to provide the company's very first in-DAW experience. Using "Search with Sound", creators can drop in audio or capture a selection within a track and instantly discover compatible sounds from Splice that sync to the project's key and tempo. While existing Splice users will enjoy this powerful integration, users new to Splice will have access to thousands of Splice samples – hand picked and made free for Studio One Pro 7 users, regardless of whether they are subscribed to Splice or not. Integrated Launcher – Quickly craft new arrangements with ease using a dynamic grid of audio or MIDI loops and patterns that can be triggered and edited in real time. Now, creators can record or import audio and MIDI directly into cells, edit the contents, create scenes and playlists, and capture Launcher live performances directly on the timeline. Musicians can enjoy effortless drag-and-drop functionality and direct control via Studio One Remote or ATOM/SQ. Best yet, the view is integrated into the arrangement allowing producers to view both the arrange and launch windows at the same time, so users can move content quickly and intuitively between both sections of the arrangement.

– Quickly craft new arrangements with ease using a dynamic grid of audio or MIDI loops and patterns that can be triggered and edited in real time. Now, creators can record or import audio and MIDI directly into cells, edit the contents, create scenes and playlists, and capture Launcher live performances directly on the timeline. Musicians can enjoy effortless drag-and-drop functionality and direct control via Studio One Remote or ATOM/SQ. Best yet, the view is integrated into the arrangement allowing producers to view both the arrange and launch windows at the same time, so users can move content quickly and intuitively between both sections of the arrangement. Deep Flight One ™ – A popular sound set prized for its soundscapes, drones, pads, percussive and lead sounds is now available as a standalone instrument in Studio One Pro 7, offering three layers, integrated effects, and all-new presets. Experience evolving soundscapes, atmospheric textures, and cutting-edge presets perfectly suited for ambient exploration.

™ – A popular sound set prized for its soundscapes, drones, pads, percussive and lead sounds is now available as a standalone instrument in Studio One Pro 7, offering three layers, integrated effects, and all-new presets. Experience evolving soundscapes, atmospheric textures, and cutting-edge presets perfectly suited for ambient exploration. Impact Integration for Note Editor – Optimized for creating patterns and editing sounds, the new in-place editor provides access to all instrument pads, pad and sample editor controls. Conveniently create patterns, adjust parameters, and edit samples or loops without having to open a new window.

– Optimized for creating patterns and editing sounds, the new in-place editor provides access to all instrument pads, pad and sample editor controls. Conveniently create patterns, adjust parameters, and edit samples or loops without having to open a new window. Interactive Scale and Loop Tools – All scale-related features are now in one place, allowing users the fastest and easiest way to edit-in scale whether they are working with preset scales or creating their own. Additionally, the Loop Tool, the ultimate time saver for intuitive arranging and production, is now available as an alternative to duplicating events. The Event Loop option is the quickest way to fill a section or even an entire track with looped copies.

– All scale-related features are now in one place, allowing users the fastest and easiest way to edit-in scale whether they are working with preset scales or creating their own. Additionally, the Loop Tool, the ultimate time saver for intuitive arranging and production, is now available as an alternative to duplicating events. The Event Loop option is the quickest way to fill a section or even an entire track with looped copies. Global Transpose – Change the key of an entire song with just one click and transpose audio and notes events in real time. This new feature updates the song key signature, chords, and notes all in one.

– Change the key of an entire song with just one click and transpose audio and notes events in real time. This new feature updates the song key signature, chords, and notes all in one. Advanced Tempo Detection – In order to know the original tempo of a recording, a crucial step for music production, Studio One Pro 7 now features tempo detection for audio events of any length, as well as the option to extract the original tempo map to the Tempo Track.

– In order to know the original tempo of a recording, a crucial step for music production, Studio One Pro 7 now features tempo detection for audio events of any length, as well as the option to extract the original tempo map to the Tempo Track. CV Instrument – Users with vintage or modern analog synthesizers are now able to control their instruments directly from Studio One Pro 7.

Faster Software Release Cycle:

With the release of Version 7, PreSonus has also announced a new, faster-to-market release cycle for Studio One Pro allowing for quicker improvements and more efficient development of even more new features. Studio One Pro 7 will be the last major version release where features are held back to warrant a major change in version numbers every two years (ex. Version 5, 6, 7). Moving forward, Studio One Pro will have new feature releases multiple times per year and 1 year of new feature releases will be included with every perpetual license purchase.

Lower Pricing for New Perpetual Licenses:

With the shift to a faster release cycle, PreSonus is also introducing lower entry pricing for Studio One Pro designed to offer creators greater flexibility based on budget. These new choices empower users to select the model that best fits their needs, providing the freedom to explore and experiment with music.

Perpetual License : Users can now purchase a perpetual software license for just US$199.99 , or upgrade their perpetual license from any previous legacy version of Studio One Artist Edition or Studio One Professional Edition for just US$149.99 . 1 year of new feature releases are included with every perpetual license purchase.

: Users can now purchase a perpetual software license for just , or upgrade their perpetual license from any previous legacy version of Studio One Artist Edition or Studio One Professional Edition for just . 1 year of new feature releases are included with every perpetual license purchase. Perpetual License with 12 Months of Studio One Pro+ Subscription Access: For US$179.99 per year, users can save on a Studio One Pro 7 perpetual license and get a full 12 months of access to all the extras included in Studio One Pro+ (cloud-based tools, exclusive content, loops and samples, 3rd party partner plug-ins and offers, and more). And now the purchase of a PreSonus top-end StudioLive mixer, Quantum HD audio interface, or pair of Eris Pro studio monitors will also include a free Studio One Pro perpetual license and 12 months of Studio One Pro+ access.

For per year, users can save on a Studio One Pro 7 perpetual license and get a full 12 months of access to all the extras included in Studio One Pro+ (cloud-based tools, exclusive content, loops and samples, 3rd party partner plug-ins and offers, and more). And now the purchase of a PreSonus top-end StudioLive mixer, Quantum HD audio interface, or pair of Eris Pro studio monitors will also include a free Studio One Pro perpetual license and 12 months of Studio One Pro+ access. Monthly and 6-Month Access Plans: Users can enjoy access to Studio One Pro 7 and all the extras in Studio One Pro+ for just US$19.99 per month or get 6 months of stackable access for US$99.99 available at most PreSonus retailers. Stackable 6-month free trials are also included with the purchase of many PreSonus hardware offerings including most audio interfaces, analog mixers, controllers, and recording bundles.

Images of Studio One Pro 7 can be found HERE . Full product descriptions and specifications on PreSonus Studio One Pro 7 can be found HERE .

Video assets can be found below:

Official Launch Video ft. DJ Jazzy Jeff HERE

Playlist of product demo videos HERE

About DJ Jazzy Jeff:

Jeff Townes, known as DJ Jazzy Jeff, is a Grammy® award winning, multi-platinum hip hop producer and turntablist. A pioneer in the sampling and music production space, DJ Jazzy Jeff's longevity in the industry can be attributed to his ingenuity and commitment to community through his renowned PLAYLIST Retreat. DJ Jazzy Jeff is a dedicated and outspoken Studio One Pro power-user.

For technical specs, additional information on new PreSonus® products and to find a retail partner near you, visit www.presonus.com and www.fender.com . Join the conversation on social media by following @PreSonus and @Fender.

ABOUT FENDER MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION:

Founded in 1946, Fender's worldwide guitars, amps, pedals and accessories have been played on more stages than any other company in the industry. For nearly 80 years, Fender® has created innovative musical equipment and revolutionized music and culture as one of the world's leading musical instrument manufacturers, marketers and distributors. Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC)–whose portfolio of owned and licensed brands includes Fender®, Squier®, Gretsch® guitars, Jackson®, EVH®, Charvel®, Bigsby® and PreSonus® – follows a player-centric approach to crafting the highest-quality instruments and digital experiences across genres. Since 2015, Fender's digital arm has introduced a new ecosystem of products and interactive experiences to accompany players at every stage of their musical journey. This includes innovative apps and learning platforms designed to complement Fender guitars, amplifiers, effects pedals, accessories and pro-audio gear, and inspire players through an immersive musical experience. FMIC is dedicated to unlocking the power of musical expression for all players, from beginners to history-making legends. In 2021, Fender celebrated 75 years of giving artists "wings to fly," carrying on the vision of its founder, Leo Fender, and connecting players through a shared love of music. Join the conversation on social media by following @Fender across social platforms.

ABOUT PRESONUS AUDIO ELECTRONICS, INC.

PreSonus Audio Electronics Inc. is the leading designer and manufacturer of recording and live-sound hardware and software solutions that solve real-world problems for creatives of all levels. Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Baton Rouge, La., PreSonus® designs innovative audio tools for musicians, content creators, producers, and audio engineers, providing professional sound quality and features without sacrificing affordability. Today, PreSonus is an owned brand under Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC). While most guitar and bass players still plug into amplifiers, many also plug their instruments into interfaces, recording songs as well as using virtual amps and effects to create their sounds. With a shared passion for music and a commitment to innovation, FMIC and PreSonus are focused on delivering an ecosystem that seamlessly integrates hardware and software for an effortless end-to-end experience. For more information, visit www.presonus.com. Join the conversation on social media by @PreSonus on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, X, Facebook, Threads.

PreSonus, Deep Flight One, the Wave logo and the Studio One logo are trademarks of PreSonus Audio Electronics, Inc., and/or its affiliates. All other product and company names may be trademarks of their respective owners, and may be used herein under license. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by or of the respective owners.

SOURCE PreSonus Audio Electronics