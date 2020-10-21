PRESS ADVISORY: Latina Leaders Unite to Surge the Latina Vote
Oct 21, 2020, 07:00 ET
DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hey Chica!™ is teaming up with State, City, and County Latina elected officials to increase voter turnout amongst Latinas throughout Dallas County for the 2020 election.
In the second week of early voting, Hey Chica!™ is hosting sixteen Latina elected officials; from the local school board to the State Legislature, at various polling locations to encourage and support the Latina voter. The event is designed to make voting a fun sisterhood experience by offering free voter "swag" and instagrammable moments while connecting to elected leaders.
Who:
Hey Chica!™
State Legislators
City & County Elected Officials
What: #LatinasVote Initiative - a lively event for Latina Voters at the polls. In celebration of HER, the Hey Chica! Crew will be handing out Latina Voter t- shirts and masks and building a pop up photo booth with music and fun. Latina elected officials will be greeting, celebrating and enhancing the voting experience for Latina Voters.
When/Where:
Monday, Oct. 19th - Oct. 23rd, 2020
Irving City Hall
825 W. Irving Blvd., Irving 75060
Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 5:00 PM
Richland College - Garland Campus
675 W Walnut Street, Garland 75040
Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 5:00 PM
Oak Cliff Sub-Courthouse (BIG EVENT)
410 S. Beckley Avenue, Dallas 75203
Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 12:00 PM
Eastfield College-Pleasant Grove Campus
802 S. Buckner Blvd., Dallas 75217
Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 5:00 PM
MEDIA RSVP by emailing [email protected]
CONTACT: Melissa Alfaro
619-249-9055
SOURCE Hey Chica!