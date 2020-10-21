PRESS ADVISORY: Latina Leaders Unite to Surge the Latina Vote

DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hey Chica!™ is teaming up with State, City, and County Latina elected officials to increase voter turnout amongst Latinas throughout Dallas County for the 2020 election.

In the second week of early voting, Hey Chica!™ is hosting sixteen Latina elected officials; from the local school board to the State Legislature, at various polling locations to encourage and support the Latina voter. The event is designed to make voting a fun sisterhood experience by offering free voter "swag" and instagrammable moments while connecting to elected leaders.