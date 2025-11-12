Press Availability: Widow of Jamal Khashoggi available to comment on Saudi Crown Prince visit to White House

Mrs. Khashoggi has a poignant plea to both President Trump and the Crown Prince: "The murder of my husband has caused me to lose everything: the love of my life, my livelihood, and my family. This is not a closed matter. There is unfinished business that remains including: 1) the recovery of my husband's body, 2) the return of his cell phones, laptop, and personal effects, 3) real accountability for the men who murdered my husband, 4) release of all Saudi political prisoners and 5) my rightful compensation as his widow.

Much like the families in Israel, I would like to recover the remains of my husband so that I may have an appropriate religious burial ceremony and begin the process of closure. And like the 9-11 families, I am seeking financial compensation for the murder of my husband. However, the difference is that the Crown Prince clearly stated in a 60 Minutes interview on September 29, 2019, that he takes "full responsibility for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi as a leader in Saudi Arabia, especially since it was committed by individuals working for the Saudi government."

As the U.S- Saudi bilateral relationship grows, and the U.S. considers a mutual defense pact and nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia, a settlement by Saudi Arabia will be a goodwill gesture to finally implement accountability for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

Jamal Khashoggi married Hanan Elatr Khashoggi on June 2, 2018 in Alexandria, Virginia, months before he was murdered at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. As his widow, Mrs. Khashoggi is dedicated to upholding Jamal's legacy of truth and freedom. Please contact [email protected] (202) 352-2186 to request an interview with Mrs. Khashoggi

SOURCE Mrs. Hanan Elatr Khashoggi