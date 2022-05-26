Press Brakes Market Size to Grow by USD 413.87 Mn| 39% of the growth to originate from APAC| Technavio

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest Sample Report

Press Brakes Market: Segmentation

Product

Hydraulic



Hybrid



Servo-electric



Others

Application

Automotive Industry



General Machinery



Transportation Equipment



Precision Engineering



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA



Press Brakes Market: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The press brakes market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the incorporation of press brakes with IoT as one of the prime reasons driving the Press Brakes Market growth during the next few years.

Food And Beverage Packaging Machinery Market: Key Vendor Offerings

ADIRA - METAL FORMING SOLUTIONS SA

AMADA Co. Ltd.

Baileigh Industrial Holdings LLC

CINCINNATI Inc.

Inc. Dimeco Group

EUROMAC Spa

Gasparini Industries Srl

Mitsubishi Corp.

Prada Nargesa SL

TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG

Press Brakes Market: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist press brakes market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the press brakes market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the press brakes market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of press brakes market vendors

Press Brakes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 413.87 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.07 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ADIRA - METAL FORMING SOLUTIONS SA, AMADA Co. Ltd., Baileigh Industrial Holdings LLC, CINCINNATI Inc., Dimeco Group, EUROMAC Spa, Gasparini Industries Srl, Mitsubishi Corp., Prada Nargesa SL, and TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Industrial machinery market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Hydraulic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Hydraulic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Hydraulic - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Hybrid - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Servo-electric - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Servo-electric - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Servo-electric - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 26: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 27: Comparison by Application

6.3 Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Automotive industry - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 General machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: General machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: General machinery - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Transportation equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: Transportation equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Transportation equipment - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 Precision engineering - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: Precision engineering - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Precision engineering - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by Application

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 40: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 41: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 42: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 44: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 45: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 46: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 50: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 52: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 53: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 54: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 55: Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 56: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 57: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 58: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 59: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 ADIRA - METAL FORMING SOLUTIONS SA

Exhibit 60: ADIRA - METAL FORMING SOLUTIONS SA - Overview



Exhibit 61: ADIRA - METAL FORMING SOLUTIONS SA - Product and service



Exhibit 62: ADIRA - METAL FORMING SOLUTIONS SA - Key offerings

11.4 AMADA Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 63: AMADA Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 64: AMADA Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 65: AMADA Co. Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 66: AMADA Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: AMADA Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.5 Baileigh Industrial Holdings LLC

Exhibit 68: Baileigh Industrial Holdings LLC - Overview



Exhibit 69: Baileigh Industrial Holdings LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 70: Baileigh Industrial Holdings LLC - Key offerings

11.6 CINCINNATI Inc.

Exhibit 71: CINCINNATI Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 72: CINCINNATI Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 73: CINCINNATI Inc. – Key news

Exhibit 74: CINCINNATI Inc. - Key offerings

11.7 Dimeco Group

Exhibit 75: Dimeco Group - Overview



Exhibit 76: Dimeco Group - Product and service



Exhibit 77: Dimeco Group - Key offerings

11.8 EUROMAC Spa

Exhibit 78: EUROMAC Spa - Overview



Exhibit 79: EUROMAC Spa - Product and service



Exhibit 80: EUROMAC Spa – Key news



Exhibit 81: EUROMAC Spa - Key offerings

11.9 Gasparini Industries Srl

Exhibit 82: Gasparini Industries Srl - Overview



Exhibit 83: Gasparini Industries Srl - Product and service



Exhibit 84: Gasparini Industries Srl - Key offerings

11.10 Mitsubishi Corp.

Exhibit 85: Mitsubishi Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Mitsubishi Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 87: Mitsubishi Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 88: Mitsubishi Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: Mitsubishi Corp. - Segment focus

11.11 Prada Nargesa SL

Exhibit 90: Prada Nargesa SL - Overview



Exhibit 91: Prada Nargesa SL - Product and service



Exhibit 92: Prada Nargesa SL - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Prada Nargesa SL - Segment focus

11.12 TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG

Exhibit 94: TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 95: TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG - Business segments



Exhibit 96: TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG – Key news



Exhibit 97: TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 99: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 100: Research Methodology



Exhibit 101: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 102: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 103: List of abbreviations

