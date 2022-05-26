Press Brakes Market Size to Grow by USD 413.87 Mn| 39% of the growth to originate from APAC| Technavio

May 26, 2022, 02:20 ET
NEW YORK, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Press Brakes Market size is expected to grow by USD 413.87 million, at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a Sample report.
The increase in demand for CNC press brakes, growing demand for SUVs and pick-up trucks, and growing demand for fabricated metal products will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the increasing number of injuries caused by press brakes will be a major challenge for the press brakes market. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this press brakes market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors.
Press Brakes Market: Segmentation
- Product
- Hydraulic
- Hybrid
- Servo-electric
- Others
- Application
- Automotive Industry
- General Machinery
- Transportation Equipment
- Precision Engineering
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Press Brakes Market: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The press brakes market report covers the following areas:
This study identifies the incorporation of press brakes with IoT as one of the prime reasons driving the Press Brakes Market growth during the next few years.
Food And Beverage Packaging Machinery Market: Key Vendor Offerings
- ADIRA - METAL FORMING SOLUTIONS SA
- AMADA Co. Ltd.
- Baileigh Industrial Holdings LLC
- CINCINNATI Inc.
- Dimeco Group
- EUROMAC Spa
- Gasparini Industries Srl
- Mitsubishi Corp.
- Prada Nargesa SL
- TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG
Press Brakes Market: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist press brakes market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the press brakes market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the press brakes market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of press brakes market vendors
|
Press Brakes Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 5%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 413.87 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.07
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 39%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Germany, Japan, and India
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
ADIRA - METAL FORMING SOLUTIONS SA, AMADA Co. Ltd., Baileigh Industrial Holdings LLC, CINCINNATI Inc., Dimeco Group, EUROMAC Spa, Gasparini Industries Srl, Mitsubishi Corp., Prada Nargesa SL, and TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Industrial machinery market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Hydraulic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Hydraulic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Hydraulic - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Hybrid - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Servo-electric - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Servo-electric - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Servo-electric - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by Application
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 26: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 27: Comparison by Application
- 6.3 Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 28: Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Automotive industry - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 General machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 30: General machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: General machinery - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Transportation equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 32: Transportation equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Transportation equipment - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.6 Precision engineering - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 34: Precision engineering - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Precision engineering - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 6.8 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by Application
7 Customer Landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 40: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 42: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 44: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 45: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 46: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 50: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 52: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 53: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 54: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 55: Vendor landscape
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 56: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 57: Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 58: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 59: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 ADIRA - METAL FORMING SOLUTIONS SA
- Exhibit 60: ADIRA - METAL FORMING SOLUTIONS SA - Overview
- Exhibit 61: ADIRA - METAL FORMING SOLUTIONS SA - Product and service
- Exhibit 62: ADIRA - METAL FORMING SOLUTIONS SA - Key offerings
- 11.4 AMADA Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 63: AMADA Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 64: AMADA Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 65: AMADA Co. Ltd. – Key news
- Exhibit 66: AMADA Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 67: AMADA Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.5 Baileigh Industrial Holdings LLC
- Exhibit 68: Baileigh Industrial Holdings LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 69: Baileigh Industrial Holdings LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 70: Baileigh Industrial Holdings LLC - Key offerings
- 11.6 CINCINNATI Inc.
- Exhibit 71: CINCINNATI Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 72: CINCINNATI Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 73: CINCINNATI Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 74: CINCINNATI Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.7 Dimeco Group
- Exhibit 75: Dimeco Group - Overview
- Exhibit 76: Dimeco Group - Product and service
- Exhibit 77: Dimeco Group - Key offerings
- 11.8 EUROMAC Spa
- Exhibit 78: EUROMAC Spa - Overview
- Exhibit 79: EUROMAC Spa - Product and service
- Exhibit 80: EUROMAC Spa – Key news
- Exhibit 81: EUROMAC Spa - Key offerings
- 11.9 Gasparini Industries Srl
- Exhibit 82: Gasparini Industries Srl - Overview
- Exhibit 83: Gasparini Industries Srl - Product and service
- Exhibit 84: Gasparini Industries Srl - Key offerings
- 11.10 Mitsubishi Corp.
- Exhibit 85: Mitsubishi Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 86: Mitsubishi Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 87: Mitsubishi Corp. – Key news
- Exhibit 88: Mitsubishi Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 89: Mitsubishi Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.11 Prada Nargesa SL
- Exhibit 90: Prada Nargesa SL - Overview
- Exhibit 91: Prada Nargesa SL - Product and service
- Exhibit 92: Prada Nargesa SL - Key offerings
- Exhibit 93: Prada Nargesa SL - Segment focus
- 11.12 TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG
- Exhibit 94: TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG - Overview
- Exhibit 95: TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG - Business segments
- Exhibit 96: TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG – Key news
- Exhibit 97: TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 98: TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 99: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 100: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 101: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 102: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 103: List of abbreviations
