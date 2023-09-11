Press Brakes Market size to increase by USD 520.8 million during 2022-2027, Increase in demand for CNC press brakes to drive the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The press brakes market size is expected to grow by USD 520.8 million between 2022 and 2027. The growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.23% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Application (Automotive industry, General machinery, Transportation equipment, Precision engineering, and Others), Product (Hydraulic, Hybrid, Servo-electric, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increase in demand for CNC press brakes drives the press brakes market. It is a machine programmed to bend sheet metal from just a few millimeters in diameter to sections several meters long, depending on your requirements. Factors such as the type of material, length of the flange, degree of bend, and amount of thickness can be directly entered into the CNC control unit. Also, given the increase in demand for CNC press brakes, the global press brakes market is expected to register growth during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a PDF Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Press Brakes Market 2023-2027

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the press brakes market: Accurl CNC Machine Anhui Manufactory Co. Ltd., Accurpress Product Sales, ADIRA METAL FORMING SOLUTIONS S.A., AMADA Co. Ltd., ATM Deutschland Maschinen u. Werkzeuge Vertriebs GmbH, Betenbender Manufacturing Inc., CINCINNATI Inc., Durmazlar Makina AS, EUROMAC Spa, Gasparini Industries Srl, Haco NV, JPW Industries Inc., Lodesani and Carreri Srl, LVD Co. nv, Mitsubishi Corp, Prada Nargesa SL, SafanDarley BV, Salvagnini Italia Spa, TRUMPF SE Co. KG, and Hindustan Hydraulics Pvt. Ltd.

Market to observe 4.79% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

The development of robotic arms for press brakes is an emerging press brakes market trend.

Challenges

The increasing number of injuries caused by press brakes challenges the growth of the press brakes market.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Keg Segments:

By product, the hydraulic segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Hydraulic press brakes are the most commonly used press brakes. They are designed for continuous industrial production jobs and specialized sheet metal work. These press brakes are safer and less expensive than mechanical press brakes, as they are driven by two synchronized hydraulic cylinders. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as quick retraction, variable speed control, and the capability to reverse the stroke at any time. Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a Sample

Press Brakes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.23% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 520.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.79 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accurl CNC Machine Anhui Manufactory Co. Ltd., Accurpress Product Sales, ADIRA METAL FORMING SOLUTIONS S.A., AMADA Co. Ltd., ATM Deutschland Maschinen u. Werkzeuge Vertriebs GmbH, Betenbender Manufacturing Inc., CINCINNATI Inc., Durmazlar Makina AS, EUROMAC Spa, Gasparini Industries Srl, Haco NV, JPW Industries Inc., Lodesani and Carreri Srl, LVD Co. nv, Mitsubishi Corp, Prada Nargesa SL, SafanDarley BV, Salvagnini Italia Spa, TRUMPF SE Co. KG, and Hindustan Hydraulics Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

