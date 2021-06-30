Press Brakes Market to grow over $ 413 Mn in Industrial Machinery Industry | Technavio

Request a Free Sample Report for More Insights

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Press Brakes Market Analysis Report by Product (Hydraulic, Hybrid, Servo-electric, and Others), Application (Automotive industry, General machinery, Transportation equipment, Precision engineering, and Others), Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2021-2025."

The market is driven by the increase in demand for CNC press brakes. In addition, the incorporation of press brakes with IoT is anticipated to boost the growth of the press brakes market.

CNC machines provide a 3D view of the final product to be produced. Parameters such as the type of material, length of the flange, degree of bend, and the amount of thickness can be directly entered into the CNC software. This enables operators to arrange a sequence of operations easily. Moreover, the use of CNC machines increases the efficiency and accuracy of the product manufactured from the machine. With the growing demand for CNC manufactured products globally, the demand for CNC press brakes will increase during the forecast period.

Major Five Press Brakes Companies:

ADIRA - METAL FORMING SOLUTIONS SA

The company offers a range of press brakes under the product line, BB Blue Bender (electric), PA/PA Plus (Hydraulic), PF Press Fast (Hybrid), and PH Press Heavy.

AMADA Co. Ltd.

The company offers a wide range of press brakes under HG Series, HG-ATC Series, HRB Series, HRB-ATC Series, HD-NT Series, and RG-M2 Series.

Baileigh Industrial Holdings LLC

The company offers various hydraulic press brakes such as manual press brakes, horizontal press brakes, and vertical press brakes.

CINCINNATI Inc.

The company manufactures and offers various press brakes under the product line, HYFORM, MAXFORM, AUTOFORM+, PROFORM+, BASEFORM, and large press brakes.

Dimeco Group

The company offers various types of press brakes under the brand Flexipress.

Press Brakes Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

Hydraulic - size and forecast 2020-2025

Hybrid - size and forecast 2020-2025

Servo-electric - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Press Brakes Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

Automotive industry - size and forecast 2020-2025

General machinery - size and forecast 2020-2025

Transportation equipment - size and forecast 2020-2025

Precision engineering - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Press Brakes Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

