Press Briefing to Expose Iran's Emissaries of Terror

WASHINGTON, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Council of Resistance of Iran – U.S. Representative Office ( NCRI-US ) will hold a press briefing to release a new book, Iran's Emissaries of Terror: How mullahs' embassies run the network of espionage and murder.

The briefing will highlight the details in the new book about the role of Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security ( MOIS ) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in hatching and conducting terror operations, particularly against Iranian dissidents in the United States and Europe.

The report details the decision-making process for such terror operations, the role of the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, the agencies involved, the coordination process, and the cover-up for these terrorist operations.

Year 2018 witnessed a sharp surge in Tehran's terror plots on the Western soil, from the United States to France and Albania. An Iranian regime "diplomat" is currently in jail in Belgium , five such "diplomats" were expelled by European nations, and several other MOIS agents, including two in the United States, are imprisoned, all for terrorism and espionage charges .

The briefing will also discuss the nexus between the MOIS and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), underscoring the imperative of designating the MOIS as a Foreign Terrorist Organization.

Alireza Jafarzadeh , the NCRI-US Deputy Director, will be speaking at the briefing.

Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 10:30AM

1747 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, Suite 1125

Washington, DC 20006

Registration is required. To register, please contact: rsvp@ncrius.org

Contact: 202-747-7847

These materials are being distributed by the National Council of Resistance of Iran-U.S. Representative Office. Additional information is on file with the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C

SOURCE National Council of Resistance of Iran-U.S. Representative Office (NCRI-US)

