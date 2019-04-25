Press Briefing to Expose Iran's Emissaries of Terror
Apr 25, 2019, 11:02 ET
WASHINGTON, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Council of Resistance of Iran – U.S. Representative Office (NCRI-US) will hold a press briefing to release a new book, Iran's Emissaries of Terror: How mullahs' embassies run the network of espionage and murder.
The briefing will highlight the details in the new book about the role of Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in hatching and conducting terror operations, particularly against Iranian dissidents in the United States and Europe.
The report details the decision-making process for such terror operations, the role of the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, the agencies involved, the coordination process, and the cover-up for these terrorist operations.
Year 2018 witnessed a sharp surge in Tehran's terror plots on the Western soil, from the United States to France and Albania. An Iranian regime "diplomat" is currently in jail in Belgium, five such "diplomats" were expelled by European nations, and several other MOIS agents, including two in the United States, are imprisoned, all for terrorism and espionage charges.
The briefing will also discuss the nexus between the MOIS and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), underscoring the imperative of designating the MOIS as a Foreign Terrorist Organization.
Alireza Jafarzadeh, the NCRI-US Deputy Director, will be speaking at the briefing.
Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 10:30AM
1747 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, Suite 1125
Washington, DC 20006
Registration is required. To register, please contact: rsvp@ncrius.org
Contact: 202-747-7847
These materials are being distributed by the National Council of Resistance of Iran-U.S. Representative Office. Additional information is on file with the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C
SOURCE National Council of Resistance of Iran-U.S. Representative Office (NCRI-US)
