Press Club of Western PA Announces 2018 Golden Quill Winners

Spot News Photography:

Winner: Pam Panchak, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "Our Hearts Are Heavy Today"

Finalists:

Steph Chambers, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "A Good Call"

Celeste Van Kirk, Observer-Reporter, "They Didn't Have to Shoot Him"

News Videography

Winner: Andrew Russell, Tribune-Review, "'He Is the Strongest Man We Know'"

Finalists:

Brian Caldwell, WTAE-TV, "Face of Addiction"

L. David Colabine, KDKA-TV, "Lost Everything but Each Other"

Thalia Juarez, The Herald-Standard, "'Looking for Peace': Reported Discrimination Sends Syrian Refugees From Scottdale"

Spot/Breaking News, Radio

Winner: Katie Blackley, WESA, "Anti-Abortion Congressman Reportedly Asks Woman to Get an Abortion"

Finalists:

Kathleen Davis, WESA, "In Memory of Murdered Pitt Student, 'Alina's Law' Would Further Protect Domestic Abuse Victims"

Kathleen Davis, WESA, "Last PA Judicial Election Saw Record Amounts of Money Spent. What About This Year?"

Spot/Breaking News, Digital

Winner: Staff, Observer-Reporter, "Uptown Terror"

Finalists:

Katie Blackley, WESA, "Westboro Protests in Pittsburgh Met By Hundreds of Counter-Protesters"

Stephen J. Nesbitt and Steph Chambers, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "MLB Umpire Saves Woman From Edge of Roberto Clemente Bridge in Pittsburgh"

Liz Reid, WESA, "Homeowner Close to Washington County Gas Well Pad Fire Says 'We're Stuck'"

Spot/Breaking News, Television

Winner: Staff, WTAE-TV, "Officer Brian Shaw & The Search for a Killer"

Finalists:

Staff, WPXI-TV, "Fire & Flooding: Severe Weather in Pittsburgh"

Amy Wadas, KDKA-TV, "Troopers Shot"

News Illustration

Winner: Daniel Marsula, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "What Makes Kim Jong Un Tick?"

Finalists:

Daniel Marsula, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "Dangerously Dependent"

Daniel Marsula, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "We Didn't Lose the War on Drugs, We Surrendered"

Daniel Marsula, Pittsburgh Quarterly, "Developing Young Minds"

Feature Illustration

Winner: Em DeMarco, Pitt Magazine, "Lives of a Poet"

Finalists:

Mark Bender, Pittsburgh Quarterly, Winter Cover

Daniel Marsula, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "Billy's Back in Town"

Daniel Marsula, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "Steelers vs Evil Empire"

Editorial Cartoon

Winner: Rob Rogers, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "Faceoff"

Finalists:

Rob Rogers, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "Surrounded by Water"

Rob Rogers, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "Vegas"

Animation

Winner: Ed Yozwick and James Hilston, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "The Land Alcoa Dammed: From Bauxite to Refinery"

Finalists:

Ed Yozwick and James Hilston, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "Ethane's Journey From the Ground to Plastic From the Wellhead to the Cracker"

Ed Yozwick and James Hilston, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "How to Build a Highway: Southern Beltway Soil Management"

Best Cover Design, Magazines

Winner: Anita Dufalla, Pittsburgh Quarterly, Fall Cover

Finalists:

Chuck Beard, Pittsburgh Magazine, Pittsburgh Magazine April 2017: Take a Hike

Jennifer McNulty, Pittsburgh Quarterly, Spring Cover

Shannon Venditti, Mt. Lebanon, Nov. 1, 2017, Cover

Page Design, Nondaily Newspapers

Winner: Rod Doss, Kathy Yocum and Rob Taylor, New Pittsburgh Courier, New Pittsburgh Courier -- Front Page Design, Dec. 27, 2017

Page Design, Daily Newspapers (Circulation 45,000 and Over)

Winner: Daniel Marsula, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "Steelers vs Evil Empire"

Finalists:

Daniel Marsula, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "Life and Death on Santron Avenue"

Staff, Tribune-Review, "Dulce de Leche Delights"

Staff, Tribune-Review, "Officer Down"

General Feature, Magazines

Winner: Evan Pattak, Pittsburgh Quarterly, "Silver Tsunami" Series

Finalists:

Jeffery Fraser, Mike Wereschagin and Julia Fraser, Pittsburgh Quarterly, "Up in the Air"

Douglas Heuck, Pittsburgh Quarterly, "The Lure of Fishing"

Lori Jakiela, Pittsburgh Quarterly, "The Union Project"

General Feature, Nondaily Newspapers

Winner: Victoria Stevans, The Northside Chronicle, "Spring Hill, Mixing Past and Present for Future"

Finalists:

Erica Cebzanov, Shaler Journal, "Duckpin Bowling Still Reigns Supreme in Etna"

Meg Fair, Pittsburgh City Paper, "12-year-old Drag Artist E! The Dragnificent Wants People to Change the Way They View Gender"

Jacob Meyer, The Almanac, "Honoring a Son"

Feature, Radio and Podcasts

Winner: Julie Grant, The Allegheny Front, "Would This Bleeding Veggie Burger Get You to Skip the Meat?"

Finalists:

Megan Harris, WESA, "Carnegie Libraries as Literary Preppers: How Your Favorite Sleuths Predict Demand"

Kara Holsopple, The Allegheny Front, "City Wins in Pittsburgh Garbage Olympics"

Virginia Alvino Young, WESA, "You Can Go Through Horrible Things, But You Can Shine, Too: Wilkinsburg One Year Later"

Profile, Magazines

Winner: Cristina Rouvalis, Pittsburgh Magazine, "Betty Esper: Homestead's First and Only Woman Mayor"

Finalists:

Hilary Daninhirsch, Shady Ave, "A Ballpark Figure"

Christine O'Toole, Pittsburgh Magazine, "Julie Sokolow: Rising Through the Ranks of Documentarians"

Photo Essay

Winner: Steve Mellon and Stephanie Strasburg, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "Life and Death on Santron Avenue"

Finalist: Chaz Palla, Tribune-Review, "Behind the Scenes of Robert Morris Women's Hockey's Championship Run"

Fashion/Style, Magazines

Winner: Matthew Milligan, Pittsburgh Quarterly, "What Lies Beneath"

Finalist: Vicky A. Clark, Pittsburgh Quarterly, "Serious Threads"

Feature Photography

Winner: Steph Chambers, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "Big Hug"

Finalists:

Steph Chambers, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "Reign on Parade"

Steph Chambers, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "Window Dressing"

Homes, Magazines

Winner: Nancy Polinsky Johnson, Shady Ave, "Squarely Tucked Away"

Finalists:

Nancy Polinsky Johnson, Shady Ave, "Great Expectations"

Susan Fleming Morgans, Mt. Lebanon, "Tudor Transformation"

Marylynn Uricchio, Pittsburgh Quarterly, "Homefront"

General Feature, Daily Newspapers (Circulation Under 45,000)

Winner: William Kibler, Altoona Mirror, "Centered on Care"

Finalists:

Scott Beveridge, Observer-Reporter, "Dropping Duckpins in Donora"

Pat Bywater, Erie Times-News, "Roar Performer Tom Keifer Beats Career-Ending Condition"

Natalie Miller, Observer-Reporter, "This Kid Should Have Everything"

Feature Videography

Winner: Lou Ruediger, Tribune-Review, "Underwater Pumpkin Carving"

Finalists:

Andy Kelemen and Zak Boyle, WQED-TV, "Forgotten/Found"

Nate Smallwood, Tribune-Review, "Jessica Lee Making a Life as a Pittsburgh Jazz Singer"

WQED Digital Production Team, WQED-TV, "WQED Sessions"

Feature, Digital

Winner: Beth Dolinar, Zak Boyle and Frank Caloiero, WQED-TV, "Our Silent Giant"

Finalists:

Elizabeth Bloom, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "Mr. Smith's Funhouse"

Colin Deppen, The Incline, "Life After Deportation: How a Pre-dawn Visit From ICE in Beechview Upended Martin Esquivel-Hernandez's Family"

Mary Niederberger, PublicSource, "She Lost Her Mom and Her Home. How Monet Is Finding a Promising Future in Pittsburgh"

Feature, Television

Winner: Amy Wadas, KDKA-TV, "Soldier Comes Home"

Finalists:

Bob Allen, Rob Hopson and Martin Rodgers, KDKA-TV, "Carlton's Comeback"

David Highfield and L. David Colabine, KDKA-TV, "Hoop Dreams"

Andy Kelemen and Zak Boyle, WQED-TV, "Forgotten/Found"

General Feature, Daily Newspapers (Circulation 45,000 and Over)

Winner: Staff, Tribune-Review, "'Heart and Soul': Dynasty-Maker, Diplomat Touched Region, Nation, World"

Finalists:

Megan Guza, Tribune-Review, "Pulled Back From the Edge: Inside One Woman's Struggle With Addiction"

Amy Philips-Haller, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "Findlay Sergeant's Single Act of Kindness Launches Effort to Help Military Families"

Ben Schmitt, Tribune-Review, "Transgender Woman Suing Allegheny County Opens up About Struggles"

Public Affairs/Community Service, Radio and Podcasts

Winner: Erin Gannon, Unabridged Press, "She Set Them Free: Retiring Exec's Role in Improving Life for Disabled"

Finalists:

An-Li Herring, WESA, "As Children Are Left Behind By Opioid Crisis, Foster System Increasingly Turns to Family for Care"

Kim Lyons and Natalie Bencivenga, The Broadcast Podcast, "Amplifying Women's Voices in Pittsburgh"

Staff, The Allegheny Front, WESA, PublicSource and Keystone Crossroads, The Allegheny Front, "Hidden Poison"

Public Affairs/Community Service, Television

Winner: Amy Wadas and L. David Colabine, KDKA-TV, "A Safe Place for Transgender Teens"

Finalists:

Susan Koeppen and L. David Colabine, KDKA-TV, "It's Hard to Get There Safe"

Minette Seate, Rebecca Jean Born and Christopher T. Moore, WQED-TV, "The State of Black Pittsburgh"

Amy Wadas, Jeff Roupe and Fletcher Rumbaugh, KDKA-TV, "Pittverse"

Education, Magazines

Winner: Jennifer Rignani, Mt. Lebanon, "Finn's Bow"

Finalists:

Ervin Dyer and Adam Reger, Pitt Magazine, "Higher Ground"

Nick Keppler, Pittsburgh Quarterly, "Creepy Mill Town"

Meredith Soeder, Liz Simpson and Brian Butko, Western Pennsylvania History Magazine, "Instruments in Every Classroom: Pittsburgh's, African American Jazz Musicians"

Education, Nondaily Newspapers

Winner: Kim Lyons, Pittsburgh City Paper, "Girls Write Pittsburgh Is Helping Local Girls Explore Their Creativity and Themselves"

Finalists:

Mary Solberg, FaithLife, "Autistic Students Get 'Safety Net' at 'Hurst; Autistic Students and Parents Take 'Leap of Faith'"

Toby Tabachnick, Jewish Chronicle, "Accidental Activist Lenore Blum Changes Formula, for Women in Math"

Rob Taylor, New Pittsburgh Courier, "'Expect Great Things' in Pittsburgh Public Schools"

Education, Radio and Podcasts

Winner: Sarah Schneider, WESA, "How a Lottery Determines the Path for Many Pittsburgh Students"

Finalists:

Sarah Schneider, WESA, "How Do Pittsburgh-Area Schools Incorporate Maker Spaces? It Depends on the Money"

Sarah Schneider, WESA, "Parents and Administrators Grapple With Racially Charged Incidents In High School Sports"

Education, Digital

Winner: Jeffrey Benzing, PublicSource, "From School to Jail: How Hundreds of Kids Get Arrested in Pittsburgh Schools Every Year"

Finalists:

Elizabeth Behrman and Liz Navratil, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "Two Decades of Choice"

Mary Niederberger, PublicSource, "Segregation in Steel Valley"

Bill Schackner, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "Who Thrives and Who Doesn't as Pa.'s State University System Nears the Edge"

Education, Daily Newspapers (Circulation 45,000 and Over)

Winner: Bill Schackner and Adam Smeltz, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "PSU Fraternity Members Charged in Pledge's Heartbreaking Death"

Finalists:

Deb Erdley, Tribune-Review, "GI Bill Means Big Business for Colleges in Pa."

Jamie Martines, Tribune-Review, "Hungry for Answers"

Anya Sostek, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "Allderdice Senior Is a U.S. Math Whiz"

Business/Technology/Consumer, Magazines

Winner: Jeffery Fraser, Mike Wereschagin and Julia Fraser, Pittsburgh Quarterly, "Up in the Air"

Finalists:

Lauri Gravina, Shady Ave, "The Coworking Revolution"

Nick Keppler, Pittsburgh Quarterly, "Creepy Mill Town"

Mark Peyko, Metro Monthly, "Arby's Founder Discusses Legacy of Fast-Food Chain That Began in Youngstown"

Business/Technology/Consumer, Nondaily Newspapers

Winner: Paul Gough, Pittsburgh Business Times, "UPMC's Big Bold Ambitious Goals"

Finalists:

Ryan Deto, Pittsburgh City Paper, "Effects of Property Speculation on Pittsburgh's Housing Market"

Paul Gough, Pittsburgh Business Times, "When Turbulence Occurs"

Patty Tascarella, Pittsburgh Business Times, "Cozen's Path to Pittsburgh"

Business/Technology/Consumer, Radio and Podcasts

Winner: Margaret J. Krauss, WESA, "Snagging Amazon HQ2: Who Wins When Tax Subsidies Lure Big Business to PA?"

Finalists:

Julie Grant, The Allegheny Front, "From Coal Town to Trail Town"

Julie Grant, The Allegheny Front, "The Emerging Demand for 'Greener' Aluminum"

Margaret J. Krauss, WESA, "Bikes May Have to Talk to Self-Driving Cars for Safety's Sake"

Business/Technology/Consumer (Circulation Under 45,000)

Winner: William Kibler, Altoona Mirror, "Barred Worker's Fall Poses Trouble for Firm, AHA"

Finalists:

William Kibler, Altoona Mirror, "Changes Afoot After 87 Years"

Liz Rogers, Observer-Reporter, "Taking the Cake"

Business/Technology/Consumer, Digital

Winner: Anya Litvak, Andrew Rush and Zack Tanner, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "Preparing for Chemical Valley -- Life Between Two Shell Plants"

Finalists:

Anya Litvak, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "Pushing Risk off a Cliff: How Westinghouse, Ended up in Bankruptcy"

Daniel Moore, Rebecca Droke and Laura Malt Schneiderman, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "Power Struggle: Herman's Last Stand"

MJ Slaby and Alexander C. Kaufman, The Incline, "What the Driverless Vehicles of Tomorrow Mean for Today's Pittsburgh Workers"

Business/Technology/Consumer, Television

Winner: Susan Koeppen and L. David Colabine, KDKA-TV, "The Danger of Old Cell Phones"

Finalists:

Rick Dayton, Jeff Roupe and Paul Spradley, KDKA-TV, "Mobile Free for 48 Hours"

Susan Koeppen and L. David Colabine, KDKA-TV, "Fire Extinguisher 101"

Susan Koeppen and Ian Smith, KDKA-TV, "Sunscreen: More Than SPF"

Business/Technology/Consumer, Daily Newspapers (Circulation 45,000 and Over)

Winner: Mark Belko and Antonella Crescimbeni, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "Seattle Prime -- Amazon Brings its Home City Jobs, Investment and Some Headaches"

Finalists:

Brian Bowling, Tribune-Review, "Banking on Local Banks"

Brian Bowling, Tribune-Review, "Rallying Point: New Mines Bank on Industry's Need for Metallurgical Coal"

Daniel Moore and Steve Mellon, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "The Night Shift -- At 4 a.m., a Struggle to Keep Going"

Health/Science, Magazines

Winner: Kenneth J. Weiss, M.D., Western Pennsylvania History Magazine, "The Deluge and the Doctress: A Psychiatrist Responds to the 1889 Johnstown Flood"

Finalists:

Kelly Casey, Pittsburgh Quarterly, "Health Series"

Jeffery Fraser, Mike Wereschagin and Julia Fraser, Pittsburgh Quarterly, "Up in the Air"

Tawnya Panizzi, Shady Ave, "A Sudsy Solution"

Health/Science, Nondaily Newspapers

Winner: Kim Lyons, Pittsburgh City Paper, "Pittsburgh's Center for Women's Behavioral Health at West Penn Helps Women With Postpartum Depression"

Finalists:

Rebecca Addison, Pittsburgh City Paper, "While Pittsburgh Has Seen Recent Victories on Abortion Access, Activists Say a Persistent Piece of Legislation Could Roll Back a Woman's Right to Choose"

Adam Reinherz, Jewish Chronicle, "Snowballs Make Cool Science"

Health/Science. Radio and Podcasts

Winner: Liz Reid, WESA, "Meet Two Women Who Had Abortions After 20 Weeks"

Finalists:

Julie Grant, The Allegheny Front, "Can a Town Prove That Its Health Problems Are Caused by Pollution?"

Reid Frazier, The Allegheny Front, "On Health Effects, Blame the Trucks, not Fracking?"

Kara Holsopple, The Allegheny Front, "Lead-Tainted Water Is a Big Problem in Pittsburgh. So Is Lead in the City's Soil"

Health/Science, Daily Newspapers (Circulation Under 45,000)

Winner: Randy Griffith, David Hurst and Jocelyn Brumbaugh, Tribune-Democrat, "Protecting Our Children"

Finalist: William Kibler, Altoona Mirror, "Empower3 Looks to Alter Health Care"

Health/Science, Digital

Winner: Maria Kakay, David Solomon and Paul Ruggieri, WQED-TV, "Living With Mental Illness"

Finalists:

Nathalie Berry, Paul Ruggieri and Frank Caloiero, WQED-TV, "Caregivers for Our Aging Population"

Shelly Bradbury, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "Young Trauma"

Beth Dolinar, David Solomon and Antonio Corona, WQED-TV, "Women & Opioids"

Health/Science, Television

Winner: David Solomon, Paul Ruggieri and Zak Boyle, WQED-TV, "Before Stage Four: Confronting Early Psychosis"

Finalists:

Lynne Hayes-Freeland, Rob Hopson and Martin Rodgers, KDKA-TV, "Cancer Connection"

Susan Koeppen, L. David Colabine and Martin Rodgers, KDKA-TV, "PANDAS"

Dr. Maria Simbra, Lori Sperling and Martin Rodgers, KDKA-TV, "Fighting Back Against Parkinson's"

Health/Science, Daily Newspapers (Circulation 45,000 and Over)

Winner: Gretchen McKay, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "A Different Kind of Runner's High"

Finalists:

Ben Schmitt, Tribune-Review, "Bed Linens Filled With Mold Blamed for Deadly Crisis"

Anya Sostek, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "Her Story Is Remarkable"

Steve Twedt, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "Tier System Making Some Generic Drugs Expensive"

Environment, Magazines

Winner: Jeffery Fraser, Mike Wereschagin and Julia Fraser, Pittsburgh Quarterly, "Up in the Air"

Finalists:

Ben Moyer, Pittsburgh Quarterly, "High, Wild and Here"

Claire Schuchman, Mt. Lebanon,"Habitat Gardens"

Environment, Radio and Podcasts

Winner: Julie Grant, The Allegheny Front, "Pipelines Fuel Concern for Waterways in Coal Country"

Finalists:

Kara Holsopple, The Allegheny Front, "Please Don't Buy Japanese Barberry. Forests Will Thank You"

Staff, The Allegheny Front, "Trump on Earth Podcast: Episode 1: What Trump Can (and Can't) Do"

Staff, The Allegheny Front, "Trump on Earth Podcast, Episode 26: Roads, Bridges and the Future of Civilization"

Environment, Daily Newspapers (Circulation Under 45,000)

Winner: Sean Sauro, Altoona Mirror, "Sunoco Already Sourcing Water"

Finalists:

Scott Beveridge, Observer-Reporter, "Marianna Dam Removal Project Outlined"

Sean Sauro, Altoona Mirror, "Groups Take Dig at Quarry Proposal"

Environment, Digital

Winner: Don Hopey, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "Manganese Can Stunt Intelligence in Children"

Finalist: Micaela Corn, Pittwire, "Geologists Uncover Lasting Effects of Historical Industries in Southwestern Pennsylvania"

Environment, Daily Newspapers (Circulation 45,000 and Over)

Winner: Don Hopey, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "Sealing a Rich Deal for Mineral Rights"

Finalist: Brian Rittmeyer, Tribune-Review, "Recycling Revisited: As Recycling Mandate Nears Expiration, State Eyes Overhaul"

History, Magazines

Winner: Jeffery Fraser, Pittsburgh Quarterly, "Taming Air Pollution, the Region's Century-old Challenge"

Finalists:

Brian Butko, Liz Simpson and Noretta Willig, Western Pennsylvania History Magazine, "Finding Carl"

Sean Collier, Hal Klein, Mark Houser and Staff, Pittsburgh Magazine, "Pittsburgh History in 50 Artifacts"

Charlie Stewart, Shady Ave, "'Dirty Girty' Gets His Due"

History, Nondaily Newspapers

Winner: Toby Tabachnick, Jewish Chronicle, "Stumbling Stones Connect Families, Memorialize Those Murdered by Nazis"

Finalists:

Melanie Linn Gutowski, Sewickley Herald, "Old Pittsburgh and Lake Erie Railroad Clock From Station Square Keeps Time in Aleppo"

Cody McDevitt, Our Town Johnstown, "The Rosedale Oral History Project"

History, Radio and Podcasts

Winner: Sarah Kovash, WESA, "Documenting the Pittsburgh Potty: An Architectural Mystery in Our Basements"

Finalists:

Katie Blackley, WESA, "Those Strange Structures Along Route 51? They're Mementos to a Bygone Trade"

Margaret J. Krauss, WESA, "Rebuilding New Kensington, The City Alcoa Made"

WYEP Staff, WYEP, "WYEP Celebrates Women's History Month"

History, Daily Newspapers (Circulation Under 45,000)

Winner: David Hurst, Randy Griffith and Todd Berkey, Tribune-Democrat, "'77 Flood Revisited"

Finalists:

Sean Sauro, Altoona Mirror, "'Everyone's Lives Were Impacted by This'"

Kay Stephens, Altoona Mirror, "Healthy Start"

Park Burroughs, Observer-Reporter, "Pay or Die: A Story of the Black Hand"

History, Digital

Winner: Matthew Newton and Pete Marovich, Carnegie Museum of Art, "American Dream Sequence: Left Behind in the Monongahela River Valley"

Finalists:

Sharon Blake, Pittwire, "Historian's Work Celebrates Unsung Heroes"

Rossilynne Culgan, The Incline, "The Barmaid Bill, Forbidding Pittsburgh Women From Kevin Kirkland, Marylynne Pitz and Post-Gazette Bridges Team, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "The Bridges of Pittsburgh: Ohio River"

Bartending, Was Overturned 50 Years Ago This Month"

Iris Samson, Anne Casper and Antonio Corona, WQED-TV, "Vietnam Through Freddy's Eyes"

History, Television

Winner: Beth Dolinar, Iris Samson and Paul Ruggieri, WQED-TV, "Come By Here: A History of Five Churches"

Finalist:

Rick Sebak, Kevin Conrad and Frank Caloiero, WQED-TV, "A Short History of Route 88"

History, Daily Newspapers (Circulation 45,000 and Over)

Winner: Maria Sciullo, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "Sorrow of 1977 Evansville Plane Crash Felt in Pittsburgh"

Finalist: Gary Rotstein, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "Many Blacks Flock Back to the South"

Arts & Entertainment, Magazines

Winner: Lori Jakiela, Pittsburgh Quarterly, "Union Project"

Finalists:

John Allison, Pittsburgh Quarterly, "Reading Room"

Barbara Klein, Carnegie Magazine, "The People Are the Light"

Cristina Rouvalis, Pitt Magazine, "Pitt Tonight and Tomorrow"

Arts & Entertainment, Nondaily Newspapers

Winner: Toby Tabachnick, Jewish Chronicle, "Kinky Friedman 'On the Road Again' With Stop in Pittsburgh"

Finalists:

Meg Fair, Pittsburgh City Paper, "Julien Baker on DIY, Faith and Where to Get Good Coffee"

Alex Gordon, Pittsburgh City Paper, "At Pittsburgh's Accessible Recording in Oakland, Owner Madeleine Campbell Takes the Name to Heart"

Adam Reinherz, Jewish Chronicle, "Silverman's New Special Is a Delightfully Coarse Colloquy"

Arts & Entertainment, Radio and Podcasts

Winner: Virginia Alvino Young, WESA, "From Ireland to the Hill District, One Drummer Hopes You Haven't Forgotten Pittsburgh's Jazz Greats"

Finalists:

Katie Blackley, WESA, "From Mound to Mainstage: 'Summer King' Captures Life of Pittsburgh Baseball Player Josh Gibson"

John Chamberlin and Rachael Rennebeck, YaJagoff.com and YaJagoff Podcast, "Pittsburgh Irish Festival"

Rosemary Welsch, WYEP, "Live & Direct With Michael Kiwanuka"

Arts & Entertainment, Digital

Winner: Staff, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "Break Thru: A Half-Decade After Mac and Wiz, the Pittsburgh Hip-Hop Scene Is Still Waiting for its Moment"

Finalists:

Antwaun Sargent, Carnegie Museum of Art, "Decoding the Black Bodies and Black Spaces of the Hill District"

Brian Siewiorek and Mike Sauter, WYEP, "Warhol & Music: Album Art Interactive"

David Solomon, Amy Grove and Dave Forstate, WQED-TV, "Lost & Found: The Elizabeth Black Murals"

Arts & Entertainment, Television

Winner: Bob Allen, Rob Hopson and Greg Benedict, KDKA-TV, "Funky Fly Project"

Arts & Entertainment, Daily Newspapers (Circulation 45,000 and Over)

Winner: Scott Mervis, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "Nick Cave Hits Oakland With a 'Skeleton Tree' Show We'll Never Forget"

Finalists:

Sharon Eberson, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "Legacy of August Wilson Soars From Broadway to Hollywood"

Joyce Gannon, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "Forging an Artisan Economy"

Jeremy Reynolds, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "Television Themes Are the New Film Scores"

Lifestyle, Magazines

Winner: Hal B. Klein, Pittsburgh Magazine, "Think Globally Eat Locally"

Finalists:

Douglas Heuck, Pittsburgh Quarterly, "From the Editor"

Hal B. Klein, Pittsburgh Magazine, "412 Food Rescue Blends Outreach and Technology"

Evan Pattak, Pittsburgh Quarterly, "Silver Tsunami" Series

Lifestyle, Nondaily Newspapers

Winner: Cody McDevitt, Our Town Johnstown, "Coney Island Lunch: A Johnstown Story"

Finalists:

Adam Reinherz, Jewish Chronicle, "Needlepointing Is a Stitch in Time, Past and Present"

Celine Roberts, Pittsburgh City Paper, "Pittsburgh City Paper Bar Crawl: You Can't Drink All Day if You Don't Start in the Morning"

Charlotte Smith, The Signal Item, "Around Town"

Lifestyle, Radio and Podcasts

Winner: Sarah Kovash, WESA, "Documenting the Pittsburgh Potty: An Architectural Mystery in our Basements"

Finalist: Katie Blackley, WESA, "Redd Up Your Pittsburghese: A Deep Dive Into How Yinz Talk"

Lifestyle, Daily Newspapers (Circulation Under 45,000)

Winner: Cody McDevitt, Somerset Daily American, "Coney Island Lunch: A Johnstown Story"

Lifestyle, Digital

Winner: Rossilynne Culgan, Sarah Anne Hughes and Anna Orso, The Incline, "Eating the Turnpike: All of Pennsylvania's 15 East-West Rest Stops, Ranked"

Finalists:

Arthi Subramaniam and Ben Howard, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "Eat, Drink and Thank Your Lucky Stars"

Katie Wagner, Mt. Lebanon, "Irish Wedding Checklist"

WQED Digital Production Team, WQED-TV, "Pittsburgh Eats"

Lifestyle, Television

Winner: Zak Boyle, Samantha Gorsuch and Paula Zetter, WQED-TV, "A Family Tradition"

Finalists:

Ken Rice and L. David Colabine, KDKA-TV, "Of Shores and Swings"

Amy Wadas and L. David Colabine, KDKA-TV, "Rise of the Mega Church"

Amy Wadas and L. David Colabine, KDKA-TV, "The Truth About Pet Food"

Lifestyle, Daily Newspapers (Circulation 45,000 and Over)

Winner: Arthi Subramaniam, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "Master of the Flame: At Tessaro's, Courtney McFarlane Has Learned to Perfect Grilling Burgers From a Lot of Practice and Mistakes"

Finalists:

Jason Cato, Tribune-Review, "Historic Century Inn Rebuilding After Devastating Fire"

Bill Zlatos, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "The Next Page: Great White Hype With Black Eyes and Sharp Teeth"

Bill Zlatos, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "The Next Page: How I Conquered Fear and Waded to the Lip of Victoria Falls"

Sports, Magazine

Winner: Douglas Heuck, Pittsburgh Quarterly, "The Lure of Fishing"

Finalists:

Mary Gilbert, Shady Ave, "The Great Race: Fit and Fabulous at 40"

Marino Parascenzo, Pittsburgh Quarterly, "Hard Hitter"

Tawnya Panizzi, Shady Ave, "A Grand Event"

Sports, Nondaily Newspapers

Winner: Eleanor Bailey, The Almanac, "Happ's Homecoming a Memorable Experience"

Finalists:

Charlie Deitch, Pittsburgh City Paper, "Pittsburgh Pirates Preview"

Debbie Norrell, Jim Frazier and Will McBride, New Pittsburgh Courier, "The 'Dice Is Right -- Allderdice High School Wins, First City League Football Title in 50 Years"

Adam Reinherz, Jewish Chronicle, "Local Little Leaguers Enjoy International Competition"

Sports, Radio and Podcasts

Winner: Katie Blackley, WESA, "Pickleball Is Becoming a Big Dill in Pittsburgh"

Finalists:

Megan Harris, WESA, "Meet the Mathematical Muscle Behind the Pittsburgh Marathon"

Jeff Hatthorn, KDKA Radio, "KDKA-AM 5:46 Sports"

Sports Photography

Winner: Chaz Palla, Tribune-Review, "Robert Morris Hockey Celebration"

Finalists:

Steph Chambers, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "End Zone Dance"

Celeste Van Kirk, Observer-Reporter, "Cold, Hard Fact"

Sports, Daily Newspapers (Circulation Under 45,000)

Winner: Tom Reisenweber, Erie Times-News, "Passion for the Game"

Finalists:

Mike Mastovich, Tribune-Democrat, "They're the Founding Fathers"

Tom Reisenweber, Erie Times-News, "Father, Son and Football"

Sports Videography

Winner: L. David Colabine, KDKA-TV, "Do the Bonefrog"

Finalists:

Brian Cook, New Pittsburgh Courier, "Steelers Beat Green Bay Packers, Nov. 26 -- En Route to 2017 Postseason"

Tom Reisenweber, Erie Times-News, "Cochranton Football Holds Midnight Practice"

Sports, Digital

Winner: Brian Batko, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "For Better, for Worse, Forever"

Finalists:

Jason Mackey, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "Meet 'Normal Matt' of Thunder Bay"

Stephen J. Nesbitt, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "Sudden Impact: Story of Steelers Rookie Marked by Resilience and Drive to Succeed"

Stephen J. Nesbitt, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "The Wait of a New World"

Sports, Television

Winner: Staff, WTAE-TV, "Dan Rooney: Soul of the Steelers"

Finalists:

Rick Dayton, Bryan Orr and Martin Rodgers, KDKA-TV, "Going 'Yard'"

L. David Colabine and Ross Guidotti, KDKA-TV, "Big Bully's Battle"

Staff, WPXI-TV, "Penguins Stanley Cup Win"

Sports, Daily Newspapers (Circulation 45,000 and Over)

Winner: Stephen J. Nesbitt, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "The Wait of a New World"

Finalists:

Brian Batko, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "For Better, for Worse, Forever"

Stephen J. Nesbitt, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "Sudden Impact: Story of Steelers Rookie Marked by Resilience and Drive to Succeed"

Editorials, Daily Newspapers (Circulation 45,000 and Over)

Winner: Joe Smydo, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "Out of Order," "Dr. Starzl, Life-giver," "Foul, but No Crime"

Documentary, Radio

Winner: Julie Grant, Kara Holsopple and Reid Frazier, The Allegheny Front, "Hazardous to Your Health"

Finalists:

Reid Frazier, The Allegheny Front, "Struggling to Stay in Appalachia After Coal Layoffs"

Robert Mangino and J.R. Randall, KDKA Radio, "Pittsburgh for Puerto Rico"

Brian Siewiorek, WYEP, "Warhol & Music"

Documentary, Television

Winner: Iris Samson, Amy Grove and Dave Forstate, WQED-TV, "Vietnam: Another View"

Finalists:

Beth Dolinar, Paul Ruggieri and Dave Forstate, WQED-TV, "Broken: Women -- Families -- Opioids"

Staff, WTAE-TV, "Chronicle: In Harm's Way"

Columns, Magazines

Winner: Hal B. Klein, Pittsburgh Magazine, Best of Hal B. Klein Restaurant Reviews

Finalists:

John Allison, Pittsburgh Quarterly, "Reading Room"

Douglas Heuck, Pittsburgh Quarterly, "From the Editor"

Daryln Brewer Hoffstot, Pittsburgh Quarterly, "Farm Life"

Columns, Nondaily Newspapers

Winner: Charlie Deitch, Pittsburgh City Paper, "Pittsburgh Left"

Finalist: John Oyler, Bridgeville Area News, "Water Under the Bridge"

Columns, Daily Newspapers (Circulation Under 45,000)

Winner: Michael Boytim, Altoona Mirror, Michael Boytim columns

Finalists:

Chip Minemyer, Tribune-Democrat, "Trump's Tactics: Make America Hate Again," "Long Walks and a Great Story Interrupted," "Our Own Worst Enemy"

Tom Reisenweber, Erie Times-News, "One Part of Special Basketball Career Near End," "Pullium Is Great Coach, Mentor," "Erie Football Team, Fans a Welcome Change"

Columns, Daily Newspapers (Circulation 45,000 and Over)

Winner: Gene Collier, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "Goodbye Mr. Rooney," " A Story of a Man, a Gym and Two Boxers," "Enduring Another Weekly Dose of Carnage on the Football Field"

Finalists:

Tony Norman, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "The Central Park 5 and History as Replay," "She's Bound for Glory," "The Life Force of Harry Belafonte"

Joe Starkey, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "Villanueva Walked Winding Path to NFL," "The Day the World Changed," "Owner Must Look Beyond the Bans"

Continuing Blog

Winner: Chris Togneri, The Incline, "Four One Brew"

Finalists:

Greg Curtis, Pittsburgh Quarterly, "Creative Capital"

Ryan Deto and City Paper Staff, Pittsburgh City Paper, "Politicrap"

Heather Lang, KDKA.com, "Furry Tails"

Best Newscast, Radio

Winner: Staff, KDKA Radio, "KDKA-AM 4 p.m. Cast February 6th"

Best Newscast, Television

Winner: Staff, WTAE-TV, "Killed in the Line of Duty"

Best Multimedia/Multiplatform Entry, Digital

Winner: Megan Guza and Andrew Russell, Tribune-Review, "After 135 Years of Floods, Riots and Escapes, Pennsylvania's Oldest Prison Goes Quiet"

Finalists:

Greg Williams, Minette Seate and David Solomon, WQED-TV, "Think! -- Poverty in Western Pennsylvania"

Staff, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "Future Voices"

Staff, Pittwire, "Shadow Bandits Ready for Eclipse Day"

Enterprise/Investigative, Nondaily Newspapers

Winner: Celine Roberts and Charlie Deitch, Pittsburgh City Paper, "The Questionable Rulings of Judge Lester Nauhaus"

Finalists:

Jennifer Beahm, Paul Gough and Patty Tascarella, Pittsburgh Business Times, "Filling the Gap"

Adam Reinherz, Jewish Chronicle, "JCC Tackles Issues of Gender Identity and Inclusion"

Tim Schooley, Pittsburgh Business Times, "Malls Against the Wall"

Enterprise/Investigative. Radio and Podcasts

Winner: Michael A. Fuoco and Ashley Murray, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "Three Rivers, Two Mysteries"

Finalists:

Reid Frazier, The Allegheny Front, "As in Flint, Cost-Cutting May Be to Blame for Pittsburgh's High Lead Levels"

Julie Grant, The Allegheny Front, "What's the Best Way to Protect People From Lead-Tainted Drinking Water?"

Enterprise/Investigative, Daily Newspapers (Circulation Under 45,000)

Winner: Russ O'Reilly, Altoona Mirror, "Family Faults Prison for Death"

Finalists:

William Kibler, Altoona Mirror, "Targeting 'Scapegoats' "

Staff, Observer-Reporter, "Drugs, Overdoses and Addiction"

Enterprise/Investigative Project, Digital

Winner: Matt Stroud, PublicSource, "Police Commander's Relationship with Axon Raises Questions About Pittsburgh's No-Bid Contract for Body Cameras"

Finalists:

Rich Lord, Len Boselovic and Stephanie Strasburg, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "The Land Alcoa Dammed"

Rich Lord, Stephanie Strasburg and Steve Mellon, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "Riding OD Road"

Peter Smith, Nate Guidry and Laura Malt Schneiderman, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "Unsettled in America: Pittsburgh's Latino Community Is Small, Diverse, Growing -- and Anxious"

Enterprise/Investigative, Television

Winner: Lauren Silver, Rick Earle and Kellie Burkett, WPXI-TV, "School Failures: Fire Drills"

Finalists:

Andy Sheehan and Ian Smith, KDKA-TV, "Burn Pits: The New Agent Orange?"

Susan Koeppen and L. David Colabine, KDKA-TV, "Burning at Play"

Paul Van Osdol and Kendall Cross, WTAE-TV, "Child Death Investigations"

Enterprise/Investigative, Daily Newspapers (Circulation 45,000 and Over)

Winner: Theresa Clift, Tribune-Review, "Lead Pipes Feed Some Pittsburgh Water"

Finalists:

Rich Lord and Mark Belko, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "Pittsburgh's Powerful Nonprofits"

Ben Schmitt, Tribune-Review, "Bed Linens Filled With Mold Blamed for Deadly Crisis"

Staff, Tribune-Review, "New Kensington Police Officer Brian Shaw Killed"

STUDENT COMPETITION

News: Text/Print

Winner: Iain Oldman, Point Park University, "Gambling on Pennsylvania's Future"

Finalists:

Nikole Kost, Point Park University, "'That's an Image That Will Always Be in My Head'"

Emalee Sekely, Maggie Patterson, The Duquesne Investigative Reporting Class, WDUQ-TV/JMA/Duquesne University, "Juvenile Justice"

News: Photography and Videography/Illustration and Animation

Winner: Nicole Pampena, Point Park University, "As it Happened: Point Park Media Covers the 58th Inauguration"

Finalists:

Gracey Evans, Point Park Globe, "Inauguration Day Protest"

Gracey Evans, Point Park Globe, "Church, State, and Assembly"

Gage Goulding, Robert Morris University Student Media, "Pitt Student Death"

Feature: Text/Print

Winner: Andrew Henderson, Point Park University, "Once Blue-Collar Bar, Blue Moon Launches Drag Queens to Stardom"

Finalist: Iain Oldman, Point Park University, "'The Death Show' Displays Joys of Life"

Feature: Audio and Podcasts

Winner: Mark Steidl, Unabridged Press, "Look Who's Here! Mark Steidl Interviews Ann Talman"

Feature: Photography and Videography/Illustration and Animation

Winner: Andrew Henderson, Point Park University, "Once Blue-Collar Bar, Blue Moon Launches Drag Queens to Stardom"

Finalist: Gracey Evans, Point Park News Service, "Young and Single Mothers"

Sports: Text/Print

Winner: Nicole Pampena, Point Park University, "Centerfolds and Center Court: The Danny McGibbeny Story"

Sports: Photography and Videography/Illustration and Animation

Winner: Sydney Bauer, Duquesne University, "Duquesne Athletics: Behind the Scenes"

Finalists:

Sam Anthony and Alec Balenciaga, Robert Morris University Student Media, "The Story of Anna Niki Stamolamprou"

Colonial Sports Network Staff, Robert Morris University Student Media, "Hockey at Heinz"

Katey Ladika, Robert Morris University, "RMU vs VMI"

Opinion: Text/Print

Winner: Septima Simpkins, The HawkEye, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, "On Being Black at Indiana University of Pennsylvania"

Finalist: Victoria Davis, The Rocket, Slippery Rock University, "Students Have Been Forgotten, Ignored in the Search for SRU's President"

The following Quill Award winners also received best-of-show awards:

Ed Romano Memorial Award: Photography

Steve Mellon and Stephanie Strasburg, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "Life and Death on Santron Avenue"

Ed Romano Memorial Award: Videography

Andrew Russell, Tribune-Review, "'He Is the Strongest Man We Know'"

Ed King Memorial Award: Radio and Podcasts

Michael A. Fuoco and Ashley Murray, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, "Three Rivers, Two Mysteries"

Ed King Memorial Award: Television

Lauren Silver, Rick Earle and Kellie Burkett, WPXI-TV, "School Failures: Fire Drills"

Ray Sprigle Memorial Award: Magazines

Jeffery Fraser, Mike Wereschagin and Julia Fraser, Pittsburgh Quarterly, "Up in the Air"

Ray Sprigle Memorial Award: Nondaily Newspapers

Kim Lyons, Pittsburgh City Paper, "Pittsburgh's Center for Women's Behavioral Health at West Penn Helps Women With Postpartum Depression"

Ray Sprigle Memorial Award: Daily Newspapers and Wire Services, Circulation Under 45,000

David Hurst, Randy Griffith and Todd Berkey, Tribune-Democrat, "'77 Flood Revisited"

Ray Sprigle Memorial Award: Daily Newspapers and Wire Services, Circulation 45,000 and Over

Staff, Tribune-Review, " 'Heart and Soul': Dynasty-Maker, Diplomat Touched Region, Nation, World"

Also during the awards presentation, The Press Club recognized retired Trib Total Media managing editor James Cuddy Jr. with the President's Award for career achievements in the field of journalism. KQV Radio was honored with this year's Service to Journalism Award for contributions to the field of journalism.

Robinson native Francesca Dabecco, a rising senior at Point Park University, was awarded the 2018 Bob Fryer Memorial Scholarship. Victoria Bails of Washington, Pa., a rising junior at Point Park University, received The Press Club Scholarship.

The premier sponsor of the event is Point Park University School of Communication. Lead sponsors are Frank, Gale, Bails, Murcko & Pocrass, P.C., and Cision.

For more information about the Press Club, go to www.westernpapressclub.org or https://www.facebook.com/westernpapressclub.

PR Newswire is the official wire of The Press Club of Western Pennsylvania.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/press-club-of-western-pa-announces-2018-golden-quill-winners-300653798.html

SOURCE The Press Club of Western Pennsylvania

Related Links

http://www.westernpapressclub.org

