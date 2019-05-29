Press Club Of Western PA Announces 2019 Golden Quill Winners

PITTSBURGH, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Press Club of Western Pennsylvania announced the winners of the 55th Golden Quill Awards during an awards presentation tonight at the Rivers Casino, Pittsburgh. The Golden Quills competition recognizes professional and student excellence in print, broadcast, photography, videography and digital journalism in Western Pennsylvania and nearby counties in Ohio and West Virginia.

Winners and finalists of the 2019 Golden Quills are:

Craft Achievement – Spot News Photo

Winner: "A Brokenhearted City Mourns Victims," Steph Chambers, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Finalists:

"Dog Rescued From Fire," Celeste Van Kirk, Observer-Reporter

"Boy Breaks Down," Nate Smallwood, Tribune-Review

"Officer Approaches Shooting Scene," Nate Smallwood, Tribune-Review

Excellence in Written Journalism, Magazines – Spot/Breaking News

Winner: "The Quality of Life Survey Results Are In," Jeffery Fraser, Pittsburgh Quarterly

Excellence in Audio Journalism – Spot/Breaking News

Winner: "Protests of Police Shooting Continue for Fourth Night, This Time on South Side," Chris Potter and Kathleen Davis, WESA

Excellence in Written Journalism, Non-daily – Spot/Breaking News

Winner: "We're Still Squirrel Hill," Ann Belser, Print

Finalists:

"The Tree of Life Synagogue Shooting," Haley Frederick, Jake Mysliwczyk and Amanda Reed, Pittsburgh Current

"Diocese Confronts Sex Abuse History, Updates Child Protection Policy," Mary Solberg, FaithLife

"Tree of Life Shooting," Paul Gough, Pittsburgh Business Times

Excellence in Video Journalism – Spot/Breaking News

Winner: "WPXI: Shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue," Suzanne Nadell and Scott Trabandt,

Finalists:

WPXI-TV, "WPXI: Flooding in the South Hills," Suzanne Nadell and Scott Trabandt, WPXI-TV

"The Death of Antwon Rose," Staff, WTAE-TV

"Tree of Life Synagogue Shooting," Staff, WTAE-TV

Excellence in Written Journalism, Daily – Spot/Breaking News

Winner: Tree of Life Synagogue Spot News Coverage, Staff, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Finalists:

"The Killing of Antwon Rose," Staff, Tribune-Review

"Tree of Life Shooting," Staff, Tribune-Review

Craft Achievement – Illustration: News or Feature

Winner: "Bad Science Puts Innocent People in Jail," Daniel Marsula, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Finalists:

"People Want Their Militaries to Save Their Democracies: IT WON'T WORK," Daniel Marsula, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

"Weighing the Odds," Daniel Marsula, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

"Work Disrupted," Gregg Valley, Pittsburgh Quarterly

Craft Achievement – Page Design: Print

Winner: "Weighing the Odds," Steve Ziants, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Finalists:

"Squirrel Hill Synagogue Massacre -- Remembering the Victims," Erin Hebert and Alexander Miller, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

"Magnified and Sanctified Be Your Name," Alexander Miller, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

"A Taste for Teapots," Melanie Wass, Tribune-Review

Craft Achievement – Editorial Cartoon

Winner: "Immigrant Children," Rob Rogers, Andrews McMeel Syndication

Finalist: "Brumfly Account," Tim Menees, Pittsburgh Quarterly

Craft Achievement – Cover Design: Print

Winner: "Winter 2019: Snow Angel," Anita DuFalla, Pittsburgh Quarterly

Finalists:

"From Steel City to Roboburgh," Jim Snively, Pittsburgh Business Times

"Pittsburgh Magazine December 2018," Chuck Beard, Pittsburgh Magazine

"Year in Music," Daniel Marsula, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Craft Achievement – Feature Photo

Winner: "Undefeated," Tom M. Johnson, Pitt Magazine

Finalists:

"Just a Tiny Bit More Pianissimo " Teake Zuidema, Pittsburgh Quarterly

"Jets Fly Past Basilica," Chaz Palla, Tribune-Review

"Night Sky," Sean Stipp, Tribune-Review

Excellence in Written Journalism, Magazines – News Feature

Winner: "A New School of Thought: Could Anthony Hamlet's Staunch Focus Fix Legacy Problems at the Pittsburgh Public Schools?" Mary Niederberger, Pittsburgh Magazine

Finalists:

"The Hill," Lacretia Wimbley, h Magazine

"Green Medicine: How Medical Marijuana Is Changing Pennsylvania," Mark Houser, Pittsburgh Magazine

Excellence in Audio Journalism – News Feature

Winner: "Religious, Political Leaders Vow Shooting 'Will Not Break Us' at Soldiers and Sailors Vigil," Larkin Page-Jacobs, WESA

Finalists:

"StateImpact Pennsylvania: In Pennsylvania, No Oversight of Where Some Pipelines Can Be Built," Reid Frazier, The Allegheny Front

"StateImpact Pennsylvania: Pittsburgh Suburbs Decide As Fracking Comes Near: Welcome It, or Resist?" Reid Frazier, The Allegheny Front

Excellence in Written Journalism, Non-daily – News Feature

Winner: "Aliquippa's Acting Police Chief Struggles to Maintain His Department With City Under Siege," April Johnston, BeaverCountian.com

Finalists:

"Reflections on the Great Recession," Patty Tascarella, Pittsburgh Business Times

"Reporter's Notebook: Last Burial Is Communal Testament," Adam Reinherz, Pittsburgh Jewish Chronicle

"Sorting Through Mounds of Mail Is a Daunting Task in Wake of Shooting," Toby Tabachnick, Pittsburgh Jewish Chronicle

Excellence in Video Journalism – News Feature

Winner: "Chris's Room," Beth Dolinar and Paul Ruggieri, WQED-TV

Finalists:

"Police Horses Ride," Susan Koeppen and L. David Colabine, KDKA-TV

"Emotional Support Animals," Amy Wadas and Ian Smith, KDKA-TV

"Blessings Indeed," David Kaplan, WTAE-TV

Excellence in Written Journalism, Daily – News Feature

Winner: "When a Student Dies, District Scarred by Violence Finds Strength to Help Grieving Youth," Matt McKinney, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Finalists:

"Teen Survives Crash, Flames Thanks to Passer-by," Kayleen Cubbal, New Castle News

"Survivors, Others Come to Grips With Massacre at Tree of Life," Michael A. Fuoco, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

" 'Kind of Heartbreaking': After Decades as a Neighborhood Anchor, Historic Hill House's Future Pivots on Funding," Joyce Gannon, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Craft Achievement – Photo Essay

Winner: "Pirates Polaroids," Jared Wickerham, Pittsburgh City Paper

Finalists:

"Made by Hand," Jim Snively and Joe Wojcik, Pittsburgh Business Times

"Keeley and the Vial," Stephanie Strasburg, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

"Leading Lines," Emmanuel Panagiotakis, Pittsburgh Quarterly

Excellence in Written Journalism, Magazines – Traditional Feature

Winner: "Sadie's Tree: Lessons From a Teen Suicide," Cristina Rouvalis, Pittsburgh Magazine

Finalists:

"The Write Place," Jeffery Fraser, h Magazine

"A Beautiful Neighbor," Cristina Rouvalis, h Magazine

"Change Agents," Ervin Dyer, Pitt Magazine

Excellence in Audio Journalism – Traditional Feature

Winner: "The Lure of the Saw-Whet Owl," Andrea Kubis, The Allegheny Front

Finalists:

"Fighting Air Pollution With Stories and Friendship," Kara Holsopple, The Allegheny Front

"As Fewer People Become Volunteer Firefighters, Departments Must Embrace Change," Sarah Kovash, WESA

Excellence in Written Journalism, Non-daily – Traditional Feature

Winner: "The Fix: The Men Who Didn't Disappear," Brittany Hailer, PublicSource

Finalists:

"Saying Goodbye to the Guesswork," Julia Mericle, Pittsburgh Business Times

"Anchors Away," Tim Schooley, Pittsburgh Business Times

"A 'Rose Tattoo,' Local Jewish Landlords All Part of Holiday Miracle," Toby Tabachnick, Pittsburgh Jewish Chronicle

Excellence in Video Journalism – Traditional Feature

Winner: "Your Television Friend, Mister Rogers," Beth Dolinar and Zak Boyle, WQED-TV

Finalists:

"The Squirrel Hill Florist Working Tirelessly to Memorialize the Victims From Tree of Life, Her Synagogue," Katrina Procyk, PublicSource

"And Both Shall Row ... My Love and I," Beth Dolinar, Paul Ruggieri and Dave Forstate, WQED-TV

Excellence in Written Journalism, Daily – Traditional Feature

Winner: "The Darkest Day," Jason Cato, Tribune-Review

Finalists:

"Two Students Bring Friend Back to Life," Nathan Bottiger, Butler Eagle

"The Next Page: Will I Make It to the Top of Mount Kilimanjaro?" Bill Zlatos, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

"Fountains of Youth," Thomas Slusser and David Hurst, Tribune-Democrat

Craft Achievement – Personality Profile Photo

Winner: "Lessons From Woodland Hills," Michael M. Santiago, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Finalists:

"Betty Lane," John Beale, Pittsburgh Quarterly

"Maestro Manfred Honeck," Teake Zuidema, Pittsburgh Quarterly

Excellence in Written Journalism, Magazines – Profile

Winner: "Saying Goodbye: Lessons From an Ordinary Mother," John Beale, Pittsburgh Quarterly

Finalists:

"The Writing Life of Rebecca Skloot," Cristina Rouvalis, Pitt Magazine

"The Last At-Bat," Douglas Heuck, Pittsburgh Quarterly

Excellence in Written Journalism, Non-daily – Profile

Winner: "It's Morning Again in Beaver County: A New Day for Jim Christiana," April Johnston, BeaverCountian.com

Finalists: "Hip-Hop Artist Choo Jackson on Life, Loss and Paying It Forward," Charlie Deitch, Pittsburgh Current

"The Fix: The Men Who Didn't Disappear," Brittany Hailer, PublicSource

Excellence in Video Journalism – Profile

Winner: "Priest Abuse Survivor," Sean Stipp, Tribune-Review

Finalists:

"The Cop and the Boxer," Ross Guidotti and L. David Colabine, KDKA-TV

"'These People Won't Be Beat Down': Chaplain Offers Comfort at Synagogue Memorial," Meghan Schiller and Jeff Roupe, KDKA-TV

"WQED Sessions: Paul Luc," Anne Casper, Zak Boyle and Alisyn Blackwell, WQED-TV

Excellence in Written Journalism, Daily – Profile

Winner: "The Next Page: Remembering Mr. Mac, the Westinghouse High Music Teacher to the Greats," Bill Zlatos, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Finalists:

"For Scientist Who Grew up in Pittsburgh, a Life of Fearless Independence Led to Nobel," Gary Rotstein, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

"Burnt Almond Torte Makes Henry Prantl Feel Like a Star," Arthi Subramaniam, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

"It's You I Like: Mister Rogers' Legacy Endures in Lives, TV He Shaped," Debra Erdley, Tribune-Review

Craft Achievement – Video Essay

Winner: "Priest Abuse Survivor," Sean Stipp, Tribune-Review

Finalists:

"Friends to Friends," L. David Colabine, KDKA-TV

"That's the Room," Andrew Rush, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

"Catching Fire," Dave Forstate, WQED-TV

Excellence in Audio Journalism – Documentary

Winner: "Confluence: Tree of Life," Megan Harris, Kiley Koscinski and Kevin Gavin, WESA

Finalist: "One Town's Saga of Few Jobs, Chronic Pollution and the Coming Chemical Boom," Julie Grant, The Allegheny Front

Excellence in Video Journalism – Documentary

Winner: "Ink & Image: Tattoos That Heal," Gina Catanzarite, Paul Ruggieri and Dave Forstate, WQED-TV

Finalists:

"Authentic Lives," Minette Seate, Frank Caloiero and Walt Francis, WQED-TV

"... After War," Zak Boyle, Alisyn Blackwell and David Solomon, WQED-TV

"Chronicle: Project Hunger," Nick Matoney, Brian Caldwell and Michael Lazorko, WTAE-TV

Excellence in Written Journalism, Magazines – Public Affairs//Politics/Government

Winner: Opioid Series, Nick Keppler, Pittsburgh Quarterly

Finalists:

"We Owe Jan Klein a Debt," Laura Pace Lilley, Mt. Lebanon

"Airport Overhaul," Jeffery Fraser, Pittsburgh Quarterly

"The Great Banishment of 1923," Cody McDevitt, Pittsburgh Quarterly

Excellence in Audio Journalism – Public Affairs/Politics/Government

Winner: "Decades After Landmark Lawsuit, Are Allegheny County Public Defenders Still Overworked?" An-Li Herring, WESA

Finalists:

"Young Pittsburgh Progressives Challenge Traditional Democrats," Chris Potter, WESA

"Pennsylvania Won't Say What's in Its Amazon Bid, But There Are Clues," Margaret J. Krauss, WESA

Excellence in Written Journalism, Non-daily – Public Affairs/Politics/Government

Winner: "A Casino Navigates Secret Local Waters, Banned Founder in Tow," Lori Boone and John Vranesevich, BeaverCountian.com

Finalist:

"Leon Ford's National Name Recognition Could Give Him an Edge in Next Year's City Council Race," Rebecca Addison, Pittsburgh Current

Excellence in Video Journalism – Public Affairs/Politics/Government

Winner: "Midterm Matters," Harold Hayes, Jill Neely and Dave Forstate, WQED-TV

Finalists:

"Post-truth America" with Michael Hayden, "Lampooning Censorship" with Rob Rogers, "The Assassination of Robert (Bobby) Kennedy" with Cyril Wecht; Paul Guggenheimer and Andres Tapia-Urzua; Primal Interviews

"Hitting Home: Women, Families, Opioids," David Solomon, Rebecca Jean Born and Lisa Washington, WQED-TV

"The State of Black Pittsburgh 2018," Minette Seate, Rebecca Jean Born and Christopher T. Moore, WQED-TV

Excellence in Written Journalism, Daily – Public Affairs/Politics/Government

Winner: "The Beechview House," Rich Lord and Kate Giammarise, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Finalists:

"Police Impropriety Uncovered," Barbara Miller, Katie Anderson and Gideon Bradshaw, Observer-Reporter

Antwon Rose Coverage, Staff, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

"Compensation Program: Fair for Whom?" Aaron Aupperlee, Jamie Martines and Debra Erdley, Tribune-Review

Excellence in Written Journalism, Magazines – Education

Winner: "Work Disrupted," Jeffery Fraser and Julia Fraser, Pittsburgh Quarterly

Finalists:

"Only in AmeriCorps," Laura Pace Lilley, Mt. Lebanon

"A New School of Thought: Could Anthony Hamlet's Staunch Focus Fix Legacy Problems at the Pittsburgh Public Schools?" Mary Niederberger, Pittsburgh Magazine

Excellence in Audio Journalism – Education

Winner: "An Unsuccessful 30-Year Effort to Desegregate Pittsburgh Public Schools," Liz Reid, WESA

Finalist: "Board Members Raise Concerns as Pittsburgh Public Schools Police Ask for Guns," Sarah Schneider, WESA

Excellence in Written Journalism, Non-daily – Education

Winner: "Pittsburghers Step Up to Stop the School to Prison Pipeline," Ryan Rydzewski, NEXTpittsburgh

Finalists:

"A Club's Ethos: A Superintendent's Outing," John Vranesevich, Bill Waddell and Lori Boone, BeaverCountian.com

"Israeli Jews, Arabs Finding Common Ground at Pittsburgh-Inspired Center," Toby Tabachnick, Pittsburgh Jewish Chronicle

"Young Students Learn Leadership, Conflict Management Skills in Social Work Program," Sharon Blake, Pittwire

Excellence in Video Journalism – Education

Winner: "A Story for All," Minette Seate, Amy Grove and Alisyn Blackwell, WQED-TV

Finalists:

"Learning: Getting From Here to There," Dave Forstate, Frank Caloiero and Iris Samson, WQED-TV

"iQ smartparent: Edible STEM," Gina Catanzarite, Rebecca Jean Born and Darieth Chisolm, WQED-TV

Excellence in Written Journalism, Daily – Education

Winner: "Merging Schools of Thought," John Finnerty, David Hurst and CNHI Pa. News Members, Tribune-Democrat

Finalists:

"Declining Coal Revenues Siphon Tax Money From Greene County School Districts," Kris B. Mamula, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

"Review Finds 15 Absentee School Board Members in County in 2016," Matt McKinney, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Excellence in Written Journalism, Magazines – Business/Technology/Consumer

Winner: "The Powder of Death," Nick Keppler, Pittsburgh Quarterly

Finalists:

"Eye on You," Laura Pace Lilley, Mt. Lebanon

"Green Medicine: The Business of Pennsylvania's Medical Marijuana Industry," Mark Houser, Pittsburgh Magazine

"Setting the Standard: Tim Dunlap Invests in the Employees at CentiMark for a Big Payoff," Jayne Gest, Smart Business

Excellence in Audio Journalism – Business/Technology/Consumer

Winner: "Can a Small Sensor Protect the Elderly From Dangerous Falls? A CMU Research Team Thinks So," Kathleen Davis, WESA

Excellence in Written Journalism, Non-daily – Business/Technology/Consumer

Winner: "New Institute Aims for Global Leadership in Computer Modeling and Simulation," Deborah Todd, Pittwire

Finalists:

"Legislation Helps Blighted Buildings in Northside Neighborhood," Ashlee Green, The Northside Chronicle

"Shoe Tread Research Gains Traction," Amerigo Allegretto, Pittwire

Excellence in Video Journalism – Business/Technology/Consumer

Winner: "Pittsburgh's Secret Amazon Bid," Paul Van Osdol, WTAE-TV

Finalists:

"Hyperloop: The Future of Pittsburgh Travel?" Rick Earle and Mike Drewecki, WPXI-TV

"The Race for Amazon's HQ2" Suzanne Nadell and Kellie Burkett, WPXI-TV

"Night in the Woods" Andrew Holman and Aidan McGarvey, WQED-TV

Excellence in Written Journalism, Daily – Business/Technology/Consumer

Winner: "High Cost of Poverty," Kate Giammarise and Christopher Huffaker, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Finalists:

"Is the Pittsburgh Airport Building up a Flight Bubble?" Ryan Deto, Pittsburgh City Paper

"Rising City Housing Prices Push Buyers to Their Limit," Tim Grant, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

"Patented in Pittsburgh," Courtney Linder, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Excellence in Written Journalism, Magazines – Medical/Health

Winner: "Pittsburgh's Hardest Working Angel," Evan Pattak, Pittsburgh Quarterly

Finalists:

"Severe End of the Spectrum: A Place of Best Resort for Families," Carrie Arnold, Pitt Med

"Green Medicine: How Medical Marijuana Is Changing Pennsylvania," Mark Houser, Pittsburgh Magazine

"Hard to Swallow," Kelly Casey, Pittsburgh Quarterly

Excellence in Audio Journalism – Medical/Health

Winner: "Pitt Medcast: When Fred Met Margaret," Sally Ann Flecker, Elaine Vitone and Erica Lloyd, Pitt Med

Finalists:

"Very Unsanitary, Very Public: The Lack of Adult Changing Tables Creates Isolation and Embarrassment," Sarah Boden, WESA

"What Would Happen to Abortion Access in Pennsylvania if Roe v. Wade Was Overturned," Lucy Perkins, WESA

Excellence in Written Journalism, Non-daily – Medical/Health

Winner: "Beaver County Patients Say Medical Marijuana Is Making a Difference in Their Lives," April Johnston, BeaverCountian.com

Finalist: "Anti-Abortion Crisis Pregnancy Centers Have a Record of Lying to Women, So Why Do They Keep Getting State Funding?" Rebecca Addison, Pittsburgh Current

Excellence in Video Journalism – Medical/Health

Winner: "Stolen Years: Women, Caregivers & Alzheimer's," Nathalie Berry, Paul Ruggieri and Dave Forstate, WQED-TV

Finalists:

"The Gift of Life: How Selfless Love Linked 5 Strangers on Valentine's Day," Meghan Schiller and Scott Danka, KDKA-TV

"Better Body Image App," Amy Wadas and L. David Colabine, KDKA-TV

"Completing the Journey," Louis Ruediger, Tribune-Review

Excellence in Written Journalism, Daily – Medical/Health

Winner: "Fresh Divide," Rossilynne Culgan, Colin Deppen and MJ Slaby, The Incline

Finalists:

"In Pennsylvania and the U.S., Information Superhighway Bypassing Rural Areas," Kris B. Mamula, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Consent Decree Package, Steve Twedt, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

"Health Matters," Randy Griffith, Tribune-Democrat

Excellence in Written Journalism, Magazines – Science/Environment

Winner: "How Green Is Our City?" Oliver Morrison, Pittsburgh Magazine

Finalists:

"This Is Not a Drill: Is Pittsburgh Prepared for a National Disaster?" Ryan Rydzewski, Pittsburgh Magazine

"A Farm Life," Darlyn Brewer Hoffstot, Pittsburgh Quarterly

Water Series, Rebecca Lessner and Ashley Murray, Pittsburgh Quarterly

Excellence in Audio Journalism – Science/Environment

Winner: "Burning the Forest to Protect One of Its Most Threatened Visitors," Reid Frazier, The Allegheny Front

Finalists:

"These Hungry Beetles Could Save Pennsylvania's Hemlocks," Julie Grant, The Allegheny Front

Wild Pennsylvania Series, Staff, The Allegheny Front

Excellence in Written Journalism, Non-daily – Science/Environment

Winner: "Taking Out the Trash in Beaver County Government," April Johnston, BeaverCountian.com

Excellence in Video Journalism – Science/Environment

Winner: "Downstream," Point Park University Environmental Journalism Program in association with WQED Multimedia

Finalist: "Abandoned Oil and Gas Wells," David Johnson and Ward Hobbs, WPXI-TV

Excellence in Written Journalism, Daily – Science/Environment

Winner: "Little Blue's Legacy: As Country's Biggest Coal Ash Dump Closes, Residents Face Uncertain Future," Daniel Moore, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Finalists:

"Inside Pittsburgh's Urban Beekeeping Renaissance," Brian Conway, The Incline

"How One Gas Company Can Leave Its Mark on Unproductive Wells in Pennsylvania," Anya Litvak and Laura Legere, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

"Signature Role: Oldest Man-Made Object in Space Bears Autograph of Ligonier Twp. Man Who Worked on Vanguard 1 Mission," Stephen Huba, Tribune-Review

Excellence in Written Journalism, Magazines – History/Culture

Winner: "Sisters in Force: The Rise & Decline of Women in the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police," Pat Ulbrich and Sarina Johnston, Western Pennsylvania History Magazine

Finalists:

"Longtime Passing: Vietnam Veterans Get Long-Awaited Welcome Home," Marianne Dougherty, Pittsburgh Magazine

"Matters of Pride: The Evolution of Pittsburgh's LGBT Parade," Amy Whipple, Pittsburgh Magazine

Excellence in Audio Journalism – History/Culture

Winner: "Building an Archive in Real Time: How the History Center Is Recording Pittsburgh Jewish History," Katie Blackley, WESA

Finalists:

"Pitt Medcast: When Fred Met Margaret," Sally Ann Flecker, Elaine Vitone and Erica Lloyd, Pitt Med

"The Rise and Fall of Pittsburgh's Inclines," Katie Blackley, WESA

Excellence in Written Journalism, Non-daily – History/Culture

Winner: "Let's Talk About RACE," PublicSource staff and community contributors, PublicSource

Finalists:

"In-Depth: A Beaver County Look at the Immigration Crisis," Lori Boone, BeaverCountian.com

"Pittsburgh Author Uncovers Little-Known History of Female Persecution," Toby Tabachnick, Pittsburgh Jewish Chronicle

"Triplets Plan for Future, Find Piece of Their Past," Kimberly Barlow, Pittwire

Excellence in Video Journalism – History/Culture

Winner: "Service and Sacrifice," Nathalie Berry, Paul Ruggieri and Dave Forstate, WQED-TV

Finalists:

"What Is Civil Disobedience, and What Role Does It Play in Pittsburgh?" Ryan Loew and Jourdan Hicks, PublicSource

"A Beacon for Change: The Pittsburgh Courier Story," Iris Samson, Paul Ruggieri and Harold Hayes, WQED-TV

"Never Forgotten," Amy Grove, Iris Samson and Alisyn Blackwell, WQED-TV

Excellence in Written Journalism, Daily – History/Culture

Winner: "Lower Hill's Demise: Trove of Recovered Files Gives Details of Hill's Upheaval," Diana Nelson Jones, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Finalists:

"Landmark Anti-Housing Bias Act Turns 50," Kate Giammarise, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

"Who Will Make the Noodles?" Melissa McCart, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

"The Week The Hill Rose Up," Steve Mellon and Julian Routh, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Excellence in Written Journalism, Magazines – Arts/Entertainment

Winner: "The Hamlet Machine," Stuart Sheppard, Pittsburgh Quarterly

Finalists:

"Opera Lookalikes," Katie Wagner, Mt. Lebanon

"Classical Variations: Manfred Honeck Leads the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra Into a New Era," Andrew Druckenbrod, Pittsburgh Magazine

Portfolio by Vicky A. Clark, Vicky A. Clark, Pittsburgh Quarterly

Excellence in Audio Journalism – Arts/Entertainment

Winner: "Pittsburgh Hosts Nation's First Festival for African American Craft Beer Brewers," Bill O'Driscoll, WESA

Excellence in Written Journalism, Non-daily – Arts/Entertainment

Winner: "Four Seasoned Pittsburgh Musicians Come Together for Something Brand New," Margaret Welsh, Pittsburgh Current

Finalists:

"The Music of Bob Dylan, Served up With a Classical Twist," Toby Tabachnick, Pittsburgh Jewish Chronicle

"Romero Lives!" Sharon Blake, Pittwire

Excellence in Video Journalism – Arts/Entertainment

Winner: "The 50th Anniversary of 'Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood': Remembering Everyone's Favorite Neighbor," Meghan Schiller, KDKA-TV

Finalists:

"Heroes & Sheroes," Olga George and Aaron Sledge, KDKA-TV

"The Imaginarium Imagined," Alisyn Blackwell, Zak Boyle and Amy Grove, WQED-TV

"Friends and Neighbors," Minette Seate, Frank Caloiero and Dave Forstate, WQED-TV

Excellence in Written Journalism, Daily – Arts/Entertainment

Winner: "Who Stole 314 Items From the Carnegie Library Rare Book Room?" Marylynne Pitz, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Finalists:

"What Was It About Mac Miller That Connected With Pittsburghers," Jordan Snowden, Pittsburgh City Paper

"Arts Across America: Yo-Yo Ma Spends a Day in Braddock Exploring Its Culture and Sharing His Music," Jeremy Reynolds, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

"It's You I Like: Mister Rogers' Legacy Endures in Lives, TV He Shaped," Debra Erdley, Tribune-Review

Excellence in Written Journalism, Magazines – Lifestyle

Winner: "From the Editor," Douglas Heuck, Pittsburgh Quarterly

Finalists:

"Getaway to the Pennsylvania Wilds," Don Feigert, Pittsburgh Quarterly

"Hits and Hugs: The Evolution of Roller Derby," Teake Zuidema, Pittsburgh Quarterly

"Beyond the Garden Gate," Nancy Polinsky Johnson, Shady Ave

Excellence in Audio Journalism – Lifestyle

Winner: " 'A Wonderful Life': Raising a Child With Down Syndrome," Erin Gannon, Unabridged Press

Excellence in Written Journalism, Non-daily – Lifestyle

Winner: "Homebrewing a Boozy Recipe for Friendship," Adam Reinherz and Lauren Rosenblatt, Pittsburgh Jewish Chronicle

Finalist: "Gobs: A Western Pennsylvania Culinary Tradition," Cody McDevitt, Our Town Johnstown

Excellence in Video Journalism –Lifestyle

Winner: "Meat Pittsburgh," Rick Sebak, Kevin Conrad and Frank Caloiero, WQED-TV

Finalists:

"From Welfare to Sewing Success," Meghan Schiller and L. Dave Colabine, KDKA-TV

"Return of the Century," Dave Forstate, WQED-TV

"Pittsburgh Eats," WQED Digital Production Team, WQED-TV

Excellence in Written Journalism, Daily – Lifestyle

Winner: "It's You I Like: Mister Rogers' Legacy Endures in Lives, TV He Shaped," Debra Erdley, Tribune-Review

Finalists:

"I Spent a Night Terrifying People at ScareHouse. Here's What You Need to Know About Your Tormentors," Colin Deppen, The Incline

"Gobs: A Western Pennsylvania Culinary Tradition," Cody McDevitt, Somerset Daily American

"That Louis Vuitton on Your Arm -- Is It Real or Fake?" Joann Klimovich Harrop, Tribune-Review

Craft Achievement – Sports Photo

Winner: "Ben Roethlisberger: 'I Thought the Point of Reviewing Plays Was to Get It Right,'" Peter Diana, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Finalists:

"Hurtin' on the Hot Corner," Celeste Van Kirk, Observer-Reporter

"The Hit," Teake Zuidema, Pittsburgh Quarterly

"All-squared," Chaz Palla, Tribune-Review

Excellence in Written Journalism, Magazines – Sports

Winner: "Ghost of the Tight Man: The Mystery Behind Steeler Great Stan Davis' Life After Football," Lee Wolverton, Pittsburgh Magazine

Finalist: "The Last At-Bat," Douglas Heuck, Pittsburgh Quarterly

Excellence in Written Journalism, Non-daily – Sports

Winner: "A Team Effort," Ethan Lott and Tim Schooley, Pittsburgh Business Times

Finalists:

"Male Steelers Fan Chokes Pregnant Chargers Fan at Heinz Field," Charlie Deitch, Pittsburgh Current

"Chess Ace Makes Her Next Move," Amerigo Allegretto, Pittwire

Excellence in Video Journalism – Sports

Winner: "Duquesne Women's Basketball: Jayme's Story," Sydney Bauer, Duquesne Athletics

Finalists:

"9-Year-Old Basketball Prodigy Grabs Attention of Harlem Globetrotters," Meghan Schiller and Ian Smith, KDKA-TV

"Pgh Thunderbirds," L. David Colabine, KDKA-TV

"Friends in the Fight," Beth Dolinar, Zak Boyle and Alisyn Blackwell, WQED-TV

Excellence in Written Journalism, Daily – Sports

Winner: "Golden Girls," Michael Boytim, Altoona Mirror

Finalists:

"True Sisterhood," Buck Frank, Altoona Mirror

"Weighing the Odds: Anxiety About Potential Scandals Looms; New Laws' Effects Will Be Wide-Ranging," Craig Meyer and Stephen J. Nesbitt, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

"Blind Hunter Takes His First Deer on a Memorable Opening Day," Bob Frye, Tribune-Review

Excellence in Written Journalism, Magazines – Editorials

Winner: "On a Pedestal," Douglas Heuck and Jeffery Fraser, Pittsburgh Quarterly

Finalist: "From the Editor," Douglas Heuck, Pittsburgh Quarterly

Excellence in Written Journalism, Non-daily – Editorials

Winner: Editorials, James Hogan, Gazette 2.0

Excellence in Written Journalism, Daily – Editorials

Winner: Editorials, Lisa Thompson, Erie Times-News

Finalists:

"Not Meant for Jail: Keep 'Debtor's Prison' an Archaic Idea," etc., Joe Smydo, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

"Catholic Church Scandal," Lori Falce, Tribune-Review

Excellence in Written Journalism, Magazines – Columns/Blogs

Winner: "From the Editor," Douglas Heuck, Pittsburgh Quarterly

Excellence in Written Journalism, Non-daily – Columns/Blogs

Winner: "On Media," Andrew Conte, NEXTpittsburgh

Finalist: "This Tastes Funny," Haley Frederick, Pittsburgh Current

Excellence in Written Journalism, Daily – Columns/Blogs

Winner: "Voices" Column, Tereneh Idia, Pittsburgh City Paper

Finalists:

"Our Region's Rich in Poetry's Rewards," etc., Pat Bywater, Erie Times-News

"Peculiar Pittsburgh," Staff, The Incline

"Peepshow: A Sex and Social Justice Column," Jessie Sage, Pittsburgh City Paper

Craft Achievement – Digital Presentation

Winner: "Pittsburgh Stairways to …" Corin Green, Pittsburgh Quarterly

Finalist: "An Ear for Music and Life," Corin Green, Pittsburgh Quarterly

Excellence in Written Journalism, Magazines – Enterprise/Investigative

Winner: "Ghost of the Tight Man: The Mystery Behind Steeler Great Stan Davis' Life After Football," Lee Wolverton, Pittsburgh Magazine

Finalist: Opioid Series, Nick Keppler, Pittsburgh Quarterly

Excellence in Audio Journalism – Enterprise/Investigative

Winner: "To Love and to Perish," Michael A. Fuoco and Ashley Murray, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Finalist: "Mattress Factory Staff Say Museum Downplayed Sexual Assault Allegations, Retaliated Against Critics," Bill O'Driscoll, WESA

Excellence in Written Journalism, Non-daily – Enterprise/Investigative

Winner: "Pittsburgh Police Technology Investigation," Jeffrey Benzing, Dale Shoemaker and Matt Stroud, PublicSource

Finalists:

"An Aliquippa Murder," John Vranesevich and Lori Boone, BeaverCountian.com

"'Overpaid Baboons': Racially Charged Posts About NFL Players Attributed to County Republican Party Official," John Vranesevich, BeaverCountian.com

"Carnegie Mellon University Is Helping to Shape the Future of War. What Do We Really Know About It?" Brian Conway, PublicSource

Excellence in Video Journalism – Enterprise/Investigative

Winner: "'Predator Priests' Become Counselors," Paul Van Osdol, Kendall Cross and Michael Lazorko, WTAE-TV

Finalists:

"WPXI Investigates: Abuse in Local Dioceses," Suzanne Nadell and Scott Trabandt, WPXI-TV

"PANDAS: When a Simple Strep Throat Leads to Frightening Behavior," Lindsey Watson, WYTV

Excellence in Written Journalism, Daily – Enterprise/Investigative

Winner: "Blind Spot: How Allegheny County Fails to Prevent Sex Assault," Theresa Clift, Tribune-Review

Finalists:

"Fresh Divide," Rossilynne Culgan, Colin Deppen and MJ Slaby, The Incline

"Clergy Abuse — Concealing the Truth," Clergy Abuse Team, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

"Condoms Criminalized in Allegheny County," Megan Guza, Tribune-Review

STUDENT COMPETITION

News – Written

Winner: "Shattered by Violence," Savana Griggs, Chris Rotondo and Alexey Stern, The Roar (Penn State Beaver)

Finalists:

"Pennsylvania's Lack of Teachers of Color Is Worsened by an Educator Shortage," Sabrina Bodon, Point Park News Service

"Restricted Release Inmates Face Years Alone in a Cell," Gary Lenigan and Jessica Federkeil, Point Park News Service

"What Are Yinz Breathing? The Battle to Breathe Clean Air," Jordan Slobodinsky, Point Park News Service

News – Photography and Videography/Illustration and Animation

Winner: " 'Stronger than Hate' Features Kesha Performing in Pittsburgh," Megan Shandel, Robert Morris University Student Media

Finalists: "Downtown High School Participates in National School Walkout," Gracey Evans, Point Park News Service

"Pittsburgh Protests Trump," Jared Murphy, Point Park University, The Globe

"Hanks Addresses Pittsburgh Voters," Jared Murphy, Point Park University, The Globe

Feature – Written

Winner: "Young Fans Remember Mac Miller as Spokesperson for a Generation," Mick Stinelli, Point Park News Service

Finalists:

"Bellevue Mayor Sparks Community Revival With Harry Potter Inspired Event," Francesca Dabecco, Point Park News Service

"College Student-Athlete Keeps Brother Alive Through Basketball," Derek Malush, Point Park News Service

"Breaking Bread in the 'Burgh," Francesca Dabecco, Point Park News Service

Feature – Photography and Videography/Illustration and Animation

Winner: "Pittsburgh Monster Pumpkin Festival Is a Smash Hit," Gage Goulding and Megan Shandel, Robert Morris University Student Media

Finalists:

"CAB's Annual Drag Show Draws Large Crowds," Megan Bixler, Point Park University, The Globe

"Groundhog's Day 2018,"Katey Ladika, Robert Morris University Student Media

"First Monster Pumpkin Festival in Pittsburgh Is a Smash Hit," Megan Shandel, Robert Morris University Student Media

Sports – Written

Winner: "National Champion Shields Leaving Legacy, Making Most of Second Chance," Dara Collins, Point Park University, The Globe

Finalists:

"Shields Makes History as Nation's Top Runner," Robert Berger, Point Park University, The Globe

"Late Coach Rager Leaves Lasting Legacy as a Pioneer," Allison Schubert, Point Park University, The Globe

"Jimmy Spagnolo Makes It Bigger Than Just Basketball," Logan Carney, Robert Morris University Student Media

Sports – Photography and Videography/Illustration and Animation

Winner: "RMU vs. Dayton Mini Movie," Samuel Anthony, Michael Sciulli and Matt Simkovic, Robert Morris University Student Media

Finalists:

"Jimmy Spagnolo Makes It Bigger Than Just Basketball," Logan Carney and Michael Evans, Robert Morris University Student Media

"Snocross National Championships," Katey Ladika, Robert Morris University Student Media

Opinion – Written

Winner: "Innocent Faces in Familiar Places," Derek Malush, Point Park News Service

Finalists:

"Church Needs More Than the Bible to Convince an Atheist," Neena Hagen, The Pitt News

"Unlearning the Habits of Social Media," Elise Greeley, Point Park News Service

"The Waitress Tales: Sexual Harassment," Carley Bonk, Point Park University, The Globe

The following Quill Award winners also received best-of-show awards:

Ed Romano Memorial Award: Photography

"Pirates Polaroids," Jared Wickerham, Pittsburgh City Paper

Ed King Memorial Award: Audio Journalism

"Decades After Landmark Lawsuit, Are Allegheny County Public Defenders Still Overworked?" An-Li Herring, WESA

Ed King Memorial Award: Video Journalism

"Chris's Room," Beth Dolinar and Paul Ruggieri, WQED-TV

Ray Sprigle Memorial Award: Magazines

Opioid Series, Nick Keppler, Pittsburgh Quarterly

Ray Sprigle Memorial Award: Nondaily

"Taking Out the Trash in Beaver County Government," April Johnston, BeaverCountian.com

Ray Sprigle Memorial Award: Daily

Tree of Life Synagogue Spot News Coverage, Staff, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Also during the awards presentation, The Press Club recognized Post-Gazette executive editor emeritus David M. Shribman with the President's Award for career achievement in the field of journalism. Retired WTAE-TV broadcaster Sally Wiggin was honored with this year's Service to Journalism Award for contributions to the field of journalism.

Matt Churella, a native of Patton, Cambria County, and a junior at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, was awarded the 2019 Bob Fryer Memorial Scholarship. Gabriella DiPietro of Oakmont, a junior at Duquesne University, received 2019 The Press Club Scholarship.

For more information about the Press Club, go to www.westernpapressclub.org or https://www.facebook.com/westernpapressclub.

