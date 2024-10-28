Press Club Statement On Safety Of Journalists Covering Elections

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Emily Wilkins, 117th President of the National Press Club on the essential work that journalists are performing in covering the November elections.

"As voters cast ballots in contentious elections across the country, we want to remind everyone involved in the process to respect journalists' vital role in this pivotal moment in the democratic process.

"Journalists are America's eyes and ears at campaign events, polling places, protests, and in government buildings. They should be free to do their job without undue restrictions, especially when it comes to legally permissible photography.

We also remain increasingly concerned about pervasive harassment of journalists online, especially against women and people of color. Reporters should have the freedom to write and broadcast their work without fear of partisan retribution, and efforts to silence that work through intimidation must be condemned by all sides.

As reporters, our only job is to seek the truth and report it. Hounding the umpire should not win either party political points.

"We urge all parties involved in these elections to remember what federal and state law stipulates about journalists' ability to fully cover the voting and tabulation process so the press can continue to provide the public with clear and timely information about this most sacred of American traditions."

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. The Club has 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization and is a leading voice for press freedom in the United States and around the world."

Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-662-7534 for the National Press Club

SOURCE National Press Club