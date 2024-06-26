Press Conference & Reception to Kick Off Georgia Black Women's Roundtable's 3-Day Convening: "Setting the Agenda for Georgia Women"

MACON, Ga., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Black Women's Roundtable, an initiative of the Georgia Coalition for the People's Agenda, will hold a press conference followed by a reception to kick off their three-day convening in Macon, titled "Setting the Agenda for Georgia Women." As leaders of organizations and in their community, Black women will play a crucial role in mobilizing their families, particularly the youth, and the entire village to vote in the upcoming election. The conference will bring together Black women mayors, state representatives, organizational leaders, youth activists, and community organizers from across Georgia to identify key issues, develop a 2024 women's agenda, and strategize to ensure a historic turnout of Black voters statewide.

WHO: Georgia Black Women's Roundtable/GA Coalition for the People's Agenda

Helen Butler, Convener , GA Black Women's Roundtable/ Executive Director, Georgia Coalition for the Peoples Agenda

Melanie L. Campbell - President & CEO, National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, Convener Black Women's Roundtable

Kathy Nesbit, Co-Coordinator, GA Black Youth Vote

Carlita De La Cruz , Middle Georgia Coordinator, People's Agenda & Black Youth Vote

Armoni Jackson - President, NCNW Valdosta State University Collegiate Section

Candace Delaine - State Social Action Coordinator, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority

MaryPat Hector – CEO, RISE

Illai Kenney - Managing Director, HBCU Green Fund

Honorable Elaine Lucas - Macon-Bibb Commissioner, 3rd District (Reception remarks)

Sandra Lee Williams - President, Atlanta-North Georgia Labor Council, AFL-CIO (Reception remarks)

State Rep. Rhonda Burnough - Georgia House of Representatives District 77 (Reception)

Mayor Angelyne Butler - City of Forest Park (Reception)

Mayor Marci Fluellyn - City of Lovejoy (Reception) WHAT: Press Conference and reception to kick-off three-day convening, "Setting the Agenda for Georgia Women" WHEN: DATE: Friday, June 28, 2024 TIME: PRESS CONFERENCE: 2:30-3:30 PM ET

2:30-3:30 PM ET RECEPTION: 5:30 PM ET – 8 PM WHERE: GA Coalition for the People's Agenda Macon Office

Triangle Business Center

1343 Georgia Avenue

Macon, GA 31201 HOW: Please RSVP to Edrea Davis at [email protected] or via text 818.613.9521.

ABOUT THE PEOPLE'S AGENDA/GA BLACK WOMEN'S ROUNDTABLE

The People's Agenda is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to year-round voter registration, education, and mobilization in Black communities throughout Georgia. Founded by the late civil rights leader Dr. Joseph Lowery, the organization is led by board chair Rev. J. A. Milner and executive director, Helen Butler. It operates with headquarters in Atlanta and offices in Athens, Albany, Macon, Augusta, LaGrange, and Savannah. The organization's woman's initiative, Georgia Black Women's Roundtable, is an affiliate of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation's Black Women's Roundtable. This intergenerational leadership development, mentoring, and empowerment arm focuses on advocating for justice and equitable public policies for Black women and girls.

