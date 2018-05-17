Press Conference and Law Enforcement Torch Run Final Leg Friday Morning to Kick Off Special Olympics Georgia State Summer Games

The torch has been passed across the state by law enforcement officers for the last two weeks and will make its final resting stop by the State Summer Games Opening Ceremony at Emory University Friday at 7:30 pm.

Friday morning, Atlanta Police Department Chief Shields and a Special Olympics Georgia athlete will light the torch and pass it off for the 2018 Final Leg Torch Run. The officers represent the Atlanta Police Department, Department of Juvenile Justice, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, US Marshalls Service, MARTA Police Department and several other agencies across the state. They will take the torch and begin their final leg of the run through downtown Atlanta and make their way onto Emory's campus.

Slated to speak at the press conference are: Officer John Clifton (LETR State Executive Chair), Atlanta Police Department's Chief Shields, Elena Weaver (Special Olympics Athlete & 2018 Torch Bearer) and Matthew Wynne (Special Olympics Athlete & LETR Ambassador).

This weekend, May 18-20, nearly 3,000 State Summer Games athletes, coaches and unified partners will participate in aquatics, athletics, flag football, gymnastics, soccer, table tennis, tennis, and volleyball at Emory University, with medals and ribbons awarded throughout.

At the Opening Ceremonies, athletes will be escorted by the Law Enforcement Torch Run Officers from across the state alongside grand marshal, Hugh Douglas of 92.9 The Game, and Ken Rodriguez of Fox 5 TV will be the Master of Ceremony.

The games are free and open to the public. Parking is free at Peavine Parking deck.

Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA)

SOGA provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for nearly 26,460 children and adults with intellectual disabilities. For more information visit www.SpecialOlympicsGA.org or call 770-414-9390.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/press-conference-and-law-enforcement-torch-run-final-leg-friday-morning-to-kick-off-special-olympics-georgia-state-summer-games-300650616.html

SOURCE Special Olympics Georgia

Related Links

http://www.specialolympicsga.org

