Press Conference and Media Day to Commence Washington DC Temple Open House; Global Church Leaders to Lead Media Tours of Temple Interior April 18

Once-in-a-generation Opportunity for Media to Tour Temple Interior and Gardens with Global Church Leadership

Summary: Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be among the key speakers and tour guides during a special press conference and media day at the Washington D.C. Temple on Monday, April 18.

What: This media event will officially launch the Washington D.C. Temple Open House set to take place between April 28th and June 11th. Hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected to visit this iconic location considered a sacred space by millions worldwide. This is the first time that the Temple , following a comprehensive renovation project, has been opened to members of the press corps in nearly 50 years.

When: Three specialized briefing sessions for media will take place on April 18. Media are invited to choose the session that best meets the needs of their respective outlets and readers. Colleagues are invited to arrive 30 minutes early if they need to set up equipment.

April 18 9 a.m. ET : Media Briefing and Tour for local and national media (in English and ASL)

April 18 Noon ET : Media Briefing and Tour for international and global media and foreign correspondents, (Spanish, Portuguese, and French interpreters on-site and select spokespeople available to provide content in Spanish and other global languages upon request)

April 18 3 p.m. ET : Media Briefing for digital media outlets, thought leaders, cultural and architectural and design publications (construction and design experts also available for comment)

How to Attend: Media are invited to RSVP through the following registration link. Media that have registered for the April 18 media day will receive an invitation to preferred sessions based on availability.

Every effort will be made to accommodate first requests for access. All media attending April 18 activities, including photographers, sound engineers, and other support team members, must register through the registration link, or they cannot be admitted to Media Day activities in accordance with security and safety considerations.

RSVP Link for April 18 Media Day / Press Conference / Media Tours

Facts and Resources about the Washington D.C. Temple Open House

Production Note: We welcome camera crews and equipment for the press conference and one-on-one interview opportunities taking place following the tours of the Temple. Every effort will be made to accommodate equipment but placement of cameras will be made on a first-come, first-served basis. As is customary practice for temple open house activities, cameras are not permitted inside the Temple itself but extensive b-roll options will be made available to media outlets upon request.

