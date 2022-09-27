Press conference by Peter Schiff and attorney Lanny J. Davis - press conference about Australian Federal Court finding "Nine" Network/Australia "60 Minutes," reporter/producers conveyed defamatory imputations about financial expert Peter Schiff and his Euro Pacific Bank in 60 Minutes October 18, 2020 TV broadcast

Peter Schiff

Sep 27, 2022, 18:00 ET

Press conference for Schiff and Davis to discuss Australian Court finding several counts of defamatory imputations about Schiff and Euro Pacific Bank


Peter Schiff – Owner of Euro Pacific Bank

Lanny Davis – Attorney for Peter Schiff


Wednesday, September 28, 2022

2:00 pm EDT


Audio Conference Call

Call-in #: (800) 225‑9448

Password: 34865

Contact: [email protected] 
              (202) 993-4304 

