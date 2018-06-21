PRESS CONFERENCE: Class Action Suit Filed Against TARGET; Manufacturer of Defective 'WeePOD Basix' Potty-Training Product That Has Lacerated Genitals of at Least 15 Toddlers

The complaint alleges that a potty-training device sold by Target and made by Prince Lionheart Inc. , called the " WeePOD Basix " was designed in such a way that the plaintiff's son's genitals were stuck to the WeePOD, causing the boy's penis to be lacerated. Despite warnings and consumer complaints of at least 15 similar cases, the manufacturer refused to recall or warn its customers about the approximately 650,000 defective products.

WHAT: Press Conference to Discuss Class Action Suit against Prince Lionheart and Target Corp. for Defective Potty-Training Product



WHO: John C. Carpenter of Carpenter, Zuckerman & Rowley, LLP and John P. Kristensen for Kristensen Weisberg, LLP on Behalf of Clients.



WHEN: Thursday, June 21th, 2018 at 10:10 a.m.



WHERE: Victory Vineland Recreation Center

11117 Victory Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91606.

MEDIA NOTE: This location is adjacent to the North Hollywood Target Store.

