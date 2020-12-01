Press Conference: Election Whistleblowers Come Forward

DETAILS:

The Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society embarked on a multistate effort in 2019 to ensure election integrity in the 2020 elections. Rigorous on-the-ground investigations have uncovered extensive evidence of fraud affecting hundreds of thousands of ballots that is being used in litigation across five states. These investigations have led to the discovery of the whistleblowers coming forth in the press conference today. Each of the whistleblowers will make a publish statement about their eyewitness observations that may prove malfeasance on the part of election officials and USPS officials. Amistad Project Director Phill Kline will lead today's press conference.