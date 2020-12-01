Press Conference: Election Whistleblowers Come Forward
Reveal details of alleged fraud affecting hundreds of thousands of ballots
PA postal truck driver shipped estimated 144,000 to 288,000 completed ballots across three state lines in October
Dec 01, 2020, 08:00 ET
ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A national constitutional litigation organization, The Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society, is hosting a national press conference today featuring three whistleblowers who will provide personal eyewitness accounts demonstrating significant potential election fraud, some of which affects hundreds of thousands of ballots. Their affidavits are being used as evidence in litigation to ensure election integrity and the upholding of election laws in key battleground states, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.
WHO:
Phill Kline, Director, the Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society Whistleblowers with eyewitness accounts of suspected voter fraud Members of the Amistad Project's investigative team
WHAT:
Press conference featuring three whistleblowers, to reveal substantial evidence of unlawful actions made by election officials; and widespread illegal efforts by USPS workers to influence the outcome of the election.
WHERE:
The Westin Arlington Gateway, F. Scott Fitzgerald Room B
801 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA 22203
WHEN:
Tuesday, December 1, 2020
2:00 p.m.
DETAILS:
The Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society embarked on a multistate effort in 2019 to ensure election integrity in the 2020 elections. Rigorous on-the-ground investigations have uncovered extensive evidence of fraud affecting hundreds of thousands of ballots that is being used in litigation across five states. These investigations have led to the discovery of the whistleblowers coming forth in the press conference today. Each of the whistleblowers will make a publish statement about their eyewitness observations that may prove malfeasance on the part of election officials and USPS officials. Amistad Project Director Phill Kline will lead today's press conference.
