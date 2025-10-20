Press Conference for 2025 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit Held in Beijing

BEIJING, Oct. 20, 2025/PRNewswire/ -- A news report from CRI Online:

On October 17, the World Internet Conference (an international organization) held a press conference in Beijing to brief on the basic information, highlights, and preparation progress of the 2025 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit. The summit is scheduled to take place in Wuzhen, Zhejiang Province, China from November 6 to 9.

A photo taken at the press conference

In addition to the opening ceremony and the main forum, this year's summit will feature 24 sub-forums focusing on topics such as the Global Development Initiative, digital economy, data governance, artificial intelligence empowering scientific research, digital preservation and inheritance of cultural heritage, and youth and digital future.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the proposal of the concept of building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace. Building upon the previous editions, this year's summit will feature a series of new and distinctive activities. A theory seminar commemorating the 10th anniversary of the concept of building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace will be held to summarize theoretical achievements and practical experiences. Prominent figures of cutting-edge technology enterprises will be invited to engage in a dialogue that will feature six renowned industrial players and focus on the latest development trends and technological innovation hotspots in the field of artificial intelligence. Furthermore, several research reports will be released to contribute wisdom and strength to the development and governance of the global Internet.

