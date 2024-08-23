Press Conference for World Winter Sports (Beijing) Expo 2024 Held

Uniting for New Developments in the Ice and Snow Industry

BEIJING, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 22, 2024, Beijing hosted a press conference to announce the World Winter Sports (Beijing) Expo 2024 (WWSE), themed "Skiing & Skating with the Light," scheduled for October 11-13 at Shougang Park in Shijingshan District, Beijing.

The press conference featured key figures such as Han Zirong, Executive Vice President of Beijing Olympic City Development Association (BODA); Ma Bin, Vice Mayor of Shijingshan District of Beijing Municipality; Zhao Yinggang, Chairman of the China Sled Association, Deputy Director of the Sustainable Development Committee of the BOCOG, Winner of Chinese Olympic Golden Medal; Zhang Li, Co-President of Asia Digital Group; Tong Jian, World Champion in Figure Skating; Yu Yang, President of Beijing Carving Ski Sports Development Group Co., Ltd.; Yi Li, Vice President of BONSKI; Qu Lingli, Vice President and Secretary-General of the Inner Mongolia Winter Sports Association. The event also attracted representatives from various embassies, chambers of commerce, leading companies in the ice and snow industry, and the media.

Partnering to Elevate the Ice and Snow Industry

Winter sports are not just about physical endurance; they promote healthy lifestyles and contribute to social and cultural progress. According to the General Administration of Sport of China (GASC), there are now 2,847 winter sports venues across 30 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities. During the 2023-2024 snow season, national participation reached 18.68%, with 264 million participants. The ice and snow industry is transforming into a dynamic economy. As the world's largest and most authoritative expo in this sector, the WWSE is pivotal in driving high-quality development and advancing global exchanges in winter sports.

Hosting the WWSE is a solemn promise Beijing made to the international community when bidding for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games. The WWSE has been held for eight consecutive years since 2016 and has grown into the world's largest and most authoritative expo in ice and snow industry. This event is instrumental in advancing the sustainable development of the industry and advancing global exchange in winter sports. As a legacy of the Beijing Olympic Winter Games, it plays a key role in promoting Olympic motto, enhancing the popularity of winter sports, and driving the growth of the ice and snow sector.

BODA's Executive Vice President Han Zirong emphasized that Beijing, as the world's first dual Olympic city, is leveraging its Winter Olympic heritage to fuel a vibrant post-Olympic economy. The city's goal is to build on the success of engaging 300 million people in winter sports and to establish an international exchange platform for the industry. Han highlighted the importance of integrating resources, fostering regional collaboration, and ensuring widespread sharing of Olympic benefits.

In his speech, Vice Mayor Ma Bin of Shijingshan District noted that with the successful hosting of the Olympic Winter Games, Beijing has become the first dual Olympic city. Shijingshan District, having been part of the Olympic Games twice, has earned a reputation as a dual Olympic district. The district has retained valuable Winter Olympic legacies such as the Big Air Shougang, the ice hockey arena, and BOCOG's headquarters and also accumulated extensive experience in organizing international events. The Olympic-level sports venues are operating well, residents' sense of well-being and support for sports events continue to rise, and the scale of the sports industry is expanding. There has been a significant increase in public fitness enthusiasm and sports consumption. By leveraging the value of Winter Olympic legacies and enhancing popularity through activities, Shijingshan District is transforming the short-term influx from the Olympic Winter Games into long-term growth, facilitating a remarkable transition from a "heroic Shougang" heavy industrial base to a "dual Olympic district" sports and leisure hub. Winter sports have forged a deep connection with Shijingshan District, injecting significant momentum into regional development. We firmly believe that the success of this WWSE will further leverage both parties' resource advantages and jointly create a better future for the ice and snow industry in the post-Winter Olympics era.

Building a Global Platform for Sharing Resources in Ice and Snow Industry

Based on data from the GASC, China's winter sports market is substantial, with various types of consumption surpassing 150 billion yuan. National participation statistics show a wide array of sports and a steady increase in participants. A single snow season records more than 100 million individual participations, reflecting the swift growth of the ice and snow industry.

The WWSE serves as a global platform for showcasing ice and snow enterprises, brands and Olympic legacy, integrating the development of the ice and snow industry, and popularizing and promoting winter sports. It plays a crucial role in advancing winter sports worldwide, facilitating international exchanges within the ice and snow sector, accelerating the growth of local businesses, and promoting winter sports. Co-President of Asia Digital Group Zhang Li provided a comprehensive update on the preparations for this WWSE. With the theme of "Skiing & Skating with the Light", the event will feature both online and offline components, including exhibitions, forums, industry matchmaking, and special activities. The offline segment will be hosted at Halls 8, 9, and 10 of the Shougang Park. The exhibition hall encompasses a variety of zones, including the Pavilion for Ice and Snow Countries, Winter & Alpine Technology, Sports Science & Technology, Coordinated Development of Ice and Snow Economy in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Region, Pavilion for Ice and Snow Provinces and Cities, Winter Tourism Destinations, Industry Services Provided by Winter Sports Colleges and Universities, Personal Winter Sports Equipment, and Outdoor Lifestyle. More than 500 brands from over 20 countries will be engaged in these exhibitions.

The WWSE, built with a global, industrial, and inclusive vision, stands as a leading platform for sharing, researching, and discussing the ice and snow industry's advancements. This WWSE will invite over 200 guests from around the world, including politicians, international sports authorities, sports federations, top experts and scholars, sports champions, and industry representatives. They will share global achievements in winter sports and explore industry trends. Highlights of the event are the Opening Ceremony & Main Conference, the Annual Meeting of Global Ice and Snow Industry Alliance & Forum on Coordinated Development of Ice and Snow Economy in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Region, the Olympic City Sustainable Development Forum, the Ice and Snow Tourism and Regional Development Forum, the Sports, Culture and Tourism Entrepreneurship Competition, the Closed-Door Meeting of International Ice and Snow Industry Think Tank, and the Outdoor Lifestyle Forum.

During the WWSE, the "Research Report on China's Winter Sports Industry Development 2024" will be unveiled, offering a detailed overview of the year's progress in China's ice and snow industry. This report is designed to foster international collaboration and advance global cooperation within the ice and snow sector. The Industry TOP Awards Selection will be presented on-site, establishing new benchmarks for the industry and encouraging rapid and sound growth through exemplary models. In addition, a variety of activities will be held concurrently, including new product launches, industry matchmaking sessions, special sessions for business activities, gatherings of Global Ice and Snow Industry Alliance, outdoor lifestyle events, ice and snow consumption festival, public sports competitions, and an ice and snow second-hand market.

Engaging with Industry Leaders to Advance the Diversification of Ice and Snow Economy

A roundtable discussion, with the theme of "Diversified Development of Ice and Snow Economy", was held on site, moderated by Co-President of Asia Digital Group Zhang Li. Chairman of the China Sled Association Zhao Yinggang noted that China has entered a new era of global winter sports, characterized by an expanded ice and snow landscape, a growing number of participants, and advancements in winter sports industries and tourism. He highlighted efforts to diversify the winter sports sector through digital innovations, varied planning of ski resorts, and enhanced coach training. World Champion in Figure Skating Tong Jian outlined strategies for advancing competitive and professional sports, advocating for a people-centered approach that evolves from general interest to specialization and ultimately establishes a professional sports system. He proposed that sports clubs' marketization should support talent development while considering sustainable models for professionalization. Recent upgrades include improved venue operations, sports space support systems, and specialized teaching methods, with continued focus on deepening professionalization and talent development.

President Yu Yang of Beijing Carving Ski Sports Development Group Co., Ltd. stated that China's ice and snow industry has achieved in just over twenty years what took European and American countries a century to accomplish. Standards are being established for domestic ice and snow products, with brands like Carving earning international acclaim. Vice President of BONSKI Yi Li mentioned the rapid growth of indoor ski resorts and how BONSKI has introduced training, events, and varied experiences into indoor venues, emphasizing youth education, skill development, and adapting to consumer demands for greater diversity in skiing. Vice President Qu Lingli of the Inner Mongolia Winter Sports Association stressed that standardization is crucial for the sustainable development of the skiing industry. In response, the Association has initiated the Inner Mongolia Skiing Standardization Working Group and the Inner Mongolia Ski Resorts Alliance. They will implement a group standard for coach service in ski resorts to support the healthy and sustainable growth of skiing industry in Inner Mongolia.

This WWSE draws near, with global ice and snow resources converging in Beijing, China. It will integrate these resources to advance China's ice and snow industry, and support the dual Olympic city Beijing in further upgrading the industry. Let us embrace the opening of this global event in the ice and snow sector.

