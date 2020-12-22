PRESS CONFERENCE: Formation of The Maryland Restaurant Coalition (MRC) and update on Lawsuit Blocking County Executive's Ban on Restaurants

CROFTON, Md., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A joint press conference will be held Wednesday Dec 23rd, at 10:30 AM at 329 Gambrills Road, Gambills Maryland 21054 (The Blackwall Barn & Lodge), between the MRC and the plaintiffs in an upcoming hearing on a lawsuit filed last week, seeking an injunction to stop restaurant closures announced by County Executive Steuart Pittman.

The Maryland Restaurant Coalition is a non-profit trade organization dedicated to protecting the rights of restaurants, restaurant owners and restaurant employees throughout the state of Maryland. The MRC provides information and education to the public and fights against detrimental local and state legislation, while lobbying for legislation that supports its members, protecting them from government restrictions that have disastrous long-lasting effects on the restaurant industry.

"Covid-19 is an extinction event for restaurants. This action is a lifeline for thousands of our employees here in Anne Arundel county," says Titan Hospitality's CEO James King, "the restaurant industry" King continued "has already sustained an impact that will be felt for years to come. [The lawsuit] is not a political fight, it is a fight for the survival of an industry that is on the brink of collapse and about fairly applying the science and statistics accurately and fairly in our region.

The MRC and the plaintiffs in the case feel strongly that important information about the statistical and safety data relevant to the COVID-19 spike - as well as relevant information about the impact of continued closures of restaurants in Anne Arundel Country (and surrounding communities) should be shared openly and accurately. The MRC shares in the plaintiff's assertion that the restaurant industry is being inaccurately posed as having an increased or high likelihood for transmission of the virus when compared to retail stores, educational institutions and other institutions or companies that are shown to pass the virus with much higher frequency while still being allowed to remain open.

In light of these recent Executive Actions by County Executive Pittman, The Maryland Restaurant Coalition has commissioned a county-wide poll to garner the level of support for these current restrictions and for the restaurant industry in general. The results of the poll will be released during the press conference.

Speakers at the Press Conference will include Board Members of the MRC, Plaintiffs of the lawsuit, restaurant owners, restaurant employees, and small businesses that will be negatively affected if restaurants in the County are to close.

About the Maryland Restaurant Coalition

The Maryland Restaurant Coalition is a non-profit trade organization dedicated to protecting the rights of restaurants, restaurant owners and restaurant employees throughout the state of Maryland.

Our membership is made up of restaurant owners, employees, vendors, and citizens who support our industry. We provide information and education to the general public, fight against detrimental local and state legislation, lobby for legislation that supports our members, and protect from government restrictions that have disastrous long-lasting effects on our industry.

We are a diverse group of passionate industry workers and supporters who believe restaurants are the backbone of our communities and can change the future of the industry for the better.

Learn more at www.marylandrestaurantcoalition.com

SOURCE Maryland Restaurant Coalition

Related Links

http://www.marylandrestaurantcoalition.com

