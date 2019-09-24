Press Conference: Mission Neighborhood Centers, Inc. (MNC) Unveils Plans for a New Child Development Center at the Former Mission District Police Station

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Neighborhood Centers, Inc. (MNC) has closed escrow on 1240 Valencia Street, a former police station that will soon open its doors as a new Early Childhood Education center and the new home of Mission Girls!

The press conference will take place on Wednesday, September 25, 11am – 11:35am at 1240 Valencia Street, Building Courtyard.

This is a significant victory for MNC and the communities it serves. This would not have been possible without the support of MNC's Early Childhood Education partners, visionary funders, local representatives, and dedicated staff.

"We are incredibly grateful for the commitment that Governor Newsom, Mayor Breed, local representatives, and partners like Kaiser Permanente have demonstrated to our most vulnerable communities," said Santiago "Sam" Ruiz, CEO, Mission Neighborhood Centers, Inc. "We thank them for their leadership to strengthen Early Childhood Education in San Francisco and California at large."

"After many months of state and local advocacy efforts, challenging real estate negotiations, and diligence in securing the necessary public and private financial resources, I'm pleased to announce that Mission Neighborhood Centers is the proud owner of 1240 Valencia," continued Ruiz.

"Mission Neighborhood Centers is an important City partner and an integral part of the community," said San Francisco Mayor London N. Breed. "With the purchase of this site, I am excited to see them continue their great work providing resources and services for our families and children for years to come."

Formerly the location of the Mission District's Police Station, this site will transform into a symbol of empowerment for the community, as MNC converts this space into a new Early Learning Center and the new home of Mission Girls! Mission Girls is a gender specific program that strives to empower young women to achieve academically and become agents of change in the community.

This effort and commitment to expand access to early childhood education programs spans beyond MNC, which is why it is leading a coalition that has been diligent in raising awareness at the Capitol and advocating for the necessary investments that will enable Title 5 providers to build the quality learning environments that our youngest learners need in order to thrive.

"Mission Neighborhood Centers is truly an anchor institution for District 9, and it is critical that they are able to have spaces in the Mission to continue to provide essential services for children and youth," said San Francisco District 9 Supervisor Hillary Ronen. "I congratulate Sam Ruiz and his Board and staff for pushing so hard to acquire this building. They can count on my strongest advocacy at City Hall and beyond to make this project happen."

"Kaiser Permanente's mission is supporting the well-being of the communities we serve," said Ron Groepper, Senior VP and area manager, Kaiser Permanente Greater San Francisco Area. "This grant will help address critical community needs among underserved children and families, by expanding access to health and educational services. These include assisting children with special needs and offering mental health counseling to families. We are proud to continue our commitment to helping San Franciscans live healthier lives."

About Mission Neighborhood Centers, Inc. (MNC), is San Francisco's preeminent Latino-led community-based organization. For over 60 years, MNC has been at the forefront of providing early childhood education, social and supportive services to low-income youth, families, and seniors in an engaging, inclusive, culturally appropriate environment that promotes community empowerment and economic prosperity.

About San Francisco Early Childhood Education Facilities Coalition, is composed of the following nonprofit agency providers: Mission Neighborhood Centers Inc. Felton Institute, Good Samaritan Family Resource Center Inc., FranDelJa Enrichment Center, Holy Family Day Home, Kai Ming Head Start, Wah Mei School, and The Cross Cultural Family Center. The Coalition's mission is to advocate for resources and investments necessary to reduce waiting lists and provide quality early childhood education programs and supportive family services to San Francisco's working families. Most recently, the Coalition supported bill language in the Governor's Budget that successfully allocated $263 million in statewide ECE infrastructure grants.

