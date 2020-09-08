Press Conference: National Law Enforcement Organizations Announce Unprecedented Joint Police-Community Outreach Project Throughout The U.S.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO:

Assistant Secretary John H. Hill – Department of Homeland Security

– Department of Homeland Security Fraternal Order of Police – Patrick Yoes , National President

, National President International Association of Chiefs of Police – Chief Steven Casstevens , President

, President Major County Sheriffs of America – Sheriff Michael Chapman , Vice President

, Vice President Major Cities Chiefs Association – To Be Determined

National Black Police Association – Sonia Pruitt , National Chairperson

, National Chairperson National District Attorney's Association – Nelson Bunn , Executive Director

, Executive Director National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives – Lynda Williams , National President

, National President National Sheriffs' Association – Jonathan Thompson , Executive Director

, Executive Director United States Department of Justice – Senior Official

United States Department of Homeland Security – Senior Official

FirstNet Built With AT&T – Jason Porter , Senior Vice President

, Senior Vice President Motorola Solutions Foundation – Karem Perez , Executive Director

, Executive Director Wrap Technologies – Tom Smith , President

, President and representatives of other major national law enforcement professional and membership associations.

WHAT:

National Press Conference to announce the inaugural National Faith & Blue Weekend (NFBW)

WHERE:

National Law Enforcement Museum, 444 E Street NW, Washington, DC 20001

TODAY: Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.

WHY: The mission of National Faith & Blue Weekend (NFBW) is to facilitate safer, stronger, more just and unified communities by directly facilitating collaborations between law enforcement officers and residents through the connections of local houses of worship. NFBW aims to recalibrate police-community relations in the United States through solutions-focused activities jointly organized by faith-based organizations and law enforcement professionals that can be done in-person, socially distanced, and/or virtually. These events will include forums and town halls, peace and unity walks/marches, picnics, athletic events, vigils, and other activities that foster an environment of problem-solving, resolution and reconciliation. National Faith & Blue Weekend organizers represent every major national law enforcement group and faith tradition in the United States of America. This unprecedented effort is being co-convened by MovementForward, Inc.'s OneCOP initiative and the USDOJ Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) and is the most consolidated police-community engagement project in history. NFBW is sponsored by FirstNet Built with AT&T along with the Motorola Solutions Foundation and Wrap Technologies.

Police leaders will make a unified public appeal for collaboration, participation, healing and reconciliation across the country.

For more information about or to learn how to get involved with the National Faith & Blue Weekend, visit www.faithandblue.org or follow on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram at @FaithandBlue.

ABOUT NATIONAL FAITH & BLUE WEEKEND:

National Faith & Blue Weekend (NFBW) is a collaborative initiative that builds bridges and breaks down biases through activities and outreach amongst law enforcement professionals and the communities they serve. NFBW is based on the premise that strong communities are built on mutual respect and understanding. Law enforcement entities and faith-based organizations are both key pillars of local communities, and when they work together, neighborhoods thrive. NFBW is an extension of the One Congregation One Precinct initiative (OneCOP), a program of MovementForward, Inc. which is a solutions-focused, social change organization based in Atlanta, Georgia led by noted human & civil rights leader, Reverend Markel Hutchins. NFBW organizers represent every major national law enforcement group and faith tradition in the United States of America including: Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association, Fraternal Order of Police, Hispanic American Police Command Officers Association, International Association of Chiefs of Police, International Brotherhood of Police Officers, International Conference of Police Chaplains, Major Cities Chiefs Association, Major County Sheriffs of America, National Association of Assistant U.S. Attorneys, National Association of Police Organizations, National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives, National Black Police Association, National District Attorney's Association, National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, National Narcotics Officers' Associations' Coalition, National Police Foundation, National Sheriffs' Association, Police Executive Research Forum, Secure Community Network, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance, U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, and the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs.

For more information, visit National Faith & Blue Weekend at www.faithandblue.org or follow on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram at @FaithandBlue.

