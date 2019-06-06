Press Conference of China Innovation and Entrepreneurship Fair 2019 Held in Beijing

BEIJING, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the 5th of June, the press conference of the China Innovation and Entrepreneurship Fair (CIEF) 2019 was held in Beijing.

The CIEF 2019 will be held in Guangzhou on 21-23 June this year with the theme of "Upgrading Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Leading the Way to New Development", and is hosted by China Association for Science and Technology, National Development and Reform Commission, China Academy of Engineering, Central Committee of Jiusan Society, People's Government of Guangdong Province and People's Government of Guangzhou Municipality and organized by International Data Group. It will set up exhibition areas (including international group, leading innovation, artificial intelligence (AI), new generation information, biomedicine, new energy and new material, military and civilian technology, talent achievement, and innovation and entrepreneurship service etc.), special activities (keynote speeches, special reports, roundtable discussions, academic exchanges, achievements auction, and entrepreneurship and innovation activities), concurrent activities (innovation and entrepreneurship award ceremony), etc.

Focus on collaborative innovation to help upgrading of mass entrepreneurship and innovation

According to the organizer, deep cooperation has been carried out by the CIEF 2019 with international organizations and institutions, international top accelerators and industrial parks, institutions of higher learning and enterprises. It will bring together more than 1,000 companies from home and abroad, more than 100 venture capital firms, over 40 innovation and entrepreneurship teams, etc., to jointly build a collaborative innovation platform involving government, industry, university, research and capital, enabling the collaborative innovation in local economies and industry systems.

About 1,200 outstanding projects will be shown, with focus on AI, new generation information technology, new energy, new materials, biomedicine, smart cars and other high-tech frontier industries at home and abroad. Institutions or enterprises from more than 20 countries and regions such as the United Kingdom, Israel, South Korea, Australia, and Russia have been invited. Hundreds of benchmarking companies in key industries including Foxconn Industrial Internet, Shanghai Dongxing Investment, Sinovation Ventures, Cisco Smart City, Innoscience, the Science and Technology Innovation Center in the Greater Bay Area, Pcitech, and XAG Co., Ltd. will participate in the fair in delegations.

In addition, the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has brought together 51 outstanding projects in 20 sub-institutions of CAS including the Institute of Semiconductors, the Shanghai Institute of Microsystem and Information Technology, and the Changchun Institute of Optics, Fine Mechanics and Physics. Meanwhile, the auction of patent technology achievements of the CAS will also be held for the first time at the fair.

Focus on achievements transformation to address the "last mile"

In 2017, the CIEF opened an achievements trading service platform. Up to now, more than 8,000 projects have been included, and 16 "normalized" achievements transformation bases have been established. According to statistics, the CIEF office carried out 45 docking activities in the year of 2018, leading to the transformation of 127 achievements, with a transaction amount of 6.628 billion yuan (higher than that of 2017, 6.286 billion yuan). Since the beginning of 2019, the CIEF has held 16 project matchmaking meetings, project promotion meetings and 96 roadshows at various bases. By May 2019, fruitful results have been achieved, evidenced by 113 docked projects, 87 signed projects, the transaction amount reaching 1.42 billion yuan, and 23 projects with signed intention. The CIEF has played a positive role in promoting the transformation of science and technology achievements and solving the "last mile" of scientific research achievements to industry applications, and gradually guided scientific and technological innovation resources to serve for local economic and social development.

In order to activate industry resources and innovation and entrepreneurial data through multiple channels, the CIEF 2019 will continue the "1+1+N" innovation model, utilize the achievements trading service platform online on the one hand. On the other hand, 16 established offline CIEF achievements transformation bases will be combined. It will also promote the laying of more outstanding national achievements transformation service bases to establish an international platform linking science and technology achievements, capital, entrepreneurs, enterprises and governments. In this case, we can make full use of the resource advantages of all parties in the fields of science and technology innovation, government guidance, investment incubation, and global collaboration to help the smooth transformation of achievements to industry.

"In order to turned Guangzhou into an international science and technology innovation hub, the city is going all out to promote the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, actively boosting and deeply participating in the construction of "Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong-Macau" Science and Technology Innovation Corridor, and exploring policy measures that are conducive to the cross-border movement and regional integration of innovation factors such as talents, capital, information and technology, and has turned Guangzhou into an international science and technology innovation center. Since the CIEF was held, more and more innovation and entrepreneurship projects have gathered and landed in Guangzhou. Besides, a growing number of innovative, high-end and overseas talents has chosen Guangzhou. The CIEF 2019 will implement the development plan of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, strengthen the interaction between the mainland and Hong Kong and Macao, intensify the integration of innovation and entrepreneurship resources in Guangzhou, Hong Kong and Macao so as to better serve the development and science and technology cooperation of the Greater Bay Area." said Zhang Jianhua, deputy secretary-general of Guangzhou Municipal People's Government.

Diversifying activities to show vitality

With the strong support of the organizers, the preparations for the CIEF 2019 are progressing smoothly. In addition to the exhibition, diversified activities will be set up to enrich the display forms of science and technology achievements.

For example, CIEF will hold a variety of themed forums, including Future Technology Summit, Life Science and Health Innovation Forum, China (Guangzhou) Venture Capital Roundtable Summit, High-Level Forum on Military and Civilian Technology Innovation, Sino-British Academic Research Collaborative Innovation Forum, and others; large-scale innovation and entrepreneurship activities, such as the Final of Global Mobile Internet Creative Development Competition, the Greater Bay Area Division of China Mobile Internet Innovation Contest, Netease Venture Capital + Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition, and the comprehensive roadshow of outstanding projects of the fair, and others; and more than 20 special events such as the auction of patent technology achievements of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and the precision matching meeting of transfer and normalization of science and technology achievements. There are also a series of awarding activities, such as China Incubator Top Selection, 2019 Science and Technology Achievement Award with Highest Investment Value, 2019 Top 20 CIEF Technological Innovation Growth Enterprises, and 2019 CIEF Excellent Organizational Unit. All of these are for building a high-profile national fair with a clear theme, rich content and obvious results

Su Xiaojun, director of the Service Center for Enterprise Innovation, deputy director of the Enterprise Work Office of China Association for Science and Technology said that the year of 2019 marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. As an influential and effective national fair in the field of innovation and entrepreneurship, the CIEF 2019 will continue to focus on mass entrepreneurship and innovation, driven by innovation, lead the industry transformation and upgrading, promote greener development, and open up wider to the outside world. Furthermore, the integration and exchange of all the elements of the "transaction chain" of innovation and entrepreneurship, such as technology, capital, talents and information, at home and abroad, are propelled to make positive contribution to promoting the "Belt and Road" Initiative and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area development strategy.

SOURCE IDG China