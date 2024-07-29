Press Conference: President Trump's Policies vs. Kamala Harris' Policies - What is Best for Michigan's Communities?

Hosted by Bernadette Smith, MIGOP Ethnic Vice Chair

Date: July 30, 2024

Time: 6:00 PM

Location: The Roostertail, 100 Marquette Dr, Detroit, MI

DETROIT, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernadette Smith, MIGOP Ethnic Vice Chair, invites the community to a critical press conference to discuss the impact of President Trump's policies versus Kamala Harris' policies on Michigan's communities. The event will take place at The Roostertail in Detroit on July 30th, 2024, starting at 6:00 PM.

Discussion Topic:

President Trump's Policies vs. Kamala Harris' Policies: What is Best for Michigan's Communities?

Event Highlights:

The press conference will bring together influential leaders and speakers committed to the well-being and advancement of all Michiganders. The discussion will focus on endorsing policies and individuals that support a strong, safe, prosperous, and great America. The speakers will provide insights and foster a meaningful dialogue about the future of Michigan's communities.

Speakers Include:

Alexandria Taylor: Attorney, Taylor Law Firm; Candidate for MI Supreme Court Judge

Andrea Paschall: Customer Success Manager; Founder of Great Lake Patriots; Candidate for County Commissioner

Dr. Tammy Born Huizenga, DO: Owner & Operator, Born Clinic

Cynthia Kahn: Director, Hope Care & Beyond

Denise Edwards: Senior Chaplain

Sharon Reiner: Organic Farm Owner

The time has come to unite around the truth and come together in solidarity, endorsing policies and individuals committed to the advancement of the well-being of all Michiganders. We all want to see America strong, safe, prosperous, and GREAT once again. It is vital that we take that vision to the polls and VOTE YOUR VISION.

Registration:

To register for the event, please visit www.voteyourvision.org.

Media Attendance:

Media representatives are invited to attend and cover this important press conference. Please contact [email protected] for press credentials and additional information.

Join us on July 30th at The Roostertail for a crucial discussion about the policies that shape the future of Michigan's communities.

Contact Information:

Email: [email protected]

Website: bernadettesmith.net

Venue Address: The Roostertail, 100 Marquette Dr, Detroit, MI

SOURCE VoteYourVision.org